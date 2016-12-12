En pistes ! Avec Jean-Luc Choplin

En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 6 janvier 2017
1h 55mn

Ce matin, Jean-Luc Choplin revient sur ses disques de chevet dans En Pistes !

Jean-Luc Choplin, © Denis Lacharme

Programmation Musicale :

1•

Vishal Bhardwaj et Gulzar_
Oye Boy Charlie_

2•

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Sonate (partita) pour flûte solo en la mineur BWV 1013 : 2. Courante
Maxence Larrieu, flûte
Coffret l’art de Maxence Larrieu 1963-1975
Decca

3•

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto pour flûte en sol majeur Wq169 : 1er mvt
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Kammerakademie Potsdam
Trevor Pinnock, direction
Warner

4•

Mauricio Kagel
8 pièces de la rose de vents : n°3
Ensemble Aleph
Evidence

5•

Stephen Sondheim_
Send in the Clowns_
Natalie Dessay, chant
Paris Mozart Orchestra
Claire Gibault, direction
Sony

5•

Irving Berlin
Annie get your gun : "There is no business like show business"
Mel Tormé, chant
BD Music

6•

Charles-Marie Widor
La Nuit de Walpurgis
Sergey Levitin, violon
Scottish National Orchestra
Martin Yates, direction
Dutton Epoch

8•

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate
Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor
Freiburger Barockorchester

9•

Jamie Cullum_
Everybody wants to be a cat_

Portrait de la semaine : Kathleen Battle, soprano

Visuel coffret Kathleen Battle• Crédits : Sony classical
Traditionnel
Hush
Kathleen Battle, soprano

Traditionnel
There is a balm in Gilead
He’s got the whole world in His Hand
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Jessye Norman, soprano
James Levine, direction
Spirituals in Concert - Deutsche Grammophon

Vangelis_
Mythodea : mouvement 9_
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Jessye Norman, soprano
Vangelis
Chœur de l’Opéra de Grèce
London Metropoliltan Orchestra
Blake Neely, direction

Traditionnel Catalan
El desembre congelat
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Christopher Parkening, guitare

Duke Ellington
Prelude to a kiss
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Kenny Barron, piano

Ambroise Thomas
Hamlet
Orchestre et Chœur de l’Opéra Bastille
Myung-Whun Chung, direction
French opera arias - Deutsche Grammophon

