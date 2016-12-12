En pistes ! Avec Jean-Luc Choplin

Programmation Musicale :

•

♫Vishal Bhardwaj et Gulzar_

Oye Boy Charlie_

•

♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach

Sonate (partita) pour flûte solo en la mineur BWV 1013 : 2. Courante

Maxence Larrieu, flûte

Coffret l’art de Maxence Larrieu 1963-1975

Decca

•

♫ Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Concerto pour flûte en sol majeur Wq169 : 1er mvt

Emmanuel Pahud, flûte

Kammerakademie Potsdam

Trevor Pinnock, direction

Warner

•

♫ Mauricio Kagel

8 pièces de la rose de vents : n°3

Ensemble Aleph

Evidence

•

♫Stephen Sondheim_

Send in the Clowns_

Natalie Dessay, chant

Paris Mozart Orchestra

Claire Gibault, direction

Sony

•

♫ Irving Berlin

Annie get your gun : "There is no business like show business"

Mel Tormé, chant

BD Music

•

♫ Charles-Marie Widor

La Nuit de Walpurgis

Sergey Levitin, violon

Scottish National Orchestra

Martin Yates, direction

Dutton Epoch

•

♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach

Cantate

Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor

Freiburger Barockorchester

•

♫Jamie Cullum_

Everybody wants to be a cat_

•

♫ Traditionnel

Hush

Kathleen Battle, soprano

♫ Traditionnel

There is a balm in Gilead

He’s got the whole world in His Hand

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Jessye Norman, soprano

James Levine, direction

Spirituals in Concert - Deutsche Grammophon

♫ Vangelis_

Mythodea : mouvement 9_

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Jessye Norman, soprano

Vangelis

Chœur de l’Opéra de Grèce

London Metropoliltan Orchestra

Blake Neely, direction

♫ Traditionnel Catalan

El desembre congelat

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Christopher Parkening, guitare

♫ Duke Ellington

Prelude to a kiss

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Kenny Barron, piano

♫ Ambroise Thomas

Hamlet

Orchestre et Chœur de l’Opéra Bastille

Myung-Whun Chung, direction

French opera arias - Deutsche Grammophon