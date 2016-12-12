En pistes ! Avec Jean-Luc Choplin
Ce matin, Jean-Luc Choplin revient sur ses disques de chevet dans En Pistes !
Programmation Musicale :
♫Vishal Bhardwaj et Gulzar_
Oye Boy Charlie_
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Sonate (partita) pour flûte solo en la mineur BWV 1013 : 2. Courante
Maxence Larrieu, flûte
Coffret l’art de Maxence Larrieu 1963-1975
Decca
♫ Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto pour flûte en sol majeur Wq169 : 1er mvt
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Kammerakademie Potsdam
Trevor Pinnock, direction
Warner
♫ Mauricio Kagel
8 pièces de la rose de vents : n°3
Ensemble Aleph
Evidence
♫Stephen Sondheim_
Send in the Clowns_
Natalie Dessay, chant
Paris Mozart Orchestra
Claire Gibault, direction
Sony
♫ Irving Berlin
Annie get your gun : "There is no business like show business"
Mel Tormé, chant
BD Music
♫ Charles-Marie Widor
La Nuit de Walpurgis
Sergey Levitin, violon
Scottish National Orchestra
Martin Yates, direction
Dutton Epoch
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate
Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor
Freiburger Barockorchester
♫Jamie Cullum_
Everybody wants to be a cat_
♫ Traditionnel
Hush
Kathleen Battle, soprano
♫ Traditionnel
There is a balm in Gilead
He’s got the whole world in His Hand
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Jessye Norman, soprano
James Levine, direction
Spirituals in Concert - Deutsche Grammophon
♫ Vangelis_
Mythodea : mouvement 9_
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Jessye Norman, soprano
Vangelis
Chœur de l’Opéra de Grèce
London Metropoliltan Orchestra
Blake Neely, direction
♫ Traditionnel Catalan
El desembre congelat
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Christopher Parkening, guitare
♫ Duke Ellington
Prelude to a kiss
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Kenny Barron, piano
♫ Ambroise Thomas
Hamlet
Orchestre et Chœur de l’Opéra Bastille
Myung-Whun Chung, direction
French opera arias - Deutsche Grammophon
