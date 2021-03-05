Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 mars 2021
Julien Chauvin et Le Concert de la Loge gravent le Stabat Mater et les Symphonies n°84 & 86 de Haydn
Au programme les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn par Escenbach, Wintereise de Schubert avec Roderick Williams et Iain Burnside. Marianne Beate Kielland et Nils Anders Mortensen mettent à l'honneur des Lieder de Schumann. Découvrons le russe Nikolaï Miaskovski, Debussy et encore Georges Enesco.
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h30 - La grande interprète de la semaine : Hephzibah Menhuin
- 9h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 4. Finale. Allegro con spiritoJulien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La LogeAlbum Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
- 9h07Joseph Haydncompositeur
Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 10. Virgo virginum praeclara (Quatuor soprano contralto ténor basse et choeur)Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Mathieu Romano : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge, Ensemble Aedes, Florie Valiquette : Soprano, Adele Charvet : Contralto, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Ténor, Andreas Wolf : Basse (voix)Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
- 9h13Joseph Haydncompositeur
Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 11. Flammis orcicustodiri (Air Basse)Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge, Andreas Wolf : Basse (voix)Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
- 9h15Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 62 : 6. Allegretto grazioso (Chanson de printemps)Christoph Eschenbach : PianoAlbum Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
- 9h19Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 5. Allegro vivace en La Maj (Le joyeux paysan)Christoph Eschenbach : PianoAlbum Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
- 9h20Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 6. Andante en Ut Maj (Croyance)Christoph Eschenbach : PianoAlbum Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
- 9h23Schubert Franzcompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando. Allegro moderatoErich Hobarth : Violon, Alexandre Rudin : Violoncelle, Aapo Hakkinen : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Trio n°2 et Sonate pour arpeggione Label Naxos (8573884) Année 2021
- 9h30Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise : 11. Frühlingstraum - pour baryton et pianoRoderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Burnside Iain : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise op 89 D 911 Label Chandos (CHAN20163) Année 2021
- 9h35Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise : 15. Die Krähe - pour baryton et pianoRoderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Burnside Iain : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise op 89 D 911 Label Chandos (CHAN20163) Année 2021
- 9h37Claude Debussycompositeur
Rapsodie n°1 en Si bémol Maj L 124 (116) - pour clarinette et pianoQuatuor Messiaen De Copenhague, Viktor Wennesz : Clarinette, Kristoffer Hyldig : PianoAlbum Claude Debussy : Oeuvres diverses Label Danacord (DANACORD)
- 9h46CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur
Suite bergamasque L 82 (75) : 3. Clair de lune - pour pianoAlbum Claude Debussy : Oeuvres diverses Label Danacord (DANACORD) Année 2020
- 9h52Nikolai Miaskovskicompositeur
Excentricités op 25 : 5. Allegretto vivace - pour pianoSabine Weyer : PianoAlbum Sabine Weyer : Mysteries Label Ars Produktion (ARS38313) Année 2020
- 9h57Nikolai Miaskovskicompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°2 en fa dièse min op 13Sabine Weyer : PianoAlbum Sabine Weyer : Mysteries Label Ars Produktion (ARS38313) Année 2020
- 10h05JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur
Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. Allegro - version pour pianoBERLINER CAMERATAAlbum Bach et Mendelssohn par Sabine Weyer et Olga Pak Label Ars Produktion (ARS38223)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Laure PoissonnierCollaboration