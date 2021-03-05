Julien Chauvin et Le Concert de la Loge gravent le Stabat Mater et les Symphonies n°84 & 86 de Haydn

Au programme les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn par Escenbach, Wintereise de Schubert avec Roderick Williams et Iain Burnside. Marianne Beate Kielland et Nils Anders Mortensen mettent à l'honneur des Lieder de Schumann. Découvrons le russe Nikolaï Miaskovski, Debussy et encore Georges Enesco.

Playlist En Pistes! du 5 mars 2021, © DR