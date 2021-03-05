En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 mars 2021
1h 58mn

Julien Chauvin et Le Concert de la Loge gravent le Stabat Mater et les Symphonies n°84 & 86 de Haydn

Au programme les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn par Escenbach, Wintereise de Schubert avec Roderick Williams et Iain Burnside. Marianne Beate Kielland et Nils Anders Mortensen mettent à l'honneur des Lieder de Schumann. Découvrons le russe Nikolaï Miaskovski, Debussy et encore Georges Enesco.

Playlist En Pistes! du 5 mars 2021, © DR

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner :

La réponse au jeu : 

10h30 - La grande interprète de la semaine : Hephzibah Menhuin

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 4. Finale. Allegro con spirito
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 4. Finale. Allegro con spirito

    Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge
    Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
  • 9h07
    Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 10. Virgo virginum praeclara (Quatuor soprano contralto ténor basse et choeur) - FLORIE VALIQUETTE
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 10. Virgo virginum praeclara (Quatuor soprano contralto ténor basse et choeur)

    Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Mathieu Romano : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge, Ensemble Aedes, Florie Valiquette : Soprano, Adele Charvet : Contralto, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Ténor, Andreas Wolf : Basse (voix)
    Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
  • 9h13
    Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 11. Flammis orcicustodiri (Air Basse) - ANDREAS WOLF
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Stabat Mater Hob XXbis : 11. Flammis orcicustodiri (Air Basse)

    Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge, Andreas Wolf : Basse (voix)
    Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
  • 9h15
    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 62 : 6. Allegretto grazioso (Chanson de printemps) - CHRISTOPH ESCHENBACH
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 62 : 6. Allegretto grazioso (Chanson de printemps)

    Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
    Album Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
  • 9h19
    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 5. Allegro vivace en La Maj (Le joyeux paysan) - CHRISTOPH ESCHENBACH
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 5. Allegro vivace en La Maj (Le joyeux paysan)

    Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
    Album Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
  • 9h20
    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 6. Andante en Ut Maj (Croyance) - CHRISTOPH ESCHENBACH
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    6 Lieder ohne Worte pour piano op 102 : 6. Andante en Ut Maj (Croyance)

    Christoph Eschenbach : Piano
    Album Christoph Eschenbach : Piano lessons / CD 15 et 16 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839901) Année 2021
  • 9h23
    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando. Allegro moderato - ERICH HOBARTH
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando. Allegro moderato

    Erich Hobarth : Violon, Alexandre Rudin : Violoncelle, Aapo Hakkinen : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Trio n°2 et Sonate pour arpeggione Label Naxos (8573884) Année 2021
  • 9h30
    Winterreise : 11. Frühlingstraum - pour baryton et piano - RODERICK WILLIAMS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise : 11. Frühlingstraum - pour baryton et piano

    Roderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Burnside Iain : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise op 89 D 911 Label Chandos (CHAN20163) Année 2021
  • 9h35
    Winterreise : 15. Die Krähe - pour baryton et piano - RODERICK WILLIAMS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise : 15. Die Krähe - pour baryton et piano

    Roderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Burnside Iain : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise op 89 D 911 Label Chandos (CHAN20163) Année 2021
  • 9h37
    Rapsodie n°1 en Si bémol Maj L 124 (116) - pour clarinette et piano - VIKTOR WENNESZ
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Rapsodie n°1 en Si bémol Maj L 124 (116) - pour clarinette et piano

    Quatuor Messiaen De Copenhague, Viktor Wennesz : Clarinette, Kristoffer Hyldig : Piano
    Album Claude Debussy : Oeuvres diverses Label Danacord (DANACORD)
  • 9h46
    Suite bergamasque L 82 (75) : 3. Clair de lune - pour piano - KRISTOFFER HYLDIG
    CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur

    Suite bergamasque L 82 (75) : 3. Clair de lune - pour piano

    Album Claude Debussy : Oeuvres diverses Label Danacord (DANACORD) Année 2020
  • 9h52
    Excentricités op 25 : 5. Allegretto vivace - pour piano - SABINE WEYER
    Nikolai Miaskovskicompositeur

    Excentricités op 25 : 5. Allegretto vivace - pour piano

    Sabine Weyer : Piano
    Album Sabine Weyer : Mysteries Label Ars Produktion (ARS38313) Année 2020
  • 9h57
    Sonate pour piano n°2 en fa dièse min op 13 - SABINE WEYER
    Nikolai Miaskovskicompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en fa dièse min op 13

    Sabine Weyer : Piano
    Album Sabine Weyer : Mysteries Label Ars Produktion (ARS38313) Année 2020
  • 10h05
    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. Allegro - version pour piano - SABINE WEYER
    JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur

    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. Allegro - version pour piano

    BERLINER CAMERATA
    Album Bach et Mendelssohn par Sabine Weyer et Olga Pak Label Ars Produktion (ARS38223)
1h 58mn
