Mercredi 29 janvier 2020
1h 58mn

Le clarinettiste Pierre Genisson rend hommage à Benny Goodman

Au menu du jour également : Christophe Coin poursuit l'enregistrement des Concerti pour violoncelle de Vivaldi, le 5e volume de l'intégrale de la musique de chambre de Brahms chez B Records, la réédition d'un album 100% Debussy par le Philharmonia Orchestra sous la baguette de Geoffrey Simon...

Le clarinettiste Pierre Genisson rend hommage à Benny Goodman
Playlist En Pistes du 29 janvier 2020

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique  

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Beethoven, le 250e anniversaire 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Sing sing sing - arrangement pour clarinette piano et orchestre - PIERRE GENISSON
    Louis Primacompositeur

    Sing sing sing - arrangement pour clarinette piano et orchestre

    Keith Lockhart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Pierre Genisson : Clarinette, Bruno Fontaine : Piano, Bruno Fontaine : auteur
    Album Swing a Benny Goodman story Label Aparte (AP218) Année 2019
  • 9h06
    Prelude fugue and riffs pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz : 3. Riffs - PIERRE GENISSON
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    Prelude fugue and riffs pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz : 3. Riffs

    Keith Lockhart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Pierre Genisson : Clarinette
    Album Swing a Benny Goodman story Label Aparte (AP218) Année 2019
  • 9h11
    2 Gesänge op 91 : 1. Gestillte Sehnsucht - ERIC LE SAGE
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    2 Gesänge op 91 : 1. Gestillte Sehnsucht

    Eric Le Sage : Piano, Sarah Laulan : Contralto
    Album Johannes Brahms : Intégrale de la musique de chambre / Vol. 5 Label B Records (LBM023) Année 2020
  • 9h18
    Sonate en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 3. Andante con moto - Allegro - LISE BERTHAUD
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 3. Andante con moto - Allegro

    Lise Berthaud : Alto (instrument), Eric Le Sage : Piano
    Album Johannes Brahms : Intégrale de la musique de chambre / Vol. 5 Label B Records (LBM023) Année 2020
  • 9h25
    Can she excuse my wrongs - pour soprano et luth - MARIANA FLORES
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Can she excuse my wrongs - pour soprano et luth

    Mariana Flores : Soprano, Hopkinson Smith : Luth
    Album John Dowland : Whose heavenly touch Label Naive Records (E8941) Année 2015
  • 9h29
    I saw my lady weep - pour soprano et luth - MARIANA FLORES
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    I saw my lady weep - pour soprano et luth

    Mariana Flores : Soprano, Hopkinson Smith : Luth
    Album John Dowland : Whose heavenly touch Label Naive Records (E8941) Année 2015
  • 9h35
    Concerto en la min RV 420 : 3. Allegro - CHRISTOPHE COIN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en la min RV 420 : 3. Allegro

    L'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : Violoncelle
    Album Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
  • 9h39
    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 1. Allegro - CHRISTOPHE COIN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 1. Allegro

    L'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : Violoncelle
    Album Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
  • 9h44
    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 2. Largo - CHRISTOPHE COIN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 2. Largo

    L'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : Violoncelle
    Album Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
  • 9h46
    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 3. Allegro - CHRISTOPHE COIN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 3. Allegro

    L'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : Violoncelle
    Album Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
  • 9h51
    Tarentelle styrienne L 77 (69) - arrangement pour orchestre
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Tarentelle styrienne L 77 (69) - arrangement pour orchestre

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Maurice Ravel : auteur
    Album Claude Debussy : Engulfed cathedral Label Cala Signum (SIGCD2092) Année 1991
  • 9h57
    La mer L 111 (109) : 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    La mer L 111 (109) : 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Claude Debussy : Engulfed cathedral Label Cala Signum (SIGCD2092) Année 1991
  • 10h06
    Ego sum panis vivus
    Giovanni Pierluigi Da Palestrinacompositeur

    Ego sum panis vivus

    Harry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen
    Album Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina : Oeuvres pour choeur a cappella / vol 8 Label Coro (COR16175) Année 2019
  • 10h12
    Sonate en ut min : 3. Allegro (d'après le Trio en Sol Maj BWV 586) - arrangement pour viola da braccio et clavecin - EMILIO MORENO
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate en ut min : 3. Allegro (d'après le Trio en Sol Maj BWV 586) - arrangement pour viola da braccio et clavecin

    Emilio Moreno : Viole, Aaron Zapico : Clavecin, Emilio Moreno : auteur
    Album The melancholic Bach Label Glossa (GCD920316) Année 2019
  • 10h16
    Trio super Herr Jesu christ dich zu uns wend BWV 655 - pour viola da braccio et clavecin - EMILIO MORENO
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Trio super Herr Jesu christ dich zu uns wend BWV 655 - pour viola da braccio et clavecin

    Emilio Moreno : Viole, Aaron Zapico : Clavecin
    Album The melancholic Bach Label Glossa (GCD920316) Année 2019
  • 10h20
    Perché se m'odiavi SV 175 - pour 2 ténors basse et basse continue - CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    Perché se m'odiavi SV 175 - pour 2 ténors basse et basse continue

    LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre
  • 10h25
    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Dal mio Permesso amato (Prologue) La Musique - MARIANA FLORES
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    L'Orfeo SV 318 : Dal mio Permesso amato (Prologue) La Musique

  • 10h30
    Sonate pour piano n°30 en Mi Maj op 109 : 2. Prestissimo - RUDOLF SERKIN
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°30 en Mi Maj op 109 : 2. Prestissimo

