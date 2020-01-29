Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 29 janvier 2020
Le clarinettiste Pierre Genisson rend hommage à Benny Goodman
Au menu du jour également : Christophe Coin poursuit l'enregistrement des Concerti pour violoncelle de Vivaldi, le 5e volume de l'intégrale de la musique de chambre de Brahms chez B Records, la réédition d'un album 100% Debussy par le Philharmonia Orchestra sous la baguette de Geoffrey Simon...
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quiz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Beethoven, le 250e anniversaire
La programmation musicale :
- 9h01Louis Primacompositeur
Sing sing sing - arrangement pour clarinette piano et orchestreKeith Lockhart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Pierre Genisson : Clarinette, Bruno Fontaine : Piano, Bruno Fontaine : auteurAlbum Swing a Benny Goodman story Label Aparte (AP218) Année 2019
- 9h06Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
Prelude fugue and riffs pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz : 3. RiffsKeith Lockhart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Pierre Genisson : ClarinetteAlbum Swing a Benny Goodman story Label Aparte (AP218) Année 2019
- 9h11Johannes Brahmscompositeur
2 Gesänge op 91 : 1. Gestillte SehnsuchtEric Le Sage : Piano, Sarah Laulan : ContraltoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Intégrale de la musique de chambre / Vol. 5 Label B Records (LBM023) Année 2020
- 9h18Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 3. Andante con moto - AllegroLise Berthaud : Alto (instrument), Eric Le Sage : PianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Intégrale de la musique de chambre / Vol. 5 Label B Records (LBM023) Année 2020
- 9h25John Dowlandcompositeur
Can she excuse my wrongs - pour soprano et luthMariana Flores : Soprano, Hopkinson Smith : LuthAlbum John Dowland : Whose heavenly touch Label Naive Records (E8941) Année 2015
- 9h29John Dowlandcompositeur
I saw my lady weep - pour soprano et luthMariana Flores : Soprano, Hopkinson Smith : LuthAlbum John Dowland : Whose heavenly touch Label Naive Records (E8941) Année 2015
- 9h35Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en la min RV 420 : 3. AllegroL'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : VioloncelleAlbum Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
- 9h39Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 1. AllegroL'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : VioloncelleAlbum Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
- 9h44Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 2. LargoL'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : VioloncelleAlbum Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
- 9h46Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en Si bémol Maj RV 423 : 3. AllegroL'Onda Armonica, Christophe Coin : VioloncelleAlbum Vivaldi : Concertos pour violoncelle / Vol. 3 Label Naive Records (OP30574) Année 2018
- 9h51Claude Debussycompositeur
Tarentelle styrienne L 77 (69) - arrangement pour orchestreGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Maurice Ravel : auteurAlbum Claude Debussy : Engulfed cathedral Label Cala Signum (SIGCD2092) Année 1991
- 9h57Claude Debussycompositeur
La mer L 111 (109) : 3. Dialogue du vent et de la merGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Claude Debussy : Engulfed cathedral Label Cala Signum (SIGCD2092) Année 1991
- 10h06Giovanni Pierluigi Da Palestrinacompositeur
Ego sum panis vivusHarry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The SixteenAlbum Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina : Oeuvres pour choeur a cappella / vol 8 Label Coro (COR16175) Année 2019
- 10h12Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate en ut min : 3. Allegro (d'après le Trio en Sol Maj BWV 586) - arrangement pour viola da braccio et clavecinEmilio Moreno : Viole, Aaron Zapico : Clavecin, Emilio Moreno : auteurAlbum The melancholic Bach Label Glossa (GCD920316) Année 2019
- 10h16Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Trio super Herr Jesu christ dich zu uns wend BWV 655 - pour viola da braccio et clavecinEmilio Moreno : Viole, Aaron Zapico : ClavecinAlbum The melancholic Bach Label Glossa (GCD920316) Année 2019
- 10h20CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Perché se m'odiavi SV 175 - pour 2 ténors basse et basse continueLEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre
- 10h25CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
L'Orfeo SV 318 : Dal mio Permesso amato (Prologue) La Musique
- 10h30LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°30 en Mi Maj op 109 : 2. Prestissimo
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 28 janvier 2020
émission suivantejeudi 30 janvier 2020