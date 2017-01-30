actualité du disque : Telemann, Schubert...
CPE Bach
Gott hat den Herrn auferwecket H803/Wq244
Reinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert
Direction : Hermann Max
Telemann
Trauert, ihr Himmel
Reinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert
Direction : Hermann Max
Bach
Concerto en fa majeur pour 2 flûtes et clavecin
Höör Barock, Dan Laurin
Telemann
Concerto pour orchestre en Si Bémol Majeur TWV 54 : B2 : Andante
Höör Barock, Dan Laurin
Ernst Pepping
Missa Dona Nobis Pacem : Gloria
Berlin Vocal Ensemble
Direction : Bernd Stegmann
Guillaume de Machaut
Ite Missa EstLa Tempête
Simon Pierre Bestion
Alfonso X &amp;amp;amp;amp; Maurice Ohana
Cantigas
La Tempête
Simon Pierre Bestion
Schubert
Sonate n°14 en la mineur D784 opus. Posthume 143 D 784 : Allegro vivace
Denis Pascal
Schubert
Sonate n°23 en sib majeur D960 : Allegro ma non troppo
Denis Pascal
Liszt
Jugendglück
Timothy Fallon, ténor &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ammiel Bushakevitz, piano
Lisz
Ihr Glocken von Marling
Timothy Fallon, ténor &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ammiel Bushakevitz, piano
Hommage à Stanisław Skrowaczewski chef d'orchestre et compositeur
polonais puis américain, né à Lwów (alors en Pologne, aujourd'hui Lviv est en Ukraine) le 3 octobre 1923 et mort le 21 février 2017 à Minneapolis Minnesota). Né un an avant Neville Marriner et deux ans avant Pierre Boulez, il était le doyen de la direction d'orchestre.
Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°5
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Stanisław Skrowaczewski
