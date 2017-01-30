actualité du disque : Telemann, Schubert...

CPE Bach

Gott hat den Herrn auferwecket H803/Wq244

Reinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert

Direction : Hermann Max

Telemann

Trauert, ihr Himmel

Reinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert

Direction : Hermann Max

Bach

Concerto en fa majeur pour 2 flûtes et clavecin

Höör Barock, Dan Laurin

Telemann

Concerto pour orchestre en Si Bémol Majeur TWV 54 : B2 : Andante

Höör Barock, Dan Laurin

Ernst Pepping

Missa Dona Nobis Pacem : Gloria

Berlin Vocal Ensemble

Direction : Bernd Stegmann

Guillaume de Machaut

Ite Missa EstLa Tempête

Simon Pierre Bestion

Alfonso X &amp;amp;amp;amp; Maurice Ohana

Cantigas

La Tempête

Simon Pierre Bestion

Schubert

Sonate n°14 en la mineur D784 opus. Posthume 143 D 784 : Allegro vivace

Denis Pascal

Schubert

Sonate n°23 en sib majeur D960 : Allegro ma non troppo

Denis Pascal

Liszt

Jugendglück

Timothy Fallon, ténor &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ammiel Bushakevitz, piano

Lisz

Ihr Glocken von Marling

Timothy Fallon, ténor &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ammiel Bushakevitz, piano

Hommage à Stanisław Skrowaczewski chef d'orchestre et compositeur

polonais puis américain, né à Lwów (alors en Pologne, aujourd'hui Lviv est en Ukraine) le 3 octobre 1923 et mort le 21 février 2017 à Minneapolis Minnesota). Né un an avant Neville Marriner et deux ans avant Pierre Boulez, il était le doyen de la direction d'orchestre.

Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Direction : Stanisław Skrowaczewski