Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Beethoven et Beethoven !
- PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7
Allegro con brio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 5
Andante con Moto
Anima Eterna Brugge
Jos van Immerseel, direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sextuor en mibmajeuropus 71 : 1er mvt
Solistes du Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate op 22
Martin Rasch, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°12 opus 26 : final
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°15 opus 28 : andante, 2e mvt
Jean Muller, piano
10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
2 . Coffret intégrale Debussy -Warner
- Mélodies
La Mort des amants
5 poèmes de Baudelaire
Barbara Hendricks, Michel Beroff
Trois Mélodies (Verlaine)
La mer est plus belle que les cathédrales
Le son du cor s'afflige vers les bois
L'échelonnement des haies moutonne à l'infini
Gérard Souzay, Dalton Baldwin
Ariettes oubliées L 63 (60) :
C'est l'extase langoureuse - arrangement pour soprano et orchestre
Orchestration de Caplet / Premier enregistrement
Cécile Lastchenko, Namur Chamber Orchestra
