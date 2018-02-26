En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 21 mars 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Beethoven et Beethoven !

En pistes ! 21/03/2048
  • PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Beethoven : Missa solemnis op 123 BIS
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7
Allegro con brio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 5
Andante con Moto
Anima Eterna Brugge
Jos van Immerseel, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven : Integrale des symphonies et ouvertures ZIG-ZAG
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sextuor en mibmajeuropus 71 : 1er mvt
Solistes du Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven : Musique pour vents LINN
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate op 22
Martin Rasch, piano

Beethoven : Sonate n°11 AUDITE FORUM
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°12 opus 26 : final
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°15 opus 28 : andante, 2e mvt
Jean Muller, piano

10H30   PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Claude Debussy : The complete works WARNER CLASSICS
2 . Coffret intégrale Debussy -Warner
 

  • Mélodies

La Mort des amants
5 poèmes de Baudelaire
Barbara Hendricks, Michel Beroff
Trois Mélodies (Verlaine)
La mer est plus belle que les cathédrales
Le son du cor s'afflige vers les bois
L'échelonnement des haies moutonne à l'infini
Gérard Souzay, Dalton Baldwin
Ariettes oubliées L 63 (60) :
C'est l'extase langoureuse - arrangement pour soprano et orchestre
Orchestration de Caplet / Premier enregistrement
Cécile Lastchenko, Namur Chamber Orchestra 

L'équipe de l'émission :
