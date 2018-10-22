En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 14 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Mozart, Clara et Robert Schumann, Schubert, Porpora, Burgmüller, ...

En Pistes ! 14/11/18
William You plays Mozart Sonatas
William You plays Mozart Sonatas, © OEHMS Classics

♫ Mozart
Sonate n°16 K545 : final – allegretto William Youn

William Youn : Schumann - Schubert - Liszt
William Youn : Schumann - Schubert - Liszt, © SONY Classical

♫ Robert SchumannHumoreske
William Youn

♫ Clara SchumannScherzo n°2 opus 14 William Youn

Music makes the spirit of England
Music makes the spirit of England, © CHANDOS

♫ Elgar
The Spirit of England BBC Symphony Orchestra
Andrew Davis

Come to my garden, my sister, my beloved
Come to my garden, my sister, my beloved, © Deutsche Harmonia Mundi

♫ Schein
O Filli, schön und subtil Voces Suaves dir. Jörg-Andreas Bötticher
Toccata pour orgue (improvisation)

♫ Melchior FranckSteh auf, meine freundin Voces Suaves dir. Jörg-Andreas Bötticher

Complete works for cello and piano
Complete works for cello and piano, © CALIOPE

♫ Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle   et piano n° 3 Xenia Jankovic, Nenad   Lecic

Burgmuller
Burgmuller

♫ Burgmüller
Nocturne   en la mineur Anja   Lechner, Pablo Marquez

♫ SchubertDie   Nacht Anja   Lechner, Pablo Marquez

Schubert 1828
Schubert 1828, © ALPHA

♫ Schubert
Sonate n° 21 D 960 Scherzo
Alexander Lonquich

♫ Schubert
Sonate n° 19 D 958 : Finale Alexander Lonquich

Mozart & Schubert Symphonies
Mozart & Schubert Symphonies, © MDG LIVE

♫ SchubertSymphonie n°5 : final Dogma chamber orchestra

Cecilia & Sol - Dolce Duello
Cecilia & Sol - Dolce Duello, © DECCA

♫ Porpora
Giusto Amor tu che   m’accendi
Avec Sol Gabetta

Philippe Jaroussky interprète des airs pour Farinelli de Nicola Porpora, © ERATO

♫ Porpora
Mitridate La Gioia ch’io sento
Avec Philippe   Jaroussky
Venice Baroque   Orchestra. Andrea Marcon

Cecilia Bartoli et Bryn Terfel : Duos, © DECCA

♫ Donizetti
L’Elisir d’amore /   Acte 2
Avec Bryn Terfel
Orchestre de   l’accadémie Sainte Cécile / Myung-Whun Chung

Rolando Villazon : Trésors du Bel Canto, © DGG

♫ Rossini
Tirana pour deux voix (Les amants de Séville)
Avec Rolando Villazon
Orchestre du Mai Musicale Florentin. Marco   Armiliato

Pavarotti : Classic duets, © DECCA

♫ Mascagni
L’amico Fritz / Acte 2 (album Pavarotti Classic   Duet)
Suzel, buon di
Avec Pavarotti
Orchestre symphonique Verdi de Milan. Riccardo   Chailly

L'équipe de l'émission :
