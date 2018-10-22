Actualité du disque : Mozart, Clara et Robert Schumann, Schubert, Porpora, Burgmüller, ...
♫ Mozart
Sonate n°16 K545 : final – allegretto William Youn
♫ Robert SchumannHumoreske
William Youn
♫ Clara SchumannScherzo n°2 opus 14 William Youn
♫ Elgar
The Spirit of England BBC Symphony Orchestra
Andrew Davis
♫ Schein
O Filli, schön und subtil Voces Suaves dir. Jörg-Andreas Bötticher
Toccata pour orgue (improvisation)
♫ Melchior FranckSteh auf, meine freundin Voces Suaves dir. Jörg-Andreas Bötticher
♫ Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n° 3 Xenia Jankovic, Nenad Lecic
♫ Burgmüller
Nocturne en la mineur Anja Lechner, Pablo Marquez
♫ SchubertDie Nacht Anja Lechner, Pablo Marquez
♫ Schubert
Sonate n° 21 D 960 Scherzo
Alexander Lonquich
♫ Schubert
Sonate n° 19 D 958 : Finale Alexander Lonquich
♫ SchubertSymphonie n°5 : final Dogma chamber orchestra
♫ Porpora
Giusto Amor tu che m’accendi
Avec Sol Gabetta
Philippe Jaroussky interprète des airs pour Farinelli de Nicola Porpora
♫ Porpora
Mitridate La Gioia ch’io sento
Avec Philippe Jaroussky
Venice Baroque Orchestra. Andrea Marcon
Cecilia Bartoli et Bryn Terfel : Duos
♫ Donizetti
L’Elisir d’amore / Acte 2
Avec Bryn Terfel
Orchestre de l’accadémie Sainte Cécile / Myung-Whun Chung
Rolando Villazon : Trésors du Bel Canto
♫ Rossini
Tirana pour deux voix (Les amants de Séville)
Avec Rolando Villazon
Orchestre du Mai Musicale Florentin. Marco Armiliato
Pavarotti : Classic duets
♫ Mascagni
L’amico Fritz / Acte 2 (album Pavarotti Classic Duet)
Suzel, buon di
Avec Pavarotti
Orchestre symphonique Verdi de Milan. Riccardo Chailly
