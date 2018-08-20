En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 12 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Bernstein, Mahler, Mendelssohn...

Actualité du disque : Bernstein, Mahler, Mendelssohn...
Playlist En pistes ! du 12 septembre 2018

Programmation musicale

Bernstein : Wonderful town, LSO LIVE
Bernstein : Wonderful town, LSO LIVE

Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Ouverture
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Swing (Acte II)
Danielle de Niese, soprano (Eileen) ; Alysha Umphress, mezzo (Ruth)
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Bernstein : Symphony No. 2 "The Age of Anxiety", DG
Bernstein : Symphony No. 2 "The Age of Anxiety", DG

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie nᵒ 2 « The Age of Anxiety » :  Part II, 2. The Masque
Krystian Zimerman, piano
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des Symphonies, BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER
Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des Symphonies, BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°1 en ut majeur Op. 21 : 3. Menuetto
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven   
Symphonie n°6 en fa majeur Op. 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter, Sturm - 5. Hirtengesang : frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Mahler : Das Lied von der Erde, BR KLASSIK
Mahler : Das Lied von der Erde, BR KLASSIK

Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre : 5. Der Trunkene im Frühling
Stuart Skelton, ténor
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre : 2. Der Einsame im Herbst
Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Magdalena Kožená chante Cole Porter, SUPRAPHON
Magdalena Kožená chante Cole Porter, SUPRAPHON

Cole Porter
Just one of those things
Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano
Ondřej Havelka & His melody makers

Renée Fleming : Broadway, DECCA
Renée Fleming : Broadway, DECCA

Medley : Love and Love Alone / Winter
Renée Fleming

JS Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin, CEDILLE RECORDS
JS Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin, CEDILLE RECORDS

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°2 en la majeur BWV 1015 : 2. Allegro
Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°3 en mi maj BWV 1016 : 3. Adagio ma non tanto Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin

Mendelssohn : String Quartets op. 12 & op. 81, CPO
Mendelssohn : String Quartets op. 12 & op. 81, CPO

Felix Mendelssohn
Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 81 : 4. Fuga
Minguet Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn
Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 12 : 4. Molto allegro e vivace Minguet Quartet

10H30PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : L'ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE DE LAUSANNE 

75 ans – Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, CLAVES
75 ans – Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, CLAVES
  • 3/5 Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne : Jesus Lopez Cobos

Maurice Ravel
Ma mère l'Oye : 1. Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant - 2. Petit poucet - 3. Laideronnette impératrice des pagodes - 4. Les entretiens de la Belle et la Bête - 5. Le jardin féérique
Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction

Manuel de Falla
7 Chansons populaires espagnoles : 1. El paño moruno - 2. Seguidilla murciana - 3. Asturiana - 4. Jota - 5. Nana - 6. Cancion - 7. Polo
Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 11 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Mayr, Foscarini...
émission suivante
jeudi 13 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Sgambati, Telemann, Korngold...