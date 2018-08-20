Actualité du disque : Bernstein, Mahler, Mendelssohn...
Programmation musicale
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Ouverture
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Swing (Acte II)
Danielle de Niese, soprano (Eileen) ; Alysha Umphress, mezzo (Ruth)
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie nᵒ 2 « The Age of Anxiety » : Part II, 2. The Masque
Krystian Zimerman, piano
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°1 en ut majeur Op. 21 : 3. Menuetto
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en fa majeur Op. 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter, Sturm - 5. Hirtengesang : frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm
Berliner Philharmoniker
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre : 5. Der Trunkene im Frühling
Stuart Skelton, ténor
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Gustav Mahler
Le chant de la terre : 2. Der Einsame im Herbst
Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Sir Simon Rattle, direction
Cole Porter
Just one of those things
Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano
Ondřej Havelka & His melody makers
Medley : Love and Love Alone / Winter
Renée Fleming
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°2 en la majeur BWV 1015 : 2. Allegro
Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°3 en mi maj BWV 1016 : 3. Adagio ma non tanto Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin
Felix Mendelssohn
Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 81 : 4. Fuga
Minguet Quartet
Felix Mendelssohn
Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 12 : 4. Molto allegro e vivace Minguet Quartet
10H30PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : L'ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE DE LAUSANNE
- 3/5 Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne : Jesus Lopez Cobos
Maurice Ravel
Ma mère l'Oye : 1. Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant - 2. Petit poucet - 3. Laideronnette impératrice des pagodes - 4. Les entretiens de la Belle et la Bête - 5. Le jardin féérique
Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction
Manuel de Falla
7 Chansons populaires espagnoles : 1. El paño moruno - 2. Seguidilla murciana - 3. Asturiana - 4. Jota - 5. Nana - 6. Cancion - 7. Polo
Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction
