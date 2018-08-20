Actualité du disque : Bernstein, Mahler, Mendelssohn...

Programmation musicale

Leonard Bernstein

Wonderful town : Ouverture

London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Leonard Bernstein

Wonderful town : Swing (Acte II)

Danielle de Niese, soprano (Eileen) ; Alysha Umphress, mezzo (Ruth)

London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Leonard Bernstein

Symphonie nᵒ 2 « The Age of Anxiety » : Part II, 2. The Masque

Krystian Zimerman, piano

Berliner Philharmoniker

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°1 en ut majeur Op. 21 : 3. Menuetto

Berliner Philharmoniker

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°6 en fa majeur Op. 68 (Pastorale) : 4. Gewitter, Sturm - 5. Hirtengesang : frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm

Berliner Philharmoniker

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Gustav Mahler

Le chant de la terre : 5. Der Trunkene im Frühling

Stuart Skelton, ténor

Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Gustav Mahler

Le chant de la terre : 2. Der Einsame im Herbst

Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano

Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

Cole Porter

Just one of those things

Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano

Ondřej Havelka & His melody makers

Medley : Love and Love Alone / Winter

Renée Fleming

Jean-Sebastien Bach

Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°2 en la majeur BWV 1015 : 2. Allegro

Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin

Jean-Sebastien Bach

Sonate pour violon et clavecin n°3 en mi maj BWV 1016 : 3. Adagio ma non tanto Rachel Barton Pine, violon ; Jory Vinikour, clavecin

Felix Mendelssohn

Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 81 : 4. Fuga

Minguet Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn

Quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur Op. 12 : 4. Molto allegro e vivace Minguet Quartet

3/5 Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne : Jesus Lopez Cobos

Maurice Ravel

Ma mère l'Oye : 1. Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant - 2. Petit poucet - 3. Laideronnette impératrice des pagodes - 4. Les entretiens de la Belle et la Bête - 5. Le jardin féérique

Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction

Manuel de Falla

7 Chansons populaires espagnoles : 1. El paño moruno - 2. Seguidilla murciana - 3. Asturiana - 4. Jota - 5. Nana - 6. Cancion - 7. Polo

Jesus Lopez Cobos, direction