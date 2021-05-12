En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 12 mai 2021
1h 57mn

Le Voyage d'hiver de la mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato et du pianiste Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Une nouvelle édition des enregistrements Chopin de Martha Argerich pour célébrer le 80ème anniversaire de la pianiste ; Rinaldo Alessandrini en tête à tête avec Bach dans un nouvel opus réunissant une trentaine de pièces pour clavier ; un récital Schumann et Fauré pour harpe et violoncelle...

Le Voyage d'hiver de la mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato et du pianiste Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Playlist En Pistes du 12 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Leif Ove Andsnes

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Ya por el horizonte : Suene el alboreada (Air) - CARLOS MENA
    Antonio Literescompositeur

    Ya por el horizonte : Suene el alboreada (Air)

    Daniel Pinteno : chef d'orchestre, Concerto 1700, Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor, Jacobo Diaz : Hautbois, Ricard Casan : Trompette, Daniel Pinteno : Violon, Pablo Prieto : Violon
    Album Antonio Literes : Sacred cantatas for alto Label Bbva Fundacion (170003) Année 2021
  • 9h08
    De aquel fatal bocado : Pan de llanto y de dolor (Air) - CARLOS MENA
    Antonio Literescompositeur

    De aquel fatal bocado : Pan de llanto y de dolor (Air)

    Daniel Pinteno : chef d'orchestre, Concerto 1700, Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor, Jacobo Diaz : Hautbois, Daniel Pinteno : Violon, Pablo Prieto : Violon
    Album Antonio Literes : Sacred cantatas for alto Label Bbva Fundacion (170003) Année 2021
  • 9h14
    Sicilienne en sol min op 78 - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe - MARTIN LOHR
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Sicilienne en sol min op 78 - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe

    Martin Lohr : Violoncelle, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Martin Lohr : auteur, Marie Pierre Langlamet : auteur
    Album Fauré & Schumann Label Indesens (INDE144) Année 2021
  • 9h19
    5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : 1. Vanitas vanitatum. Mit Humor - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe - MARTIN LOHR
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : 1. Vanitas vanitatum. Mit Humor - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe

    Martin Lohr : Violoncelle, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Martin Lohr : auteur, Marie Pierre Langlamet : auteur
    Album Fauré & Schumann Label Indesens (INDE144) Année 2021
  • 9h22
    Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour flûte traversière clarinette harpe et quatuor à cordes - EMMANUEL PAHUD
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour flûte traversière clarinette harpe et quatuor à cordes

    Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Wenzel Fuchs : Clarinette, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Christophe Horak : Violon, Simon Roturier : Violon, Ignacy Miecznikowski : Alto (instrument), Bruno Delepelaire : Violoncelle, Stephan Koncz : auteur
    Album Ravel : Le jardin féerique Label Indesens (INDE139) Année 2020
  • 9h26
    Mazurka pour piano n°1 op 1 - JONATHAN PLOWRIGHT
    Michal Bergsoncompositeur

    Mazurka pour piano n°1 op 1

    Jonathan Plowright : Piano
    Album Michal Bergson : Concerto pour piano op 62 et Luisa di Montfort Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1704) Année 2020
  • 9h30
    Concerto pour piano op 62 : 1. Allegro con fuoco ed agitato - JONATHAN PLOWRIGHT
    Michal Bergsoncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano op 62 : 1. Allegro con fuoco ed agitato

    Lukasz Borowicz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Poznan, Jonathan Plowright : Piano
    Album Michal Bergson : Concerto pour piano op 62 et Luisa di Montfort Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1704) Année 2020
  • 9h43
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 24. Der Leiermann - version pour mezzo soprano et piano - JOYCE DI DONATO
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 24. Der Leiermann - version pour mezzo soprano et piano

    Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteur
    Album Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
  • 9h48
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 10. Rast - version pour mezzo soprano et piano - JOYCE DI DONATO
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 10. Rast - version pour mezzo soprano et piano

    Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteur
    Album Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
  • 9h52
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 11. Frühlingstraum - version pour mezzo soprano et piano - JOYCE DI DONATO
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 11. Frühlingstraum - version pour mezzo soprano et piano

    Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteur
    Album Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
  • 9h56
    Prélude pour clavecin en ut min BWV 934 - RINALDO ALESSANDRINI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Prélude pour clavecin en ut min BWV 934

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : Clavecin
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Oeuvres pour clavecin Label Naive, A Label Of Believe Group (OP30581) Année 2021
  • 10h00
    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min BWV 964 : 4. Allegro - RINALDO ALESSANDRINI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min BWV 964 : 4. Allegro

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : Clavecin
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Oeuvres pour clavecin Label Naive, A Label Of Believe Group (OP30581) Année 2021
  • 10h04
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. Scherzo - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. Scherzo

    Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin et Robert Schumann : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Dgg (419860-2) Année 1981
  • 10h10
    Scherzo n°2 en si bémol min op 31 - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Scherzo n°2 en si bémol min op 31

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album The Martha Argerich collection / Vol.1 : The solo recordings Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4775870)
