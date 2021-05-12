Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 12 mai 2021
Le Voyage d'hiver de la mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato et du pianiste Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Une nouvelle édition des enregistrements Chopin de Martha Argerich pour célébrer le 80ème anniversaire de la pianiste ; Rinaldo Alessandrini en tête à tête avec Bach dans un nouvel opus réunissant une trentaine de pièces pour clavier ; un récital Schumann et Fauré pour harpe et violoncelle...
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Leif Ove Andsnes
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Antonio Literescompositeur
Ya por el horizonte : Suene el alboreada (Air)Daniel Pinteno : chef d'orchestre, Concerto 1700, Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor, Jacobo Diaz : Hautbois, Ricard Casan : Trompette, Daniel Pinteno : Violon, Pablo Prieto : ViolonAlbum Antonio Literes : Sacred cantatas for alto Label Bbva Fundacion (170003) Année 2021
- 9h08Antonio Literescompositeur
De aquel fatal bocado : Pan de llanto y de dolor (Air)Daniel Pinteno : chef d'orchestre, Concerto 1700, Carlos Mena : Contre-ténor, Jacobo Diaz : Hautbois, Daniel Pinteno : Violon, Pablo Prieto : ViolonAlbum Antonio Literes : Sacred cantatas for alto Label Bbva Fundacion (170003) Année 2021
- 9h14Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Sicilienne en sol min op 78 - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpeMartin Lohr : Violoncelle, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Martin Lohr : auteur, Marie Pierre Langlamet : auteurAlbum Fauré & Schumann Label Indesens (INDE144) Année 2021
- 9h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : 1. Vanitas vanitatum. Mit Humor - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpeMartin Lohr : Violoncelle, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Martin Lohr : auteur, Marie Pierre Langlamet : auteurAlbum Fauré & Schumann Label Indesens (INDE144) Année 2021
- 9h22Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour flûte traversière clarinette harpe et quatuor à cordesOrchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Wenzel Fuchs : Clarinette, Marie Pierre Langlamet : Harpe, Christophe Horak : Violon, Simon Roturier : Violon, Ignacy Miecznikowski : Alto (instrument), Bruno Delepelaire : Violoncelle, Stephan Koncz : auteurAlbum Ravel : Le jardin féerique Label Indesens (INDE139) Année 2020
- 9h26Michal Bergsoncompositeur
Mazurka pour piano n°1 op 1Jonathan Plowright : PianoAlbum Michal Bergson : Concerto pour piano op 62 et Luisa di Montfort Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1704) Année 2020
- 9h30Michal Bergsoncompositeur
Concerto pour piano op 62 : 1. Allegro con fuoco ed agitatoLukasz Borowicz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Poznan, Jonathan Plowright : PianoAlbum Michal Bergson : Concerto pour piano op 62 et Luisa di Montfort Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1704) Année 2020
- 9h43Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 24. Der Leiermann - version pour mezzo soprano et pianoJoyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteurAlbum Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
- 9h48Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 10. Rast - version pour mezzo soprano et pianoJoyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteurAlbum Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
- 9h52Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 11. Frühlingstraum - version pour mezzo soprano et pianoJoyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Wilhelm Müller : auteurAlbum Schubert : Winterreise Label Parlophone (190295284145) Année 2021
- 9h56Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Prélude pour clavecin en ut min BWV 934Rinaldo Alessandrini : ClavecinAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Oeuvres pour clavecin Label Naive, A Label Of Believe Group (OP30581) Année 2021
- 10h00Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en ré min BWV 964 : 4. AllegroRinaldo Alessandrini : ClavecinAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Oeuvres pour clavecin Label Naive, A Label Of Believe Group (OP30581) Année 2021
- 10h04Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 : 2. ScherzoMstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin et Robert Schumann : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Dgg (419860-2) Année 1981
- 10h10Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Scherzo n°2 en si bémol min op 31Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum The Martha Argerich collection / Vol.1 : The solo recordings Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4775870)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
