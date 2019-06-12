En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Mendelssohn à Birmingham

Edward Gardner poursuit son intégrale Mendelssohn. Une petite curiosité de Fauré et Schumann chanté par Christoph Prégardien

Mendelssohn à Birmingham
Playlist En pistes ! du 12 juin 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Carlo Maria Giulini 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 90 (Italienne) : Saltarello
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 90 (Italienne) : Saltarello

    Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham
    Album Mendelssohn À Birmingham / Vol.1 Label Chandos (CHSA 5132) Année 2014
  • 9h07
    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61, ouverture en Mi Maj op 21
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61, ouverture en Mi Maj op 21

    Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham
    Album Mendelssohn In Birmingham : Ouvertures / Vol 5 Label Chandos (CHSA5235) Année 2019
  • 9h19
    Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en La Maj op 64 : 3. Rondo - DOROTHEA SEEL
    Johann Nepomuk Hummelcompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en La Maj op 64 : 3. Rondo

    Dorothea Seel : Flûte traversière, Christoph Hammer : Pianoforte
    Album Johann Nepomuk Hummel : Sonates Pour Flûte Label Hanssler Classic (HC18103) Année 2019
  • 9h25
    Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en Sol Maj op 2 n°2 : 1. Allegro - DOROTHEA SEEL
    Johann Nepomuk Hummelcompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en Sol Maj op 2 n°2 : 1. Allegro

    Dorothea Seel : Flûte traversière, Christoph Hammer : Pianoforte
    Album Johann Nepomuk Hummel : Sonates Pour Flûte Label Hanssler Classic (HC18103) Année 2019
  • 9h32
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - FRANK PETER ZIMMERMANN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1

    Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteur
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
  • 9h34
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - FRANK PETER ZIMMERMANN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2

    Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteur
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
  • 9h36
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3 (Canone all'unisono) - FRANK PETER ZIMMERMANN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3 (Canone all'unisono)

    Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteur
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
  • 9h38
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°4 - FRANK PETER ZIMMERMANN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°4

    Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteur
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
  • 9h39
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5 - FRANK PETER ZIMMERMANN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5

    Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteur
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
  • 9h41
    Andenken an Robert Schumann op 6 : 1. Äusserst lebhaft und markirt - SIMON CALLAGHAN
    Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur

    Andenken an Robert Schumann op 6 : 1. Äusserst lebhaft und markirt

    Simon Callaghan : Piano
    Album Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
  • 9h47
    Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 9. Einsam - SIMON CALLAGHAN
    Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur

    Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 9. Einsam

    Simon Callaghan : Piano
    Album Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
  • 9h51
    Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 10. Traum und Erwachen - SIMON CALLAGHAN
    Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur

    Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 10. Traum und Erwachen

    Simon Callaghan : Piano
    Album Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
  • 9h58
    Symphonie en Fa op 20 (Suite d'orchestre op 20) : 1. Allegro
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Symphonie en Fa op 20 (Suite d'orchestre op 20) : 1. Allegro

    Ivor Bolton : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
    Album The Secret Fauré Ii Label Sony Classical (19075936402) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 11 juin 2019
1h 58mn
Bach & Co par Thibault Noally
émission suivante
jeudi 13 juin 2019
1h 58mn
En pistes ! du jeudi 13 juin 2019