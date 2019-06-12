Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 12 juin 2019
Mendelssohn à Birmingham
Edward Gardner poursuit son intégrale Mendelssohn. Une petite curiosité de Fauré et Schumann chanté par Christoph Prégardien
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Carlo Maria Giulini
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 90 (Italienne) : SaltarelloEdward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamAlbum Mendelssohn À Birmingham / Vol.1 Label Chandos (CHSA 5132) Année 2014
- 9h07Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61, ouverture en Mi Maj op 21Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamAlbum Mendelssohn In Birmingham : Ouvertures / Vol 5 Label Chandos (CHSA5235) Année 2019
- 9h19Johann Nepomuk Hummelcompositeur
Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en La Maj op 64 : 3. RondoDorothea Seel : Flûte traversière, Christoph Hammer : PianoforteAlbum Johann Nepomuk Hummel : Sonates Pour Flûte Label Hanssler Classic (HC18103) Année 2019
- 9h25Johann Nepomuk Hummelcompositeur
Sonate pour flûte traversière et pianoforte en Sol Maj op 2 n°2 : 1. AllegroDorothea Seel : Flûte traversière, Christoph Hammer : PianoforteAlbum Johann Nepomuk Hummel : Sonates Pour Flûte Label Hanssler Classic (HC18103) Année 2019
- 9h32Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteurAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
- 9h34Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteurAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
- 9h36Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3 (Canone all'unisono)Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteurAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
- 9h38Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°4Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteurAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
- 9h39Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5Trio Zimmermann, Frank Peter Zimmermann : Violon, Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Christian Poltera : Violoncelle, Trio Zimmermann : auteurAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Bis (BIS2347) Année 2019
- 9h41Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur
Andenken an Robert Schumann op 6 : 1. Äusserst lebhaft und markirtSimon Callaghan : PianoAlbum Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
- 9h47Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur
Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 9. EinsamSimon Callaghan : PianoAlbum Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
- 9h51Jean Louis Nicodecompositeur
Ein Liebesleben op 22 : 10. Traum und ErwachenSimon Callaghan : PianoAlbum Jean Louis Nicodé : Ein Liebesleben Et Autres Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Hyperion (CDA68269) Année 2019
- 9h58Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Symphonie en Fa op 20 (Suite d'orchestre op 20) : 1. AllegroIvor Bolton : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de BâleAlbum The Secret Fauré Ii Label Sony Classical (19075936402) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
