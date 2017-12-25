Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 10 janvier 2018
Actualité du disque : Brahms, Ravel, Copland...
10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
3/5 Claudio Abbado et l’opéra
- Verdi
La programmation musicale :
09:04
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
Ouverture grosso : 3. Alla breve - pour 2 orchestresEmlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
09:07
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 1. Adagio di moltoEmlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
09:10
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 2. Fuga alla breveEmlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
09:13
Johann Gottlieb Janitsch
Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 3. VivaceEmlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
09:18
Johannes Brahms
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°3 en ut min op 101 : 2. Presto non assaiTrio GouldLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
09:23
Johannes Brahms
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°2 en Ut Maj op 87 : 2. Andante con motoTrio GouldLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
09:31
Johannes Brahms
Trio pour clarinette violoncelle et piano en la min op 114 : 4. AllegroTrio Gould, Alice NearyALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des trios et quatuors avec pianoLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
09:38
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Variations Diabelli op 120
09:52
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé : 14. Danse guerrière des pirates (2ème partie)Kazem Abdullah, Orchestre Symphonique D'aix-la-chapelleLABEL : COVIELLO RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
09:58
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloe, 3eme partie, extrait
10:08
Aaron Copland
Dance Symphony : 3. Dance of mockery - pour orchestreJohn Wilson, Orchestre Philharmonique De La BbcLABEL : CHANDOS
10:15
Aaron Copland
An outdoor overture - pour orchestreJohn Wilson, Orchestre Philharmonique De La BbcLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
10:24
George Jerrard Wilkinson
Suzette - arrangement pour ténor cordes et accordéonChristopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
10:27
Ivor Gurney
Seven meadows - arrangement pour ténor cordes et accordéonChristopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
10:29
Sigwart Zu Eulenburg
Sonate en Ré Maj op 19 (Kriegssonate) : Adagio - arrangement pour cordes et accordéonChristopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
10:33
10:34
Giuseppe Verdi
La force du destin : OuvertureClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
10:50
Giuseppe Verdi
Otello : Niun mi tema (Acte IV) Air d'OtelloClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
