Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 10 janvier 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Brahms, Ravel, Copland...

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Italian conductor Claudio Abbado (1933 - 2014) outside his home in Alghero, Sardinia, 17th April 2009
Italian conductor Claudio Abbado (1933 - 2014) outside his home in Alghero, Sardinia, 17th April 2009, © Getty / Massimo Sestini/Mondadori Portfolio

3/5 Claudio Abbado et l’opéra

  • Verdi
La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Johann Gottlieb Janitsch

    Ouverture grosso : 3. Alla breve - pour 2 orchestres

    Emlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
    09:07
    Johann Gottlieb Janitsch

    Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 1. Adagio di molto

    Emlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
    09:10
    Johann Gottlieb Janitsch

    Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 2. Fuga alla breve

    Emlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
    09:13
    Johann Gottlieb Janitsch

    Sonate d'église pour flûte à bec violon alto en la min op 7 n°2 : 3. Vivace

    Emlyn Ngai, Tempesta Di MareLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
    09:18
    Johannes Brahms

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°3 en ut min op 101 : 2. Presto non assai

    Trio GouldLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    09:23
    Johannes Brahms

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°2 en Ut Maj op 87 : 2. Andante con moto

    Trio GouldLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    09:31
    Johannes Brahms

    Trio pour clarinette violoncelle et piano en la min op 114 : 4. Allegro

    Trio Gould, Alice NearyALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des trios et quatuors avec pianoLABEL : CHAMPS HILL RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    09:38
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Variations Diabelli op 120

    09:52
    Maurice Ravel

    Daphnis et Chloé : 14. Danse guerrière des pirates (2ème partie)

    Kazem Abdullah, Orchestre Symphonique D'aix-la-chapelleLABEL : COVIELLO RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    09:58
    Maurice Ravel

    Daphnis et Chloe, 3eme partie, extrait

    10:08
    Aaron Copland

    Dance Symphony : 3. Dance of mockery - pour orchestre

    John Wilson, Orchestre Philharmonique De La BbcLABEL : CHANDOS
    10:15
    Aaron Copland

    An outdoor overture - pour orchestre

    John Wilson, Orchestre Philharmonique De La BbcLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2018
    10:24
    George Jerrard Wilkinson

    Suzette - arrangement pour ténor cordes et accordéon

    Christopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
    10:27
    Ivor Gurney

    Seven meadows - arrangement pour ténor cordes et accordéon

    Christopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
    10:29
    Sigwart Zu Eulenburg

    Sonate en Ré Maj op 19 (Kriegssonate) : Adagio - arrangement pour cordes et accordéon

    Christopher Latham, The Flowers Of WarLABEL : EDITIONS HORTUSANNÉE : 2017
    10:33

    Fregollito 10 01 2018

    10:34
    Giuseppe Verdi

    La force du destin : Ouverture

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    10:50
    Giuseppe Verdi

    Otello : Niun mi tema (Acte IV) Air d'Otello

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
