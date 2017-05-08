En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 30 mai 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Chauson, Ravel, Gaziza

Actualité du disque : Chauson, Ravel, Gaziza
En pistes ! 30 mai 2017
  • Programmation musicale
Hypersuites BERLIN CLASSICS
Hypersuites BERLIN CLASSICS

Georg Friedrich Haendel/Marina Baranova
Gigue
Marina Baranova, piano

François Couperin/Marina Baranova
Hypersuite Couperin
Marina Baranova, piano

Ravel, Falla : ouvres pour piano et orchestre
Ravel, Falla : ouvres pour piano et orchestre

Maurice Ravel
Concerto en Sol
Presto
Steven Osborne
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Ludovic Morlot

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour la main gauche
Steven Osborne
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Ludovic Morlot

César Franck : Sonate pour piano et violon et Ernest Chausson : Concert HARMONIA MUNDI
César Franck : Sonate pour piano et violon et Ernest Chausson : Concert HARMONIA MUNDI

Ernest Chausson
Concert pour piano, violon et quatuor à cordes opus 21
Isabelle Faust, violon ; Alexander Melnikov, piano ; Salagon Quartet

A british promenade APARTE
A british promenade APARTE

Lennox Berkeley
Five Herrick Poems
Sandrine Chatron, harpe ; Michael Bennett, ténor

York Bowen
Arabesque pour harpe
Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Musique classique du Kazakhstan DIVOX
Musique classique du Kazakhstan DIVOX

Zhubanova Gaziza
Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 1e mvt
The Kazakh State String Quartet

Hûzî Tesbih-i Arabî CYPRES
Hûzî Tesbih-i Arabî CYPRES

Musique Classique Ottomane
Ali Ufki
Huzi Tesbih Arabi
Lamekan Ensemble

Numan Aga
Sevkefza pesrev
Huzi Tesbih Arabi
Lamekan Ensemble

Portrait de la Semaine

John Browning - the Complete Rca Album Collection
John Browning - the Complete Rca Album Collection
  • John Browning

Frédéric Chopin

Etude op 10 n° 1

Etude op 25

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 55mn
émission précédente
Actualité du disque : Tchaïkovsky, Ferlet, Pärt
lundi 29 mai 2017 Actualité du disque : Tchaïkovsky, Ferlet, Pärt