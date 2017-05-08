Actualité du disque : Chauson, Ravel, Gaziza
Georg Friedrich Haendel/Marina Baranova
Gigue
Marina Baranova, piano
François Couperin/Marina Baranova
Hypersuite Couperin
Marina Baranova, piano
Maurice Ravel
Concerto en Sol
Presto
Steven Osborne
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Ludovic Morlot
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour la main gauche
Steven Osborne
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Ludovic Morlot
Ernest Chausson
Concert pour piano, violon et quatuor à cordes opus 21
Isabelle Faust, violon ; Alexander Melnikov, piano ; Salagon Quartet
Lennox Berkeley
Five Herrick Poems
Sandrine Chatron, harpe ; Michael Bennett, ténor
York Bowen
Arabesque pour harpe
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Zhubanova Gaziza
Quatuor à cordes n°1 : 1e mvt
The Kazakh State String Quartet
Musique Classique Ottomane
Ali Ufki
Huzi Tesbih Arabi
Lamekan Ensemble
Numan Aga
Sevkefza pesrev
Huzi Tesbih Arabi
Lamekan Ensemble
John Browning
Frédéric Chopin
Etude op 10 n° 1
Etude op 25
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration