Actualité du disque : Schumann, Vivaldi, Poulenc...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Reza Vali
Persian Folk Song
Robert Schumann
Adagio et allegro op 70
Kian Soltani, violoncelle ; Aaron Pilsan, piano
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria
Antonio Vivaldi
Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera RV630
Julia Lezhneva, soprano
Choeur de la Radio Télévision Suisse
I Barocchisti, orchestrateur
Diego Fasolis, direction
Johann Franz Xaver Sterkel
Romanze op 24 n° 3
Els Biesemans, pianoforte
Johann Franz Xaver Sterkel
Sonate op 25 pour clavecin ou pianoforte avec un violon oblige
Allegro un poco vivace
Els Biesemans, pianoforte ; Meret Lüthi, violon
Serge Prokofiev
Musique de scène pour Eugene Onegin opus 71 : Polka
Serge Prokofiev
Valse Pushkin opus 120 n°2
Valse d'Andrei et Natasha extrait de Guerre et Paix
Martha Argerich, piano ; Sergei Babayan, piano
Francis Poulenc
Les Biches
Anatoli Liadov
Le Lac enchanté
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Thierry Fischer, direction
Alexander Zemlinsky
Psaume 23 opus 14
Igor Stravinsky
Symphonie des psaumes : 1er mvt
Tenebrae, BBC Symphony Orchestra
Nigel Short, direction
2 / Léon Fleisher / Coffret Milestones of a piano legend
Johannes Brahms
Valse opus 39
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour piano n°2 : mvt lent
Avec Jules Eskin
Orchestre de Cleveland
George Szell, direction
LiebesliederWalzer : n°15 à 18
Avec Rudolf Serkin, Benita Vaente, Marlena Kleinman, Wayne Connor, Martial Singher
Frédéric Chopin
Berceuse
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration