Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 27 mars 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Schumann, Vivaldi, Poulenc...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Home DGG
Reza Vali
Persian Folk Song
Robert Schumann
Adagio et allegro op 70
Kian Soltani, violoncelle ; Aaron Pilsan, piano

Gloria DECCA
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria
Antonio Vivaldi
Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera RV630
Julia Lezhneva, soprano
Choeur de la Radio Télévision Suisse
I Barocchisti, orchestrateur
Diego Fasolis, direction

Johann Sterkel : Sonates pour pianoforte et violon RAMEE
Johann Franz Xaver Sterkel
Romanze op 24 n° 3
Els Biesemans, pianoforte
Johann Franz Xaver Sterkel
Sonate op 25 pour clavecin ou pianoforte avec un violon oblige
Allegro un poco vivace
Els Biesemans, pianoforte ; Meret Lüthi, violon

Prokofiev for two DGG
Serge Prokofiev
Musique de scène pour Eugene Onegin opus 71 : Polka
Serge Prokofiev
Valse Pushkin opus 120 n°2
Valse d'Andrei et Natasha extrait de Guerre et Paix
Martha Argerich, piano ; Sergei Babayan, piano 

Stravinsky : Le sacre du printemps et Poulenc : Les biches SIGNUM RECORDS
Francis Poulenc
Les Biches
Anatoli Liadov
Le Lac enchanté
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Thierry Fischer, direction 

Symphonic Psalms and Prayers SIGNUM
Alexander Zemlinsky
Psaume 23 opus 14
Igor Stravinsky
Symphonie des psaumes : 1er mvt
Tenebrae, BBC Symphony Orchestra
Nigel Short, direction

Composer Leon Fleischer in his studio at the Peabody Conservatory, in Baltimore, MD
Composer Leon Fleischer in his studio at the Peabody Conservatory, in Baltimore, MD, © Getty / Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

2 / Léon Fleisher / Coffret Milestones of a piano legend 

Johannes Brahms
Valse opus 39

Triumph and tragedy : Leon Fleisher milestones of a piano legend INTENSE MEDIA
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour piano n°2 : mvt lent
Avec Jules Eskin
Orchestre de Cleveland
George Szell, direction   

LiebesliederWalzer : n°15 à 18
Avec Rudolf Serkin, Benita Vaente, Marlena Kleinman, Wayne Connor, Martial Singher 

The journey Vanguard
Frédéric Chopin
Berceuse
 

