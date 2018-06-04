En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 26 juin 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Reger, Liszt, Knüpfer...

Playlist En pistes ! du 26 juin 2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Max Reger : Orchestral edition DGG
Max Reger
Suite de balletop 130
Bamberg Symphoniker
Gerd Albrecht, direction

Max Reger
Suite romantiqued’après Eichendorff
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Gerd Albrecht, direction 

Franz Liszt : Intégrale de l'œuvre pour piano NAXOS
Franz Liszt
Valseoubliée en Fa dièseMaj S 215 n°1

Franz Liszt
Mazurka brillante S 221
Goran Filipec, piano 

Sebastian Knüpfer CHRISTOPHORUS
Sebastian Knüpfer
Was mein Gott will, das gescheh allzeit
Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble 

E ultreia ! Chemins de Santiago LES BELLES ECOUTEUSES
Anonyme
Cantiga : Ben comaos (ms de Tolède) - pourvoix de femmes à cappella
Ensemble vocal Cum Jubilo
Catherine Ravenne, chef de cheour 

Oeuvres pour violon Vol.2 BIS
Igor Stravinsky
Suite Italienne

IgorStravinsky
Divertimento
Ilya Gringolts, violon ; Peter Laul, piano 

Brahms Rihm Harbison : Double concertos SONY
Johannes Brahms
Double concerto pour violon et violoncelle en la min op 102 : 1. Allegro
Jan Vogler, violoncelle ; Mira Wang, violon
Royal Scottish national Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction 

Buxtehude : Abendmusiken ALPHA
Dieterich Buxtehude
CantateBuxWV 34 Gott hilfmir : 5. Ach ja mein Gott (Choeur)
Ensemble vocal Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, chef de chœur
Ensemble Masques
Olivier Fortin, direction

10h30PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

SONY
SONY, © Brill/ullstein bild
Esa pekka Salonen dirige Claude Debussy SONY
Claude Debussy
Images : 2. Iberia : par les rues et par les chemins
Los Angeles Philharmonic 

Claude Debussy
La mer : 2. jeux de vagues
Los Angeles Philharmonic 

Henri Dutilleux : Correspondances DGG
Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : Gong 2 - pour soprano et orchestre
Barbara Hannigan, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : De Vincent à Théo - pour soprano et orchestre
Barbara Hannigan, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France 

Salonen, Esa-Pekka - Conductor, Composer, Finland - performing in Cologne, Germany, Philharmonie
Salonen, Esa-Pekka - Conductor, Composer, Finland - performing in Cologne, Germany, Philharmonie , © Getty / Brill/ullstein bild
