Actualité du disque : Reger, Liszt, Knüpfer...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Max Reger
Suite de balletop 130
Bamberg Symphoniker
Gerd Albrecht, direction
Max Reger
Suite romantiqued’après Eichendorff
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Gerd Albrecht, direction
Franz Liszt
Valseoubliée en Fa dièseMaj S 215 n°1
Franz Liszt
Mazurka brillante S 221
Goran Filipec, piano
Sebastian Knüpfer
Was mein Gott will, das gescheh allzeit
Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble
Anonyme
Cantiga : Ben comaos (ms de Tolède) - pourvoix de femmes à cappella
Ensemble vocal Cum Jubilo
Catherine Ravenne, chef de cheour
Igor Stravinsky
Suite Italienne
IgorStravinsky
Divertimento
Ilya Gringolts, violon ; Peter Laul, piano
Johannes Brahms
Double concerto pour violon et violoncelle en la min op 102 : 1. Allegro
Jan Vogler, violoncelle ; Mira Wang, violon
Royal Scottish national Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction
Dieterich Buxtehude
CantateBuxWV 34 Gott hilfmir : 5. Ach ja mein Gott (Choeur)
Ensemble vocal Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, chef de chœur
Ensemble Masques
Olivier Fortin, direction
- 1. Esa PekkaSalonen, chef d’orchestre
Claude Debussy
Images : 2. Iberia : par les rues et par les chemins
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Claude Debussy
La mer : 2. jeux de vagues
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : Gong 2 - pour soprano et orchestre
Barbara Hannigan, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : De Vincent à Théo - pour soprano et orchestre
Barbara Hannigan, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration