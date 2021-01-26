Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 26 janvier 2021
Dominique Visse et l’Ensemble Clément Janequin célèbrent les 500 ans de la mort de Josquin Des Pres
Au menu du jour : le pianiste Stefan Hough balaie les époques dans son dernier album "Vida breve" ; le premier album de la violoniste américaine Jenna Sherry consacré aux sonates de Brahms et Dohnányi ; l'hommage de la guitariste Gaëlle Solal au compositeur Villa-Lobos...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ivry Gitlis
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Charles Gounodcompositeur
Ave Maria - arrangement pour pianoJean Sébastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Hough : Piano, Stephen Hough : auteurAlbum Vida breve Label Hyperion (CDA68260) Année 2021
- 9h07Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave - Doppio movimentoStephen Hough : PianoAlbum Vida breve Label Hyperion (CDA68260) Année 2021
- 9h15Johann Kuhnaucompositeur
Magnificat en Ut Maj : Sicut locutus est (Choeur) / Virga Jesse (Choeur)Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De KarlsruheAlbum Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
- 9h20Johann Kuhnaucompositeur
Magnificat en Ut Maj : Magnificat anima mea (Tutti)Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : Soprano, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténor, Sebastian Hubner : Ténor, Ekkehard Abele : Basse (voix)Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
- 9h22Johann Kuhnaucompositeur
Magnificat en Ut Maj : Et exsultavit spiritus meus (Air de soprano)Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : SopranoAlbum Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
- 9h25Johann Kuhnaucompositeur
Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia respexit humilitatem (Air de contre-ténor) / Vom Himmel hoch (Choeur)Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténorAlbum Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
- 9h28Johann Kuhnaucompositeur
Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia fecit mihi magna (Tutti) / Freut euch und jubilieret (Choeur)Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : Soprano, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténor, Sebastian Hubner : Ténor, Ekkehard Abele : Basse (voix)Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
- 9h31Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionato - SostenutoJenna Sherry : Violon, Daniel Lowenberg : PianoAlbum Brahms et Dohnany : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD295) Année 2020
- 9h38Ernö Dohnanyicompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano en ut dièse min op 21 : 3. Vivace assai - Tempo del primo pezzoJenna Sherry : Violon, Daniel Lowenberg : PianoAlbum Brahms et Dohnany : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD295) Année 2020
- 9h46Franz Schubertcompositeur
3 Klavierstücke D 946 : 3. Allegro en Ut MajMathieu Gaudet : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Dernières inspirations Label Analekta (AN29182)
- 9h52Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°3 en Mi Maj D 459 : 5. Allegro pateticoMathieu Gaudet : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Dernières inspirations Label Analekta (AN29182)
- 10h01Josquin des Préscompositeur
Tenez moy en vos bras - pour ensemble vocal et basse continueDominique Visse : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Clément JanequinAlbum Josquin Desprez: Septiesme livre de chansons Label Ricercar (529368) Année 2021
- 10h04Josquin des Préscompositeur
Regretz sans fin - pour ensemble vocal et basse continueDominique Visse : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Clément JanequinAlbum Josquin Desprez: Septiesme livre de chansons Label Ricercar (529368) Année 2021
- 10h10Heitor Villa-Loboscompositeur
Suite populaire brésilienne : Mazurka-chôroGaëlle Solal : GuitareAlbum Tuhu Label Eudora Records (EUDSACD2003) Année 2020
- 10h15Anibal Sardinhacompositeur
Lamentos de morroGaroto : compositeur, Gaëlle Solal : GuitareAlbum Tuhu Label Eudora Records (EUDSACD2003) Année 2020
- 10h20Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Séquence : Tuba mirumPhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Nathan Berg : Basse (voix)Album Anton Dvorak : Requiem Label Out Here Records (LPH016) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 25 janvier 2021
émission suivantemercredi 27 janvier 2021