Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 26 janvier 2021
1h 57mn

Dominique Visse et l’Ensemble Clément Janequin célèbrent les 500 ans de la mort de Josquin Des Pres

Au menu du jour : le pianiste Stefan Hough balaie les époques dans son dernier album "Vida breve" ; le premier album de la violoniste américaine Jenna Sherry consacré aux sonates de Brahms et Dohnányi ; l'hommage de la guitariste Gaëlle Solal au compositeur Villa-Lobos...

Playlist En Pistes du 26 janvier 2021

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ivry Gitlis

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Ave Maria - arrangement pour piano - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Charles Gounodcompositeur

    Ave Maria - arrangement pour piano

    Jean Sébastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Hough : Piano, Stephen Hough : auteur
    Album Vida breve Label Hyperion (CDA68260) Année 2021
  • 9h07
    Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave - Doppio movimento - STEPHEN HOUGH
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : 1. Grave - Doppio movimento

    Stephen Hough : Piano
    Album Vida breve Label Hyperion (CDA68260) Année 2021
  • 9h15
    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Sicut locutus est (Choeur) / Virga Jesse (Choeur)
    Johann Kuhnaucompositeur

    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Sicut locutus est (Choeur) / Virga Jesse (Choeur)

    Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe
    Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
  • 9h20
    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Magnificat anima mea (Tutti) - MONIKA MAUCH
    Johann Kuhnaucompositeur

    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Magnificat anima mea (Tutti)

    Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : Soprano, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténor, Sebastian Hubner : Ténor, Ekkehard Abele : Basse (voix)
    Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
  • 9h22
    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Et exsultavit spiritus meus (Air de soprano) - MONIKA MAUCH
    Johann Kuhnaucompositeur

    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Et exsultavit spiritus meus (Air de soprano)

    Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : Soprano
    Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
  • 9h25
    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia respexit humilitatem (Air de contre-ténor) / Vom Himmel hoch (Choeur) - FRANZ VITZTHUM
    Johann Kuhnaucompositeur

    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia respexit humilitatem (Air de contre-ténor) / Vom Himmel hoch (Choeur)

    Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténor
    Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
  • 9h28
    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia fecit mihi magna (Tutti) / Freut euch und jubilieret (Choeur) - MONIKA MAUCH
    Johann Kuhnaucompositeur

    Magnificat en Ut Maj : Quia fecit mihi magna (Tutti) / Freut euch und jubilieret (Choeur)

    Peter Gortner : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpa Festante, Choeur De Chambre De La Christuskirche De Karlsruhe, Monika Mauch : Soprano, Hanna Zumsande : Soprano, Franz Vitzthum : Contre-ténor, Sebastian Hubner : Ténor, Ekkehard Abele : Basse (voix)
    Album Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Label Christophorus (CHR77448) Année 2020
  • 9h31
    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionato - Sostenuto - JENNA SHERRY
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionato - Sostenuto

    Jenna Sherry : Violon, Daniel Lowenberg : Piano
    Album Brahms et Dohnany : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD295) Année 2020
  • 9h38
    Sonate pour violon et piano en ut dièse min op 21 : 3. Vivace assai - Tempo del primo pezzo - JENNA SHERRY
    Ernö Dohnanyicompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano en ut dièse min op 21 : 3. Vivace assai - Tempo del primo pezzo

    Jenna Sherry : Violon, Daniel Lowenberg : Piano
    Album Brahms et Dohnany : Sonates pour violon et piano Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD295) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    3 Klavierstücke D 946 : 3. Allegro en Ut Maj - MATHIEU GAUDET
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    3 Klavierstücke D 946 : 3. Allegro en Ut Maj

    Mathieu Gaudet : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Dernières inspirations Label Analekta (AN29182)
  • 9h52
    Sonate pour piano n°3 en Mi Maj D 459 : 5. Allegro patetico - MATHIEU GAUDET
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°3 en Mi Maj D 459 : 5. Allegro patetico

    Mathieu Gaudet : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Dernières inspirations Label Analekta (AN29182)
  • 10h01
    Tenez moy en vos bras - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue
    Josquin des Préscompositeur

    Tenez moy en vos bras - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue

    Dominique Visse : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Clément Janequin
    Album Josquin Desprez: Septiesme livre de chansons Label Ricercar (529368) Année 2021
  • 10h04
    Regretz sans fin - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue
    Josquin des Préscompositeur

    Regretz sans fin - pour ensemble vocal et basse continue

    Dominique Visse : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Clément Janequin
    Album Josquin Desprez: Septiesme livre de chansons Label Ricercar (529368) Année 2021
  • 10h10
    Suite populaire brésilienne : Mazurka-chôro - GAELLE SOLAL
    Heitor Villa-Loboscompositeur

    Suite populaire brésilienne : Mazurka-chôro

    Gaëlle Solal : Guitare
    Album Tuhu Label Eudora Records (EUDSACD2003) Année 2020
  • 10h15
    Lamentos de morro - GAELLE SOLAL
    Anibal Sardinhacompositeur

    Lamentos de morro

    Garoto : compositeur, Gaëlle Solal : Guitare
    Album Tuhu Label Eudora Records (EUDSACD2003) Année 2020
  • 10h20
    Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Séquence : Tuba mirum - ILSE EERENS
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Séquence : Tuba mirum

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Nathan Berg : Basse (voix)
    Album Anton Dvorak : Requiem Label Out Here Records (LPH016) Année 2014
