Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 25 mai 2021
Le Trio Op. 114 de Brahms dans sa version avec alto
Les œuvres sacrées de la Chapelle Royale de Madrid après le grand incendie de 1734; réédition du récital de Sergio Fiorentino donné en Allemagne en 1993; les concertos Brandebourgeois de Jean-Sébastien Bach sous la baguette de Thomas Dausgaard; la Flûte enchantée dans une version chantée en français
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Arthur Grumiaux
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour alto et piano en fa min op 120 n°1 : 4. VivaceMiguel Da Silva : Alto (instrument), François Frederic GuyAlbum Johannes Brahms : Trio et sonates pour alto Label Alpha (ALPHA648) Année 2020
- 9h06Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Trio avec piano en la min op 114 : 1. AllegroMiguel Da Silva : Alto (instrument), Xavier Phillips : Violoncelle, François Frederic GuyAlbum Johannes Brahms : Trio et sonates pour alto Label Alpha (ALPHA648) Année 2020
- 9h14Francesco Corsellicompositeur
Salve Regina - pour soprano et orchestreJavier Ulises Illan : chef d'orchestre, Nereydas, Maria Espada : SopranoAlbum The Royal Chapel in Madrid Label Pan Classics (PC10427) Année 2021
- 9h21Francesco Corsellicompositeur
Pastores que habitáis : 2. Si alegres jilguerillos (Air) - pour soprano et orchestreJavier Ulises Illan : chef d'orchestre, Nereydas, Maria Espada : SopranoAlbum The Royal Chapel in Madrid Label Pan Classics (PC10427) Année 2021
- 9h29JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - Adagio - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continueTHOMAS DAUSGAARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE SUEDOISAnnée 2021
- 9h29Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - Adagio - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continueThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : ClavecinAlbum The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
- 9h35Anders Hillborgcompositeur
Very tender (2ème mouvement pour le Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 BWV 1048) - pour cordes et clavecinThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : ClavecinAlbum The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
- 9h36Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 2. Allegro - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continueThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : ClavecinAlbum The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
- 9h41Johannes Brahmscompositeur
18 Liebeslieder-Walzer op 52 : 1. Rede Mädchen allzu liebes / 6. Ein kleiner hübscher Vogel - arrangement pour pianoSergio Fiorentino : Piano, Sergio Fiorentino : auteurAlbum Sergio Fiorentino : Live in Germany 1993 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR6034) Année 1995
- 9h46Leopold Godowskycompositeur
3 symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : Die Fledermaus - pour pianoJohann Strauss Fils : compositeur, Sergio Fiorentino : PianoAlbum Sergio Fiorentino : Live in Germany 1993 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR6034) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
