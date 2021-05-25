En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9h
Mardi 25 mai 2021
1h 57mn

Le Trio Op. 114 de Brahms dans sa version avec alto

Les œuvres sacrées de la Chapelle Royale de Madrid après le grand incendie de 1734; réédition du récital de Sergio Fiorentino donné en Allemagne en 1993; les concertos Brandebourgeois de Jean-Sébastien Bach sous la baguette de Thomas Dausgaard; la Flûte enchantée dans une version chantée en français

Playlist En Pistes du 25 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Arthur Grumiaux

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sonate pour alto et piano en fa min op 120 n°1 : 4. Vivace - MIGUEL DA SILVA
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour alto et piano en fa min op 120 n°1 : 4. Vivace

    Miguel Da Silva : Alto (instrument), François Frederic Guy
    Album Johannes Brahms : Trio et sonates pour alto Label Alpha (ALPHA648) Année 2020
  • 9h06
    Trio avec piano en la min op 114 : 1. Allegro - MIGUEL DA SILVA
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Trio avec piano en la min op 114 : 1. Allegro

    Miguel Da Silva : Alto (instrument), Xavier Phillips : Violoncelle, François Frederic Guy
    Album Johannes Brahms : Trio et sonates pour alto Label Alpha (ALPHA648) Année 2020
  • 9h14
    Salve Regina - pour soprano et orchestre - MARIA ESPADA
    Francesco Corsellicompositeur

    Salve Regina - pour soprano et orchestre

    Javier Ulises Illan : chef d'orchestre, Nereydas, Maria Espada : Soprano
    Album The Royal Chapel in Madrid Label Pan Classics (PC10427) Année 2021
  • 9h21
    Pastores que habitáis : 2. Si alegres jilguerillos (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre - MARIA ESPADA
    Francesco Corsellicompositeur

    Pastores que habitáis : 2. Si alegres jilguerillos (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre

    Javier Ulises Illan : chef d'orchestre, Nereydas, Maria Espada : Soprano
    Album The Royal Chapel in Madrid Label Pan Classics (PC10427) Année 2021
  • 9h29
  • 9h29
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - Adagio - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continue - PEKKA KUUSISTO
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - Adagio - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continue

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : Clavecin
    Album The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
  • 9h35
    Very tender (2ème mouvement pour le Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 BWV 1048) - pour cordes et clavecin - PEKKA KUUSISTO
    Anders Hillborgcompositeur

    Very tender (2ème mouvement pour le Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 BWV 1048) - pour cordes et clavecin

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : Clavecin
    Album The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
  • 9h36
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 2. Allegro - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continue - PEKKA KUUSISTO
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 2. Allegro - pour 3 violons 3 altos 3 violoncelles et basse continue

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Pekka Kuusisto : Violon, Urban Svensson : Violon, Roger Olsson : Violon, Goran Frost : Alto (instrument), Linn Elvkull : Alto (instrument), Kate Pelly : Alto (instrument), Mats Levin : Violoncelle, Andreas Tengberg : Violoncelle, Rajmund Follmann : Violoncelle, Sebastien Dube : Contrebasse, Mahan Esfahani : Clavecin
    Album The Brandenburg Project Label Bis (BIS2199) Année 2021
  • 9h41
    18 Liebeslieder-Walzer op 52 : 1. Rede Mädchen allzu liebes / 6. Ein kleiner hübscher Vogel - arrangement pour piano - SERGIO FIORENTINO
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    18 Liebeslieder-Walzer op 52 : 1. Rede Mädchen allzu liebes / 6. Ein kleiner hübscher Vogel - arrangement pour piano

    Sergio Fiorentino : Piano, Sergio Fiorentino : auteur
    Album Sergio Fiorentino : Live in Germany 1993 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR6034) Année 1995
  • 9h46
    3 Symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : Die Fledermaus - pour piano - SERGIO FIORENTINO
    Leopold Godowskycompositeur

    3 symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : Die Fledermaus - pour piano

    Johann Strauss Fils : compositeur, Sergio Fiorentino : Piano
    Album Sergio Fiorentino : Live in Germany 1993 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR6034) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
