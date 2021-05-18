"Rhapsody", le premier disque de la mezzo-soprano arménienne Varduhi Abrahamyan
Place à la découverte ce matin avec Johann Christoph Pepusch, William Corbett, Vandini, Robert Morton en compagnie de Mozart et Bernstein et Philip Glass !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
L’Opéra de Monte-Carlo et les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco gravent le nouveau disque de la mezzo-soprano Varduhi Abrahamyan, sous la baguette du Maestro Gianluca Capuano. En partenariat avec la Cecilia Bartoli Music Foundation, Varduhi Abrahamyan enregistre son premier disque «Rhapsody». Cet enregistrement rend hommage à Pauline Viardot, cantatrice, pianiste, compositrice et librettiste, soeur de la célèbre Maria Malibran, née à Paris en 1821, dont on fête le bicentenaire cette année. Disque paru en avril 2021, sous le label Decca.
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Sandrine Piau
- 9h00Johann Christoph Pepuschcompositeur
Kindly fate at length release me : 3. Rouse, rouse, rouse (Air) - pour mezzo-soprano et ensemble instrumentalKinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, Spiritato, Ciara Hendrick : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
- 9h06William Corbettcompositeur
Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 1. Allegro - pour ensemble instrumentalKinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, SpiritatoAlbum The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
- 9h09William Corbettcompositeur
Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 2. Aria cantabile - pour ensemble instrumentalKinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, SpiritatoAlbum The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
- 9h12William Corbettcompositeur
Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 3. Presto - Allegro assai - pour ensemble instrumentalKinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, SpiritatoAlbum The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
- 9h15Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Quintette pour clarinette de basset et quatuor à cordes en La Maj K 581 : 1. AllegroQuatuor Klenke, Nicola Jurgensen : Clarinette, Annegret Klenke : Violon, Beate Hartmann : Violon, Yvonne Uhlemann : Alto (instrument), Ruth Kaltenhauser : VioloncelleAlbum Mozart : Quintettes et fugues pour quatuor à cordes Label Accentus Music (ACC 30540) Année 2020
- 9h25Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour 2 pianos en Ré Maj K 448/375a : 1. Allegro con spiritoDuo Scholtes & Janssens, Lestari Scholtes : Piano, Gwylim Janssens : PianoAlbum W.A. Mozart et Franz Schubert par le Duo Scholtes & Janssens Label Challenge Classics (CC72848) Année 2020
- 9h34Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : Amour, viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) OrphéeGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Les Musicuens Du Prince, Varduhi Abrahamyan : Mezzo-soprano, OrphéeAlbum Rhapsody Label Decca (4850862) Année 2021
- 9h40Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Samson et Dalila : Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (Acte II) DalilaGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Les Musicuens Du Prince, Varduhi Abrahamyan : Mezzo-soprano, DalilaAlbum Rhapsody Label Decca (4850862) Année 2021
