Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 18 mai 2021
1h 57mn

"Rhapsody", le premier disque de la mezzo-soprano arménienne Varduhi Abrahamyan

Place à la découverte ce matin avec Johann Christoph Pepusch, William Corbett, Vandini, Robert Morton en compagnie de Mozart et Bernstein et Philip Glass !

Playlist de En Pistes! du 18 mai 2021

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour

L’Opéra de Monte-Carlo et les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco gravent le nouveau disque de la mezzo-soprano Varduhi Abrahamyan, sous la baguette du Maestro Gianluca Capuano. En partenariat avec la Cecilia Bartoli Music Foundation, Varduhi Abrahamyan  enregistre son premier disque «Rhapsody». Cet enregistrement rend hommage à Pauline Viardot, cantatrice, pianiste, compositrice et librettiste, soeur de la célèbre Maria Malibran, née à Paris en 1821, dont on fête le bicentenaire cette année.  Disque paru en avril 2021, sous le label Decca.

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Sandrine Piau

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Kindly fate at length release me : 3. Rouse, rouse, rouse (Air) - pour mezzo-soprano et ensemble instrumental - CIARA HENDRICK
    Johann Christoph Pepuschcompositeur

    Kindly fate at length release me : 3. Rouse, rouse, rouse (Air) - pour mezzo-soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Kinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, Spiritato, Ciara Hendrick : Mezzo-soprano
    Album The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
  • 9h06
    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 1. Allegro - pour ensemble instrumental
    William Corbettcompositeur

    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 1. Allegro - pour ensemble instrumental

    Kinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, Spiritato
    Album The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
  • 9h09
    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 2. Aria cantabile - pour ensemble instrumental
    William Corbettcompositeur

    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 2. Aria cantabile - pour ensemble instrumental

    Kinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, Spiritato
    Album The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
  • 9h12
    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 3. Presto - Allegro assai - pour ensemble instrumental
    William Corbettcompositeur

    Le Bizarrie Universali. All'inglese : 3. Presto - Allegro assai - pour ensemble instrumental

    Kinga Ujszaszi : chef d'orchestre, Spiritato
    Album The taste of this Nation Label Delphian (DCD34236) Année 2021
  • 9h15
    Quintette pour clarinette de basset et quatuor à cordes en La Maj K 581 : 1. Allegro - NICOLA JURGENSEN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Quintette pour clarinette de basset et quatuor à cordes en La Maj K 581 : 1. Allegro

    Quatuor Klenke, Nicola Jurgensen : Clarinette, Annegret Klenke : Violon, Beate Hartmann : Violon, Yvonne Uhlemann : Alto (instrument), Ruth Kaltenhauser : Violoncelle
    Album Mozart : Quintettes et fugues pour quatuor à cordes Label Accentus Music (ACC 30540) Année 2020
  • 9h25
    Sonate pour 2 pianos en Ré Maj K 448/375a : 1. Allegro con spirito - LESTARI SCHOLTES
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour 2 pianos en Ré Maj K 448/375a : 1. Allegro con spirito

    Duo Scholtes & Janssens, Lestari Scholtes : Piano, Gwylim Janssens : Piano
    Album W.A. Mozart et Franz Schubert par le Duo Scholtes & Janssens Label Challenge Classics (CC72848) Année 2020
  • 9h34
    Orphée et Eurydice : Amour, viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) Orphée - VARDUHI ABRAHAMYAN
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : Amour, viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) Orphée

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Les Musicuens Du Prince, Varduhi Abrahamyan : Mezzo-soprano, Orphée
    Album Rhapsody Label Decca (4850862) Année 2021
  • 9h40
    Samson et Dalila : Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (Acte II) Dalila - VARDUHI ABRAHAMYAN
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Samson et Dalila : Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (Acte II) Dalila

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Les Musicuens Du Prince, Varduhi Abrahamyan : Mezzo-soprano, Dalila
    Album Rhapsody Label Decca (4850862) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
