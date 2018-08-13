En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 4 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Spohr, Bloch, Debussy ...

Actualité du disque : Spohr, Bloch, Debussy ...
Playlist En pistes ! du 04 septembre 2018

Programmation musicale

Mozart in London, SIGNUM
Mozart in London, SIGNUM

George Rush
The Capriciouslovers : 1. Allegro
The Mozartists
Ian Page, direction 

Johann Christian Bach
Berenice : Confusa, smarrita (Acte III Sc 2)
Anna Devin, soprano
The Mozartists
Ian Page, direction 

Reiselust, GENUIN
Reiselust, GENUIN

Felix Mendelssohn
Triopourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°2 en ut min op 66 : 3. Scherzo
Ensemble Elderling  

Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°5 en RéMajop 70 n°1 (Trio des esprits) : 3. Presto
Ensemble Elderling  

Louis Spohr
Duo concertant en Fa Maj op 96 (Reisesonate) : 3. KatolischeKirche
Simon Monger, violon ; Sandra Urba, piano 

Johannes Brahms : Ein deutsches Requiem, HYPERION
Johannes Brahms : Ein deutsches Requiem, HYPERION

Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem op 45 : 4. Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (Choeur)
Schola Cantorum de Yale
David Hill, direction 

Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem op 45 : 5. Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (Soprano et choeur) Natasha Schnur, soprano
Schola Cantorum de Yale
David Hill, direction 

Ernest Bloch : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre, SWR MUSIC
Ernest Bloch : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre, SWR MUSIC

ErnsetBloch
Concerto symphonique : 2. Allegro vivace
Jenny Lin, piano
Orchestre de la Radio SWR de Kaiserslautern  
Jiri Starek, direction 

Claude Debussy : Harmonie du soir, HARMONIA MUNDI
Claude Debussy : Harmonie du soir, HARMONIA MUNDI

Claude Debussy
3 chansons de France : n° 3. Rondel, Pour cequePlaisanceestmorte
Stéphane Degout, baryton ; Alain Planès, piano 

Claude Debussy
Nuit d'étoiles L 2
Beau Soir L 84
La belle au bois dormant L 81 Sophie Karthauser, soprano ; Eugen Asti 

Debussy et le jazz , HARMONIA MUNDI
Debussy et le jazz , HARMONIA MUNDI

Claude Debussy (arrangement Alain Brunier et Marc Vieillefon)
Préludes (Livre I/12) : Minstrels   Quatuor Debussy 

Dimitri Chostakovitch : Symphonies n°4 et 10 , PENTATONE CLASSICS
Dimitri Chostakovitch : Symphonies n°4 et 10 , PENTATONE CLASSICS

Dimitri Chostakovich
Symphonie n°10 en mi min op 93 : 2. Allegro Orchestre National de Russie
Mikhail Pletnev, direction 

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Alicia de Larrocha DECCA
Alicia de Larrocha DECCA
  • 2/5 Alicia de Larrocha, pianiste

Federico Mompou Préludes A alicia de Larrocha

Manuel de FallaFantaisie bétique

Ernesto HalfterDanses pastorale, danse gitane

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 3 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Bruch, Cui, Salieri...
émission suivante
mercredi 5 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Scharwenka, Sommer...