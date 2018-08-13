Actualité du disque : Spohr, Bloch, Debussy ...
Programmation musicale
George Rush
The Capriciouslovers : 1. Allegro
The Mozartists
Ian Page, direction
Johann Christian Bach
Berenice : Confusa, smarrita (Acte III Sc 2)
Anna Devin, soprano
The Mozartists
Ian Page, direction
Felix Mendelssohn
Triopourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°2 en ut min op 66 : 3. Scherzo
Ensemble Elderling
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°5 en RéMajop 70 n°1 (Trio des esprits) : 3. Presto
Ensemble Elderling
Louis Spohr
Duo concertant en Fa Maj op 96 (Reisesonate) : 3. KatolischeKirche
Simon Monger, violon ; Sandra Urba, piano
Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem op 45 : 4. Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (Choeur)
Schola Cantorum de Yale
David Hill, direction
Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem op 45 : 5. Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (Soprano et choeur) Natasha Schnur, soprano
Schola Cantorum de Yale
David Hill, direction
ErnsetBloch
Concerto symphonique : 2. Allegro vivace
Jenny Lin, piano
Orchestre de la Radio SWR de Kaiserslautern
Jiri Starek, direction
Claude Debussy
3 chansons de France : n° 3. Rondel, Pour cequePlaisanceestmorte
Stéphane Degout, baryton ; Alain Planès, piano
Claude Debussy
Nuit d'étoiles L 2
Beau Soir L 84
La belle au bois dormant L 81 Sophie Karthauser, soprano ; Eugen Asti
Claude Debussy (arrangement Alain Brunier et Marc Vieillefon)
Préludes (Livre I/12) : Minstrels Quatuor Debussy
Dimitri Chostakovich
Symphonie n°10 en mi min op 93 : 2. Allegro Orchestre National de Russie
Mikhail Pletnev, direction
10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
- 2/5 Alicia de Larrocha, pianiste
Federico Mompou Préludes A alicia de Larrocha
Manuel de FallaFantaisie bétique
Ernesto HalfterDanses pastorale, danse gitane
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration