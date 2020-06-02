Inon Barnatan achève son intégrale des concertos pour piano de Beethoven

Au menu du jour : Damien Guillon et le Banquet Céleste enregistrent le plus célèbre des six oratorios d'Alessandro Stradella; les sextuors du jeune Brahms par les WDR Chamber Players; l’ensemble Gilles Binchois s’empare du Printemps, recueil d’airs et de chansons du XVIe siècle de Claude Lejeune...

Playlist En Pistes du 02 juin 2020