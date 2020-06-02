Programmation musicale
Mardi 2 juin 2020
Inon Barnatan achève son intégrale des concertos pour piano de Beethoven
Au menu du jour : Damien Guillon et le Banquet Céleste enregistrent le plus célèbre des six oratorios d'Alessandro Stradella; les sextuors du jeune Brahms par les WDR Chamber Players; l’ensemble Gilles Binchois s’empare du Printemps, recueil d’airs et de chansons du XVIe siècle de Claude Lejeune...
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le jeune musicien français du jour
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ricercar Consort
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. RondoAlan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Inon Barnatan : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano / vol 2 Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186824) Année 2020
- 9h07Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : 3. RondoAlan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Inon Barnatan : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano / vol 2 Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186824) Année 2020
- 9h19Alessandro Stradellacompositeur
San Giovanni Battista : Sinfonia IIDamien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet CélesteAlbum San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
- 9h23Alessandro Stradellacompositeur
San Giovanni Battista : Sorde dive (Erodiade fille)Damien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet Céleste, Alicia Amo : Soprano, Erodiade filleAlbum San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
- 9h30Alessandro Stradellacompositeur
San Giovanni Battista : Soffin pur, rabbiosi fremiti (Giovanni Batista)Damien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet Céleste, Paul Antoine Benos-Djian : Contre-ténor, Giovanni BatistaAlbum San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
- 9h32Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sextuor à cordes n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 18 : 1. Allegro ma non troppoOrchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Cristian Paul Suvaiala : Violon, Carola Nasdala : Violon, Laura Escanilla : Alto (instrument), Mircea Mocanita : Alto (instrument), Johannes Wohlmacher : Violoncelle, Susanne Eychmuller : VioloncelleAlbum Brahms : Sextuors à cordes Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186807) Année 2020
- 9h46Anton Dvorakcompositeur
7 Mélodies tziganes op 55 B 104 : 4. Quand ma vieille mère m'apprenait à chanter - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestreMathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : VioloncelleAlbum Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
- 9h51Max Bruchcompositeur
Kol nidrei op 47 : 1. Adagio ma non troppo - pour violoncelle et orchestreMathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : VioloncelleAlbum Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
- 9h56Max Bruchcompositeur
Kol nidrei op 47 : 2. Un poco più animato - pour violoncelle et orchestreMathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : VioloncelleAlbum Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
