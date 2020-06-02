En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 2 juin 2020
1h 58mn

Inon Barnatan achève son intégrale des concertos pour piano de Beethoven

Au menu du jour : Damien Guillon et le Banquet Céleste enregistrent le plus célèbre des six oratorios d'Alessandro Stradella; les sextuors du jeune Brahms par les WDR Chamber Players; l’ensemble Gilles Binchois s’empare du Printemps, recueil d’airs et de chansons du XVIe siècle de Claude Lejeune...

Playlist En Pistes du 02 juin 2020

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le jeune musicien français du jour

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Ricercar Consort

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. Rondo - INON BARNATAN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 19 : 3. Rondo

    Alan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Inon Barnatan : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano / vol 2 Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186824) Année 2020
  • 9h07
    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : 3. Rondo - INON BARNATAN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : 3. Rondo

    Alan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Inon Barnatan : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano / vol 2 Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186824) Année 2020
  • 9h19
    San Giovanni Battista : Sinfonia II
    Alessandro Stradellacompositeur

    San Giovanni Battista : Sinfonia II

    Damien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet Céleste
    Album San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    San Giovanni Battista : Sorde dive (Erodiade fille) - ALICIA AMO
    Alessandro Stradellacompositeur

    San Giovanni Battista : Sorde dive (Erodiade fille)

    Damien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet Céleste, Alicia Amo : Soprano, Erodiade fille
    Album San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
  • 9h30
    San Giovanni Battista : Soffin pur, rabbiosi fremiti (Giovanni Batista) - PAUL ANTOINE BENOS-DJIAN
    Alessandro Stradellacompositeur

    San Giovanni Battista : Soffin pur, rabbiosi fremiti (Giovanni Batista)

    Damien Guillon : chef d'orchestre, Le Banquet Céleste, Paul Antoine Benos-Djian : Contre-ténor, Giovanni Batista
    Album San Giovanni Battista (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA579) Année 2020
  • 9h32
    Sextuor à cordes n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 18 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo - CRISTIAN PAUL SUVAIALA
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sextuor à cordes n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 18 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo

    Orchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Cristian Paul Suvaiala : Violon, Carola Nasdala : Violon, Laura Escanilla : Alto (instrument), Mircea Mocanita : Alto (instrument), Johannes Wohlmacher : Violoncelle, Susanne Eychmuller : Violoncelle
    Album Brahms : Sextuors à cordes Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186807) Année 2020
  • 9h46
    7 Mélodies tziganes op 55 B 104 : 4. Quand ma vieille mère m'apprenait à chanter - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre - CAMILLE THOMAS
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    7 Mélodies tziganes op 55 B 104 : 4. Quand ma vieille mère m'apprenait à chanter - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Mathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : Violoncelle
    Album Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
  • 9h51
    Kol nidrei op 47 : 1. Adagio ma non troppo - pour violoncelle et orchestre - CAMILLE THOMAS
    Max Bruchcompositeur

    Kol nidrei op 47 : 1. Adagio ma non troppo - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Mathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : Violoncelle
    Album Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
  • 9h56
    Kol nidrei op 47 : 2. Un poco più animato - pour violoncelle et orchestre - CAMILLE THOMAS
    Max Bruchcompositeur

    Kol nidrei op 47 : 2. Un poco più animato - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Mathieu Herzog : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bruxelles, Camille Thomas : Violoncelle
    Album Voice of hope Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838564) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
