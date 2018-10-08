Actualité du disque : Paganini, Schobert, Mozart...
Programmation musicale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°7 en la majeur Op. 92 : 4. Allegro con brio
Wiener Symphoniker
Philippe Jordan, dir.
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, Op. 36 : 4. Allegro molto
Wiener Symphoniker
Philippe Jordan, dir.
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon en sol majeur Hob. VIIa:4 : 3. Allegro
Amandine Beyer, violon
Gli Incogniti
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon en ut majeur, Hob. VIIa:1 : 1. Allegro moderato
Amandine Beyer, violon
Gli Incogniti
Johann Schobert
Sonate en fa majeur, Op. 9 n°. 2: 1. Allegro molto
Arte Dei Suonatori
Martin Gester, directionrection
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les noces de Figaro K 492, Acte II : Porgi amor (Air de La comtesse)
Elsa Dreisig, soprano
Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie
Michael Schønwandt, direction
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°15 en si bémol majeur K 450 : 1. Allegro
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Manchester Camerata
Gábor Takács-Nagy, direction
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi mineur Op. 2 n°8 : 2. Ritornello (Largo, E Staccato - Cantabile)
Enrico Gatti, violon ; Alain Gervreau, violoncelle ; Guido Morini, clavecin
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en la majeur Op. 2 n°6 : 2. Allemande (Larghetto)
Enrico Gatti, violon ; Alain Gervreau, violoncelle ; Guido Morini, clavecin
Niccolo Paganini
24 Caprices, Op. 1, n° 11 in do majeur : Andante – Presto – Primo tempo
Lisa Jacobs, violon
Robert Schumann
Humoresque en si bémol majeur, Op. 20 : 1. Einfach: Sehr rasch und leicht
Gabriele Carcano, piano
Robert Schumann
Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6 : 1. Lebhaft - 2. Innig - 3. Mit Humor
Gabriele Carcano, piano
10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : NEEME JÄRVI
- 1/5
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n° 1 en sol mineur (Allegro molto)
London Symphony Orchestra
Carl Maria von Weber
Peter Schmoll und seine Nachbarn : Ouverture
Philharmonia Orchestra
Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur Op. 95 "du nouveau monde" : 1. Adagio - Allegro molto
Scottish National Orchestra
