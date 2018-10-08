En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 29 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Paganini, Schobert, Mozart...

Playlist En pistes du 29 octobre 2018

Beethoven : Symphonies Nos 2/7, SOLO MUSICA
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°7 en la majeur Op. 92 : 4. Allegro con brio
Wiener Symphoniker
Philippe Jordan, dir.

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, Op. 36 : 4. Allegro molto
Wiener Symphoniker  
Philippe Jordan, dir.

Haydn : Concerti per Esterházy, HARMONIA MUDNI
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon en sol majeur Hob. VIIa:4 : 3. Allegro
Amandine Beyer, violon
Gli Incogniti 

Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon en ut majeur, Hob. VIIa:1 : 1. Allegro moderato
Amandine Beyer, violon
Gli Incogniti

Sinfonies au Salon, LIGIA DIGITAL
Johann Schobert
Sonate en fa majeur, Op. 9 n°. 2: 1. Allegro molto
Arte Dei Suonatori
Martin Gester, directionrection

Johann Schobert
Sonate en fa majeur, Op. 9 n°2 :  1. Allegro molto
Arte Dei Suonatori
Martin Gester, direction

Miroir(s) : Airs d'opéras, ERATO
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les noces de Figaro K 492, Acte II : Porgi amor (Air de La comtesse)
Elsa Dreisig, soprano
Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie
Michael Schønwandt, direction

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano Vol 3, CHANDOS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°15 en si bémol majeur K 450 : 1. Allegro
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Manchester Camerata
Gábor Takács-Nagy, direction

Veracini : Sonate a violino solo e basso, ARCANA
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi mineur Op. 2 n°8 : 2. Ritornello (Largo, E Staccato - Cantabile)
Enrico Gatti, violon ; Alain Gervreau, violoncelle ; Guido Morini, clavecin

Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en la majeur Op. 2 n°6 : 2. Allemande (Larghetto)
Enrico Gatti, violon ; Alain Gervreau, violoncelle ; Guido Morini, clavecin

24 Caprices of Niccolo Paganini, COBRA RECORDS
Niccolo Paganini
24 Caprices, Op. 1, n° 11 in do majeur : Andante – Presto – Primo tempo
Lisa Jacobs, violon

Schumann: Humoreske Davidsbundlertanze, RUBICON
Robert Schumann
Humoresque en si bémol majeur, Op. 20 : 1. Einfach: Sehr rasch und leicht
Gabriele Carcano, piano

Robert Schumann
Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6 : 1. Lebhaft - 2. Innig - 3. Mit Humor
Gabriele Carcano, piano

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : NEEME JÄRVI

Neeme Jarvi : A Lifetime on Chandos, Coffret 25 CD, CHANDOS
  • 1/5

Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n° 1 en sol mineur (Allegro molto)
London Symphony Orchestra

Carl Maria von Weber
Peter Schmoll und seine Nachbarn : Ouverture  
Philharmonia Orchestra

Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur Op. 95 "du nouveau monde" : 1. Adagio - Allegro molto
Scottish National Orchestra

