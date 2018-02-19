Actualités du disque : Tchaikovsky, Bach, Copland...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Nikolai Myaskovsky
Sonate n° 1 op 12 pour violoncelle et piano
Pavel Gomziakov, violoncelle ; Andrei Korobeinikov, piano
Peter IllichTchaïkovsky
Eugène Onéguine : premiertableau, duo et quatuor
Tamara Milachkina, soprano ; Tatiana Tugarinova, soprano ; Larisa Avdeyeva, mezzo-soprano ; Tamara Sinyavskaya, mezzo-soprano
Peter IllichTchaïkovsky
Eugène Onéguine : air de Lenski
Vladimir Atlantov, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre du Bolchoï
MarK Ermler, direction
Jean Sébastien Bach
Partita n° 4
Jean Sébastien Bach
Menuet de la partita 5, Polonaise de la suite française n° 6, gigue partita n° 1
Fred Thomas, piano
Jean Sébastien Bach
Prélude n°1 ext. Clavier bien tempéré livre II
Jean Sébastien Bach
Prélude n°3 ext. Clavier bien tempéré livre I
After Bach : Rondo
Brad Mehldau, piano
Aaron Copland
Symphonie n° 3
Berliner Philharmoniker
Aaron Copland, direction
Leonard Bernstein
Mass
Gloria : Gospel sermon « God Said »
Leonard Bernstein
Mass
Devotions before Mass
Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nezet Séguin, direction
1. Coffret intégrale Debussy - Warner
- Piano et musique de chambre
Lindaraja – 2 pianos
Geneviève Joy, Jacqueline Robin
Andante Cantabile pour 4 mains
Christian Ivaldi et Noël Lee
Première Rapsodie
Nicolas Baldeyrou, Bertrand Chamayou
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration