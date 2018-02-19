En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 19 mars 2018
1h 55mn

Actualités du disque : Tchaikovsky, Bach, Copland...

Actualités du disque : Tchaikovsky, Bach, Copland...
Playlist En pistes ! du 19 mars 2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Myaskovsky Prokofiev et Taneyev : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano PM CLASSICS/ONYX
Myaskovsky Prokofiev et Taneyev : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano PM CLASSICS/ONYX

Nikolai Myaskovsky
Sonate n° 1 op 12 pour violoncelle et piano
Pavel Gomziakov, violoncelle ; Andrei Korobeinikov, piano  

Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Eugène Onéguine op 24 MELODIYA
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Eugène Onéguine op 24 MELODIYA

Peter IllichTchaïkovsky
Eugène Onéguine : premiertableau, duo et quatuor
Tamara Milachkina, soprano ; Tatiana Tugarinova, soprano ; Larisa Avdeyeva, mezzo-soprano ; Tamara Sinyavskaya, mezzo-soprano
Peter IllichTchaïkovsky
Eugène Onéguine : air de Lenski
Vladimir Atlantov, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre du Bolchoï
MarK Ermler, direction

JS Bach : Dance suites ODRADEK
JS Bach : Dance suites ODRADEK

Jean Sébastien Bach
Partita n° 4
Jean Sébastien Bach
Menuet de la partita 5, Polonaise de la suite française n° 6, gigue partita n° 1
Fred Thomas, piano

After Bach NONESUCH
After Bach NONESUCH

Jean Sébastien Bach
Prélude n°1 ext. Clavier bien tempéré livre II
Jean Sébastien Bach
Prélude n°3 ext. Clavier bien tempéré livre I
After Bach : Rondo
Brad Mehldau, piano

Copland dirige Copland TESTAMENT
Copland dirige Copland TESTAMENT

Aaron Copland
Symphonie n° 3
Berliner Philharmoniker
Aaron Copland, direction

Leonard Bernstein : Mass DGG
Leonard Bernstein : Mass DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Mass
Gloria : Gospel sermon « God Said »
Leonard Bernstein
Mass
Devotions before Mass
Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nezet Séguin, direction

10H30PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE 

Claude Debussy : The complete works WARNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy : The complete works WARNER CLASSICS

1. Coffret intégrale Debussy - Warner

  • Piano et musique de chambre 

Lindaraja – 2 pianos
Geneviève Joy, Jacqueline Robin

Andante Cantabile pour 4 mains
Christian Ivaldi et Noël Lee

Première Rapsodie
Nicolas Baldeyrou, Bertrand Chamayou 

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 55mn
émission précédente
Actualité du disque : Chopin, Berlioz, Fritz...
vendredi 16 mars 2018 Actualité du disque : Chopin, Berlioz, Fritz...