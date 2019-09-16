Programmation musicale
Lundi 16 septembre 2019
A trente-deux ans, Igor Levit présente son intégrale des trente-deux sonates pour piano de Beethoven
"En Pistes!" fait aujourd'hui la part belle à Claudio Monteverdi : au programme entre autres : son "Couronnement de Poppée" par les Arts Florissants dirigés par William Christie, suivi par ses "Vêpres de la Vierge" par les Favoriti de La Fenice placés sous la direction de Jean Tubéry.
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Kent Nagano
La programmation musicale :
- 9h01Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°12 en La bémol Maj op 26 : 4. AllegroIgor Levit : PianoAlbum Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 4 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
- 9h04Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitatoIgor Levit : PianoAlbum Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 4 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
- 9h12Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 3. Adagio ma non troppo - FugueIgor Levit : PianoAlbum Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 9 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
- 9h24Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adiuvandumJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Caroline Weynants : Soprano, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, Hans Jorg Mammel : Ténor, Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Jean Claude Sarragosse : BasseAlbum Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
- 9h27Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Vespro della Beata Vergine : Fecit potentiam in brachio suoJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Maitrise De Reims, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Jean Claude Sarragosse : Basse, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténorAlbum Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
- 9h28Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deposuit potentes de sedeJean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Maitrise De Reims, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Jean Claude Sarragosse : Basse, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténorAlbum Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
- 9h32Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Le couronnement de Poppée : Sinfonia / Madre, sia con tua pace (Acte III Sc 8) L'Amour et VénusWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, L'Amour, Claire Debono : Soprano, VénusAlbum Le Couronnement De Poppée Sv 308 (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (890262224DI) Année 2019
- 9h34Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Le couronnement de Poppée : Pur ti miro pur ti godo (Acte III Sc 8) Duo Néron PoppéeWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano, Néron, Sonya Yoncheva : Soprano, PoppéeAlbum Le Couronnement De Poppée Sv 308 (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (890262224DI) Année 2019
- 9h40Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : 4. AllegroGaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin, Evangelina Mascardi : ThéorbeAlbum Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
- 9h44Benedetto Marcellocompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 1. AdagioGaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : ClavecinAlbum Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
- 9h46Benedetto Marcellocompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. AllegroGaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : ClavecinAlbum Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
- 9h48Benedetto Marcellocompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. GraveGaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : ClavecinAlbum Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
- 9h51Benedetto Marcellocompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 4. AllegroGaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : ClavecinAlbum Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
- 9h53Richard Strausscompositeur
Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 1. EinleitugRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De LucerneAlbum Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
- 9h56Richard Strausscompositeur
Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 8. Das TanzliedRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De LucerneAlbum Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
- 10h04Richard Strausscompositeur
Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 9. Das NachtwandlerliedRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De LucerneAlbum Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
