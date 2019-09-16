En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 16 septembre 2019
1h 58mn

A trente-deux ans, Igor Levit présente son intégrale des trente-deux sonates pour piano de Beethoven

"En Pistes!" fait aujourd'hui la part belle à Claudio Monteverdi : au programme entre autres : son "Couronnement de Poppée" par les Arts Florissants dirigés par William Christie, suivi par ses "Vêpres de la Vierge" par les Favoriti de La Fenice placés sous la direction de Jean Tubéry.

A trente-deux ans, Igor Levit présente son intégrale des trente-deux sonates pour piano de Beethoven
Playlist En pistes du 16 septembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Kent Nagano

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Sonate pour piano n°12 en La bémol Maj op 26 : 4. Allegro - IGOR LEVIT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°12 en La bémol Maj op 26 : 4. Allegro

    Igor Levit : Piano
    Album Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 4 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
  • 9h04
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato - IGOR LEVIT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato

    Igor Levit : Piano
    Album Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 4 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
  • 9h12
    Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 3. Adagio ma non troppo - Fugue - IGOR LEVIT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 3. Adagio ma non troppo - Fugue

    Igor Levit : Piano
    Album Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / Cd 9 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
  • 9h24
    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adiuvandum - FANIE ANTONELOU
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adiuvandum

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Caroline Weynants : Soprano, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, Hans Jorg Mammel : Ténor, Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Jean Claude Sarragosse : Basse
    Album Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
  • 9h27
    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Fecit potentiam in brachio suo - JAN VAN ELSACKER
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Fecit potentiam in brachio suo

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Maitrise De Reims, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Jean Claude Sarragosse : Basse, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténor
    Album Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
  • 9h28
    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deposuit potentes de sede - JAN VAN ELSACKER
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Vespro della Beata Vergine : Deposuit potentes de sede

    Jean Tubery : chef d'orchestre, Sandrine Lebec : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble La Fenice, Favoriti Della Fenice, Maitrise De Reims, Jan Van Elsacker : Ténor, Jean Claude Sarragosse : Basse, Nicolas Achten : Baryton (voix), Romain Bockler : Baryton-basse (voix), Tiago Pinheiro De Oliveira : Ténor, Christophe Baska : Contre-ténor, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Lina Lopez : Soprano, Renaud Tripathi : Ténor, William Howard Shelton : Contre-ténor
    Album Monteverdi : Il Vespro Della Beata Vergine Sv 206 Label Ligia (278565) Année 2019
  • 9h32
    Le couronnement de Poppée : Sinfonia / Madre, sia con tua pace (Acte III Sc 8) L'Amour et Vénus - LEA DESANDRE
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Le couronnement de Poppée : Sinfonia / Madre, sia con tua pace (Acte III Sc 8) L'Amour et Vénus

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, L'Amour, Claire Debono : Soprano, Vénus
    Album Le Couronnement De Poppée Sv 308 (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (890262224DI) Année 2019
  • 9h34
    Le couronnement de Poppée : Pur ti miro pur ti godo (Acte III Sc 8) Duo Néron Poppée - KATE LINDSEY
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Le couronnement de Poppée : Pur ti miro pur ti godo (Acte III Sc 8) Duo Néron Poppée

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano, Néron, Sonya Yoncheva : Soprano, Poppée
    Album Le Couronnement De Poppée Sv 308 (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (890262224DI) Année 2019
  • 9h40
    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : 4. Allegro - GAETANO NASILLO
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : 4. Allegro

    Gaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin, Evangelina Mascardi : Théorbe
    Album Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
  • 9h44
    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 1. Adagio - GAETANO NASILLO
    Benedetto Marcellocompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 1. Adagio

    Gaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin
    Album Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
  • 9h46
    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Allegro - GAETANO NASILLO
    Benedetto Marcellocompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Allegro

    Gaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin
    Album Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
  • 9h48
    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Grave - GAETANO NASILLO
    Benedetto Marcellocompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Grave

    Gaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin
    Album Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
  • 9h51
    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 4. Allegro - GAETANO NASILLO
    Benedetto Marcellocompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue n°4 en Sol Maj op 1 n°6 : 4. Allegro

    Gaetano Nasillo : Violoncelle, Sara Bennici : Violoncelle, Anna Fontana : Clavecin
    Album Venetian Cello Sonatas Under The Shade Of Vivaldi Label Arcana (327326) Année 2019
  • 9h53
    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 1. Einleitug
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 1. Einleitug

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Lucerne
    Album Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
  • 9h56
    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 8. Das Tanzlied
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 8. Das Tanzlied

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Lucerne
    Album Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
  • 10h04
    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 9. Das Nachtwandlerlied
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 9. Das Nachtwandlerlied

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Lucerne
    Album Richard Strauss : Oeuvres Orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 13 septembre 2019
1h 58mn
Autour de Clara Schumann
émission suivante
mardi 17 septembre 2019
1h 58mn
Autour des instruments à vent