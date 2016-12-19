En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 16 janvier 2017
1h 55mn

L'actualité du disque :

De Bach à Strauss

L'actualité du disque :
En pistes ! 16 janvier 17

Programmation musicale

Bach
Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : Presto - version pour piano
Capriccio sopra la lontananza del son fratello diletissimo en Si bémol Maj BWV 992
François Dumont, piano
ARTALINNA

Gershwin
Second Rhapsody pour piano et orchestre
Andrew von Oeyen, piano
PKF-Prague Philharmonia
Direction : Emmanuel Vuillaume
WARNER CLASSICS

Mendelssohn
Octuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Presto
Concerto n°2 en mi min op 64 MWV O 14 : Allegro molto vivace - pour violon et orchestre
Liza Ferschtman, violon
Het Gelders Orkest direction : Kees Bakelschallenge
CLASSICS

Mozart
An Chloë K524
Das lied der Trennung K51
Marianne Beate Kielland, mezzo-soprano ; Nils Anders Mortensen, piano
LAWO

CPE Bach
Sonate pour clavier en Ut Maj Wq 55 n°1 H 244 : Prestissimo
Sonate pour clavier en Sol Maj Wq 55 n°6 H 187 : Andante
Miklos Spanyi, piano
BIS

Mendelssohn
Johann Strauss II
Eine Nacht in Venedig / So ängstlich sind wir nicht ! Nicolai
Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor : Mondaufgang
Wiener Singverein, Wiener PhilharmonikerDirection : Gustavo Dudamel
SONY CLASSICAL

Le Portrait de la semaine : David Oistrakh

Coffret DGG
Les Classiques

Haydn
Trio avec piano en Ut Maj HOB XV : 27 : Finale : Presto avec Sviatoslav Knushevitsky, Lev Oborin

Mozart
Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : Presto - pour violon alto et orchestre avec Igor oïstrakh, Orchestre Philharmonique de Moscou Direction : Kirill Kondrashin

Beethoven
Sonate pour violon n°7 en ut min op 30 n°2 : Finale : Allegro - Presto avec Lev Oborin

Beethoven
Romance n°1 en Sol Maj op 40 - pour violon et orchestreavec RPODirection : Eugene Goosens

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :