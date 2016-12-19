L'actualité du disque :
De Bach à Strauss
Programmation musicale
Bach
Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : Presto - version pour piano
Capriccio sopra la lontananza del son fratello diletissimo en Si bémol Maj BWV 992
François Dumont, piano
ARTALINNA
Gershwin
Second Rhapsody pour piano et orchestre
Andrew von Oeyen, piano
PKF-Prague Philharmonia
Direction : Emmanuel Vuillaume
WARNER CLASSICS
Mendelssohn
Octuor à cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Presto
Concerto n°2 en mi min op 64 MWV O 14 : Allegro molto vivace - pour violon et orchestre
Liza Ferschtman, violon
Het Gelders Orkest direction : Kees Bakelschallenge
CLASSICS
Mozart
An Chloë K524
Das lied der Trennung K51
Marianne Beate Kielland, mezzo-soprano ; Nils Anders Mortensen, piano
LAWO
CPE Bach
Sonate pour clavier en Ut Maj Wq 55 n°1 H 244 : Prestissimo
Sonate pour clavier en Sol Maj Wq 55 n°6 H 187 : Andante
Miklos Spanyi, piano
BIS
Johann Strauss II
Eine Nacht in Venedig / So ängstlich sind wir nicht ! Nicolai
Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor : Mondaufgang
Wiener Singverein, Wiener PhilharmonikerDirection : Gustavo Dudamel
SONY CLASSICAL
Le Portrait de la semaine : David Oistrakh
Coffret DGG
Les Classiques
Haydn
Trio avec piano en Ut Maj HOB XV : 27 : Finale : Presto avec Sviatoslav Knushevitsky, Lev Oborin
Mozart
Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : Presto - pour violon alto et orchestre avec Igor oïstrakh, Orchestre Philharmonique de Moscou Direction : Kirill Kondrashin
Beethoven
Sonate pour violon n°7 en ut min op 30 n°2 : Finale : Allegro - Presto avec Lev Oborin
Beethoven
Romance n°1 en Sol Maj op 40 - pour violon et orchestreavec RPODirection : Eugene Goosens
