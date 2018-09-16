En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Bach, Couperin, Stenhammar...

Actualité du disque : Bach, Couperin, Stenhammar...
Playlist En pistes ! du 1er octobre 2018

Programmation musicale

Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano nº 6, 7 et 8, ANALEKTA
Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano nº 6, 7 et 8, ANALEKTA

Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violon n°8 en sol majeur, Op. 30 No 3 : 1. Allegro assai
Andrew Wan , violon ; Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Camille Saint-Säens : Intégrale des concertos pour violon, ANALEKTA
Camille Saint-Säens : Intégrale des concertos pour violon, ANALEKTA

Camille Saint-Saëns
Concerto n°3 en si mineur Op. 61 : Allegro non troppo
Andrew Wan, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Kent Nagano, direction

Liszt : Scherzo & Marsch ; 2 Ballades ; La Romanesca ; 2 Legendes ; Csardas macabre, PIANO CLASSICS
Liszt : Scherzo & Marsch ; 2 Ballades ; La Romanesca ; 2 Legendes ; Csardas macabre, PIANO CLASSICS

Franz Liszt
Saint François de Paul marchant sur les flots
Leonardo Pierdomenico, piano

Bach, SONY CLASSICAL
Bach, SONY CLASSICAL

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 212 Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet : 1. Sinfonia
Concerto Köln

Jean-Sebastien Bach
La Passion selon Saint Matthieu BWV 244 : Mache dich mein Herze rein (2ème partie)
Benjamin Appl, baryton
Concerto Köln

Jean-Sébastien Bach : Sonates partitas et suites arrangées pour flûte à bec, ONDINE
Jean-Sébastien Bach : Sonates partitas et suites arrangées pour flûte à bec, ONDINE

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007 : 6. Gigue - arrangement pour flûte à bec
Bolette Roed, flûte

Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois, ARCANA
Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois, ARCANA

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 1. Allegro
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernadini, direction

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en fa majeur BWV 1047 : 3. Allegro assai
Ensemble Zefiro  
Alfredo Bernadini, direction

François Couperin : Concert dans le Gout Théâtral, INTERARTS
François Couperin : Concert dans le Gout Théâtral, INTERARTS

François Couperin
Concert dans le Goût Théâtral, Diverstissement I : Zéphire modere   1. Ouverture - 2. Air léger - 3. Loure : Pesamment
Karina Gauvin, soprano
Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra
Skip Sempé, direction

François Couperin l'alchimiste Vol. 1, HARMONIA MUNDI
François Couperin l'alchimiste Vol. 1, HARMONIA MUNDI

François Couperin
Pièces pour clavecin Livre I, 3ème ordre en ut mineur : 9. L'Espagnolète
Bertrand Cuiller, clavecin

François Couperin
Pièces de clavecin Livre I, 4ème ordre en fa majeur : Le Réveil-matin
Bertrand Cuiller, clavecin

Wilhelm Stenhammar : Sangen et autres oeuvres, BIS RECORDS
Wilhelm Stenhammar : Sangen et autres oeuvres, BIS RECORDS

Wilhelm Stenhammar
Roméo et Juliette Op. 45, Suite : 5. Sarabande
Orchestre symphonique de Göteborg
Neeme Järvi, direction

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : ALDO CICCOLINI

L'art d'Aldo Ciccolini, CASCAVELLE
L'art d'Aldo Ciccolini, CASCAVELLE
  • 1/5 Aldo Ciccolini, pianiste

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en ut majeur K 406

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en mi majeur K 380

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en fa mineur K 239

Claude Debussy
Préludes pour piano Livre I  : 8. La fille aux cheveux de lin - 9. La sérénade impromptue - 10. La cathérale engloutie - 11. La danse de Puck - 12. Minstrels

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 28 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Mendelssohn, Schumann, Mascitti...
émission suivante
mardi 2 octobre 2018
1h 58mn
La discographie idéale de Bertrand Chamayou