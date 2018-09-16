Actualité du disque : Bach, Couperin, Stenhammar...
Programmation musicale
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violon n°8 en sol majeur, Op. 30 No 3 : 1. Allegro assai
Andrew Wan , violon ; Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano
Camille Saint-Saëns
Concerto n°3 en si mineur Op. 61 : Allegro non troppo
Andrew Wan, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Kent Nagano, direction
Franz Liszt
Saint François de Paul marchant sur les flots
Leonardo Pierdomenico, piano
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 212 Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet : 1. Sinfonia
Concerto Köln
Jean-Sebastien Bach
La Passion selon Saint Matthieu BWV 244 : Mache dich mein Herze rein (2ème partie)
Benjamin Appl, baryton
Concerto Köln
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007 : 6. Gigue - arrangement pour flûte à bec
Bolette Roed, flûte
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 1. Allegro
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernadini, direction
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en fa majeur BWV 1047 : 3. Allegro assai
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernadini, direction
François Couperin
Concert dans le Goût Théâtral, Diverstissement I : Zéphire modere 1. Ouverture - 2. Air léger - 3. Loure : Pesamment
Karina Gauvin, soprano
Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra
Skip Sempé, direction
François Couperin
Pièces pour clavecin Livre I, 3ème ordre en ut mineur : 9. L'Espagnolète
Bertrand Cuiller, clavecin
François Couperin
Pièces de clavecin Livre I, 4ème ordre en fa majeur : Le Réveil-matin
Bertrand Cuiller, clavecin
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Roméo et Juliette Op. 45, Suite : 5. Sarabande
Orchestre symphonique de Göteborg
Neeme Järvi, direction
- 1/5 Aldo Ciccolini, pianiste
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en ut majeur K 406
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en mi majeur K 380
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate pour piano en fa mineur K 239
Claude Debussy
Préludes pour piano Livre I : 8. La fille aux cheveux de lin - 9. La sérénade impromptue - 10. La cathérale engloutie - 11. La danse de Puck - 12. Minstrels
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration