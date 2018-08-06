Actualité du disque : Haydn, Strauss, Satie...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Joseph Haydn
Die Schöpfung :
Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen (3ème partie) Choeur
In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur
Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur
Nicole Heaston, soprano ; Toby Spence, ténor ; Peter Rose, basse
Houston Symphony
Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction
Richard Strauss
Unesymphoniealpestreop 64 TrV 233 : Ausklang - Nacht
Orchestre de la radio de francfort
Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction
Camille Saint-Saëns
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 3. Andante conmoto
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Majop 18 : 1. Allegro vivace
Gould Piano Trio
Eric Satie
Gnossienne n°1
Claude Debussy
Préludes pour piano Livre I L 125 (117) :
5. Lescollinesd'Anacapri
6. Des passur la neige
Fazil Say, piano
Richard Rodney Benett
Concerto poursaxophoneténorpour Stan Getz : 3. Con brio - Stesso tempo
Howard Mac Gill, saxophone
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Howard McGill, direction
Richard Rodney Benett
Partita en RéMaj : 2. Lullaby. Andante conmoto - pourorchestre
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Howard McGill, direction
Eduard Künneke
Herz über Bord :
Siegerin im Damenschwimmen (Acte I) Lilli Felix choeur
Fünfzigtausend Pfund (Acte I) Lilli Hans Gwendolin Albert
Annika Boos, soprano
WDR Rundfunkchor; WDR Funkhausorchester
Wayne Marshall, direction
Yannick Nezet-Séguin et l'orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam
(Coffret DG + disques EMI et Bis)
4/5. Les français
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé : Suite n°2 : 3 Danse générale - pour orchestre
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte - version de 1910 pour orchestre
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes : n°2 Fêtes
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique et Cléopâtre
Avec Anna Caterina Antonacci, soprano
