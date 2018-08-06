Actualité du disque : Haydn, Strauss, Satie...

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Joseph Haydn

Die Schöpfung :

Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen (3ème partie) Choeur

In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur

Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur

Nicole Heaston, soprano ; Toby Spence, ténor ; Peter Rose, basse

Houston Symphony

Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction

Richard Strauss

Unesymphoniealpestreop 64 TrV 233 : Ausklang - Nacht

Orchestre de la radio de francfort

Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction

Camille Saint-Saëns

Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 3. Andante conmoto

Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Majop 18 : 1. Allegro vivace

Gould Piano Trio

Eric Satie

Gnossienne n°1

Claude Debussy

Préludes pour piano Livre I L 125 (117) :

5. Lescollinesd'Anacapri

6. Des passur la neige

Fazil Say, piano

Richard Rodney Benett

Concerto poursaxophoneténorpour Stan Getz : 3. Con brio - Stesso tempo

Howard Mac Gill, saxophone

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Howard McGill, direction

Richard Rodney Benett

Partita en RéMaj : 2. Lullaby. Andante conmoto - pourorchestre

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Howard McGill, direction

Eduard Künneke

Herz über Bord :

Siegerin im Damenschwimmen (Acte I) Lilli Felix choeur

Fünfzigtausend Pfund (Acte I) Lilli Hans Gwendolin Albert

Annika Boos, soprano

WDR Rundfunkchor; WDR Funkhausorchester

Wayne Marshall, direction

10H30Portrait de la Semaine

Yannick Nezet-Séguin et l'orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam

(Coffret DG + disques EMI et Bis)

4/5. Les français

Maurice Ravel

Daphnis et Chloé : Suite n°2 : 3 Danse générale - pour orchestre

Maurice Ravel

Pavane pour une infante défunte - version de 1910 pour orchestre

Claude Debussy

Nocturnes : n°2 Fêtes

Hector Berlioz

Symphonie fantastique et Cléopâtre

Avec Anna Caterina Antonacci, soprano