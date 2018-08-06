En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 30 août 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Haydn, Strauss, Satie...

Actualité du disque : Haydn, Strauss, Satie...
Playlist En Pistes ! du 30 août 2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Die Schöpfung (intégrale) PENTATONE
Die Schöpfung (intégrale) PENTATONE

Joseph Haydn
Die Schöpfung :
Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen (3ème partie) Choeur
In holder Anmut steh'n (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur
Der Herr ist gross in seiner Macht (2ème partie) Trio et Choeur
Nicole Heaston, soprano ; Toby Spence, ténor ; Peter Rose, basse
Houston Symphony
Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction 

Richard Strauss : Eine alpensinfonie PENTA TONE CLASSICS
Richard Strauss : Eine alpensinfonie PENTA TONE CLASSICS

Richard Strauss
Unesymphoniealpestreop 64 TrV 233 : Ausklang - Nacht
Orchestre de la radio de francfort
Andréas Orozco-Estrada, direction 

Gould piano trio : Saint-Saëns CHAMPS HILL RECORDS
Gould piano trio : Saint-Saëns CHAMPS HILL RECORDS

Camille Saint-Saëns
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°2 en mi min op 92 : 3. Andante conmoto
Trio pourviolonvioloncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Majop 18 : 1. Allegro vivace
Gould Piano Trio

Claude Debussy et Erik Satie : Oeuvres pour piano PARLOPHONE
Claude Debussy et Erik Satie : Oeuvres pour piano PARLOPHONE

Eric Satie
Gnossienne n°1

Claude Debussy
Préludes pour piano Livre I L 125 (117) :
5. Lescollinesd'Anacapri
6. Des passur la neige
Fazil Say, piano

Richard Rodney Bennett : Oeuvres orchestrales CHANDOS
Richard Rodney Bennett : Oeuvres orchestrales CHANDOS

Richard Rodney Benett
Concerto poursaxophoneténorpour Stan Getz : 3. Con brio - Stesso tempo
Howard Mac Gill, saxophone
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Howard McGill, direction

Richard Rodney Benett
Partita en RéMaj : 2. Lullaby. Andante conmoto - pourorchestre
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Howard McGill, direction

Herz über Bord op 33 (intégrale) CAPRICCIO
Herz über Bord op 33 (intégrale) CAPRICCIO

Eduard Künneke
Herz über Bord :
Siegerin im Damenschwimmen (Acte I) Lilli Felix choeur
Fünfzigtausend Pfund (Acte I) Lilli Hans Gwendolin Albert
Annika Boos, soprano
WDR Rundfunkchor; WDR Funkhausorchester
Wayne Marshall, direction 

10H30Portrait de la Semaine

DG
DG

Yannick Nezet-Séguin et l'orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam

(Coffret DG + disques EMI et Bis)

4/5. Les français 

Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé : Suite n°2 : 3 Danse générale - pour orchestre

Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte - version de 1910 pour orchestre 

Claude Debussy
Nocturnes : n°2 Fêtes

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique et Cléopâtre
Avec Anna Caterina Antonacci, soprano 

