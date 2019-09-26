En pistes ! du jeudi 26 septembre 2019

En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 26 septembre 2019
1h 58mn

Playlist En pistes du 26 septembre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Brigitte Fassbaender

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : D1 : 3. Finale - FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : D1 : 3. Finale

    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet : Piano
    Album Joseph Haydn : Sonates Pour Piano / Vol 8 Label Chandos (CHAN20087) Année 2019
  • 9h03
    Sonate pour piano n°59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : 1. Allegro - FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : 1. Allegro

    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet : Piano
    Album Joseph Haydn : Sonates Pour Piano / Vol 8 Label Chandos (CHAN20087) Année 2019
  • 9h14
    Egmont op 84 : Ouverture / Wir sind in Brüssel - ROBERT HUNGER-BUHLER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Egmont op 84 : Ouverture / Wir sind in Brüssel

    Aapo Hakkinen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque D'Helsinki, Robert Hunger-Buhler : Voix
    Album Beethoven : Egmont (Intégrale) Label Ondine (ODE13312) Année 2019
  • 9h23
    Egmont op 84 : Die Trommel gerühret (Klärchens Lied) / Dem kleinen Herzen - ELISABETH BREUER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Egmont op 84 : Die Trommel gerühret (Klärchens Lied) / Dem kleinen Herzen

    Aapo Hakkinen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque D'Helsinki, Elisabeth Breuer : Soprano, Robert Hunger-Buhler : Voix
    Album Beethoven : Egmont (Intégrale) Label Ondine (ODE13312) Année 2019
  • 9h27
    Acis et Galatée : Galatea dry thy tears (Acte II) Choeur - JEREMY BUDD
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Acis et Galatée : Galatea dry thy tears (Acte II) Choeur

    Harry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen,, Jeremy Budd : Ténor, Acis, Grace Davidson : Soprano, Galatée, Young Stuart : Basse (voix), Polyphème, Mark Dobell : Ténor, Damon, Simon Berridge : Ténor, Coridon
    Album Acis And Galatea Hwv 49A (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16169) Année 2019
  • 9h31
    Acis et Galatée : Oh did'st thou know the pains of absent love (Acte I) Récitatif de Galatée / As when the dove (Acte I) Air de Galatée - GRACE DAVIDSON
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Acis et Galatée : Oh did'st thou know the pains of absent love (Acte I) Récitatif de Galatée / As when the dove (Acte I) Air de Galatée

    Harry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen,, Grace Davidson : Soprano, Galatée
    Album Acis And Galatea Hwv 49A (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16169) Année 2019
  • 9h33
L'équipe de l'émission :
