Jeudi 26 septembre 2019
En pistes ! du jeudi 26 septembre 2019
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Brigitte Fassbaender
- 9h01Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Ré Maj HOB XVI : D1 : 3. FinaleJean-Efflam Bavouzet : PianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Sonates Pour Piano / Vol 8 Label Chandos (CHAN20087) Année 2019
- 9h03Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : 1. AllegroJean-Efflam Bavouzet : PianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Sonates Pour Piano / Vol 8 Label Chandos (CHAN20087) Année 2019
- 9h14Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Egmont op 84 : Ouverture / Wir sind in BrüsselAapo Hakkinen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque D'Helsinki, Robert Hunger-Buhler : VoixAlbum Beethoven : Egmont (Intégrale) Label Ondine (ODE13312) Année 2019
- 9h23Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Egmont op 84 : Die Trommel gerühret (Klärchens Lied) / Dem kleinen HerzenAapo Hakkinen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque D'Helsinki, Elisabeth Breuer : Soprano, Robert Hunger-Buhler : VoixAlbum Beethoven : Egmont (Intégrale) Label Ondine (ODE13312) Année 2019
- 9h27Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Acis et Galatée : Galatea dry thy tears (Acte II) ChoeurHarry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen,, Jeremy Budd : Ténor, Acis, Grace Davidson : Soprano, Galatée, Young Stuart : Basse (voix), Polyphème, Mark Dobell : Ténor, Damon, Simon Berridge : Ténor, CoridonAlbum Acis And Galatea Hwv 49A (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16169) Année 2019
- 9h31Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Acis et Galatée : Oh did'st thou know the pains of absent love (Acte I) Récitatif de Galatée / As when the dove (Acte I) Air de GalatéeHarry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen,, Grace Davidson : Soprano, GalatéeAlbum Acis And Galatea Hwv 49A (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16169) Année 2019
