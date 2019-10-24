En pistes !
Jeudi 24 octobre 2019
1h 58mn

Georg Friedrich Händel par un quatuor de saxophones
Playlist En pistes du 24 octobre 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Zubin Mehta

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 1. Adagio - Allegro con brio - LEONIDAS KAVAKOS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 1. Adagio - Allegro con brio

    Leonidas Kavakos : Violon, Heinrich Braun : Contrebasse, Marco Postinghel : Basson, Wien Xiao Zheng : Alto (instrument), Eric Terwilliger : Cor, Hanno Simons : Violoncelle, Christopher Corbett : Clarinette
    Album Leonidas Kavakos Interprète Beethoven Label Sony Classical (19075929882) Année 2019
  • 9h12
    Variations en Fa Maj op 107 n°2 sur un air écossais : Bonny laddie highland laddie - LEONIDAS KAVAKOS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Variations en Fa Maj op 107 n°2 sur un air écossais : Bonny laddie highland laddie

    Leonidas Kavakos : Violon, Enrico Pace : Piano
    Album Leonidas Kavakos Interprète Beethoven Label Sony Classical (19075929882) Année 2019
  • 9h16
    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non troppo - EVGENI BOZHANOV
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non troppo

    Evgeni Bozhanov : Piano
    Album Morgen Label Avanti Classic (541470610592) Année 2019
  • 9h26
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 3. Gefrorne Tränen - PETER MATTEI
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 3. Gefrorne Tränen

    Peter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
  • 9h28
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 4. Erstarrung - PETER MATTEI
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 4. Erstarrung

    Peter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
  • 9h31
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 5. Der Lindenbaum - PETER MATTEI
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 5. Der Lindenbaum

    Peter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
  • 9h37
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assai - ROEL DIELTIENS
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assai

    Marc Destrube : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du XVIIIème Siècle, Roel Dieltiens : Violoncelle
    Album Carl Philipp Emmanuel Bach : Les Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Glossa (GCD921127) Année 2019
  • 9h50
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 78 : 4. Rasch und feurig - LAURENCE KAYALEH
    Joachim Raffcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 78 : 4. Rasch und feurig

    Laurence Kayaleh : Violon, Jean Fabien Schneider : Piano
    Album Joachim Raff : Intégrale Des Sonates Pour Violon / Vol 1 Label Naxos (8.573841) Année 2019
  • 10h03
    Symphonie n°3 en si bémol min op 11 : 4. Finale
    Alberic Magnardcompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en si bémol min op 11 : 4. Finale

    Fabrice Bollon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Fribourg
    Album Albéric Magnard : Symphonies Label Naxos (8574082) Année 2019
  • 10h13
    Rodrigo : Vanne in campo (Acte I, Sc 11) Air de Rodrigo - ERICA ELOFF
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rodrigo : Vanne in campo (Acte I, Sc 11) Air de Rodrigo

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, Rodrigo
    Album Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
  • 10h17
    Rodrigo : Lucide stelle, gemelle d'amor (Acte III, Sc 9) Air d'Evanco - RUSSELL HARCOURT
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rodrigo : Lucide stelle, gemelle d'amor (Acte III, Sc 9) Air d'Evanco

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Russell Harcourt : Contre-ténor, Evanco
    Album Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
  • 10h18
    Rodrigo : Evanco, d'Aragona (Acte III, Sc 10) Récitatif de Rodrigo et Esilena - ERICA ELOFF
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rodrigo : Evanco, d'Aragona (Acte III, Sc 10) Récitatif de Rodrigo et Esilena

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, Rodrigo, Fflur Wyn : Soprano, Esilena
    Album Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
  • 10h20
    Rodrigo : L'amorosa dea di Cnido (Acte III, Sc 10) Tutti - ERICA ELOFF
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rodrigo : L'amorosa dea di Cnido (Acte III, Sc 10) Tutti

    Laurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, Rodrigo, Fflur Wyn : Soprano, Esilena, Anna Dennis : Soprano, Florinda, Jorge Navarro Colorado : Ténor, Giuliano, Russell Harcourt : Contre-ténor, Evanco, Leandro Marziotte : Contre-ténor, Fernando
    Album Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
  • 10h21
    Water music Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Allegro moderato - arrangement pour quatuor de saxophones - FEMKE IJLSTRA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Water music Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Allegro moderato - arrangement pour quatuor de saxophones

    Quatuor Syrene, Femke Ijlstra : Saxophone soprano, Femke Steketee : Saxophone alto, Annelies Vrieswijk : Saxophone ténor, Aukelien Kleinpenning : Saxophone baryton, Aukelien Kleinpenning : auteur
    Album Water Works Label Etcetera (KTC1661) Année 2019
