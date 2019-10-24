Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 24 octobre 2019
Georg Friedrich Händel par un quatuor de saxophones
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Zubin Mehta
La programmation musicale :
- 9h01Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : 1. Adagio - Allegro con brioLeonidas Kavakos : Violon, Heinrich Braun : Contrebasse, Marco Postinghel : Basson, Wien Xiao Zheng : Alto (instrument), Eric Terwilliger : Cor, Hanno Simons : Violoncelle, Christopher Corbett : ClarinetteAlbum Leonidas Kavakos Interprète Beethoven Label Sony Classical (19075929882) Année 2019
- 9h12Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Variations en Fa Maj op 107 n°2 sur un air écossais : Bonny laddie highland laddieLeonidas Kavakos : Violon, Enrico Pace : PianoAlbum Leonidas Kavakos Interprète Beethoven Label Sony Classical (19075929882) Année 2019
- 9h16Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non troppoEvgeni Bozhanov : PianoAlbum Morgen Label Avanti Classic (541470610592) Année 2019
- 9h26Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 3. Gefrorne TränenPeter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
- 9h28Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 4. ErstarrungPeter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
- 9h31Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 5. Der LindenbaumPeter Mattei : Baryton (voix), Lars David Nilsson : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise Label Bis (BIS2444) Année 2019
- 9h37Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assaiMarc Destrube : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du XVIIIème Siècle, Roel Dieltiens : VioloncelleAlbum Carl Philipp Emmanuel Bach : Les Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Glossa (GCD921127) Année 2019
- 9h50Joachim Raffcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 78 : 4. Rasch und feurigLaurence Kayaleh : Violon, Jean Fabien Schneider : PianoAlbum Joachim Raff : Intégrale Des Sonates Pour Violon / Vol 1 Label Naxos (8.573841) Année 2019
- 10h03Alberic Magnardcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en si bémol min op 11 : 4. FinaleFabrice Bollon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De FribourgAlbum Albéric Magnard : Symphonies Label Naxos (8574082) Année 2019
- 10h13Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rodrigo : Vanne in campo (Acte I, Sc 11) Air de RodrigoLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, RodrigoAlbum Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
- 10h17Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rodrigo : Lucide stelle, gemelle d'amor (Acte III, Sc 9) Air d'EvancoLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Russell Harcourt : Contre-ténor, EvancoAlbum Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
- 10h18Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rodrigo : Evanco, d'Aragona (Acte III, Sc 10) Récitatif de Rodrigo et EsilenaLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, Rodrigo, Fflur Wyn : Soprano, EsilenaAlbum Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
- 10h20Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rodrigo : L'amorosa dea di Cnido (Acte III, Sc 10) TuttiLaurence Cummings : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen, Erica Eloff : Soprano, Rodrigo, Fflur Wyn : Soprano, Esilena, Anna Dennis : Soprano, Florinda, Jorge Navarro Colorado : Ténor, Giuliano, Russell Harcourt : Contre-ténor, Evanco, Leandro Marziotte : Contre-ténor, FernandoAlbum Rodrigo Hwv 5 (Intégrale) Label Accentus Music (ACC26412) Année 2019
- 10h21Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Water music Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Allegro moderato - arrangement pour quatuor de saxophonesQuatuor Syrene, Femke Ijlstra : Saxophone soprano, Femke Steketee : Saxophone alto, Annelies Vrieswijk : Saxophone ténor, Aukelien Kleinpenning : Saxophone baryton, Aukelien Kleinpenning : auteurAlbum Water Works Label Etcetera (KTC1661) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
