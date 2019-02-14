Programmation musicale
Jeudi 14 février 2019
Des saisons amusantes de Nicolas Chedeville !
Deux beaux violoncellistes s’invitent ce matin dans l'actualité du disque En Pistes : le britannique Jamie Walton avec Saint-Saëns, et le français Victor Julien-Laferrière avec Schubert. A ne pas rater le voyage dans le temps du pianiste Jeremy Denk et des saisons amusante de Nicolas Chéveville.
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Sigiswald Kuijken
La programmation musicale :
09:00
Nicolas Chedeville, Antonio Vivaldi
Le printems ou Les saisons amusantes : Le printems : 1. Allegro - pour vielle à roue et ensemble instrumental / sur le Concerto en Mi Maj op 8 n°1 RV 269 P 241 de VivaldiTobie Miller, Ensemble Danguy, Ellie Nimeroski, Amrai Grosse, Caroline Ritchie, Nora Hansen, Sam ChampanLABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2019
09:05
Nicolas Chedeville, Antonio Vivaldi
Le printems ou Les saisons amusantes : L'hiver : 3. Largo - pour vielle à roue et ensemble instrumental / sur le Concerto en ré min op 8 n°9 RV 236 P 259 de VivaldiTobie Miller, Ensemble Danguy, Ellie Nimeroski, Amrai Grosse, Caroline Ritchie, Nora Hansen, Sam ChampanLABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2019
09:08
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré min (2nde partie) : 5. Lustig im Tempo und keck im AusdruckFrancois Xavier Roth, Gurzenich-orchester Koln, Schola Heidelberg, Choeur D'enfants De La Cathedrale De Cologne, Sara MingaroLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
09:14
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré min (2nde partie) : 2. Tempo di Menuetto. Sehr mäßigFrancois Xavier Roth, Gurzenich-orchester KolnLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
09:23
Camille Saint Saens
Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - pour violoncelle et pianoJamie Walton, Daniel GrimwoodLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
09:27
Camille Saint Saens
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 2. Allegretto con motoAlexander Briger, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jamie WaltonLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
09:31
Camille Saint Saens
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 3. Tempo primoAlexander Briger, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jamie WaltonLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
09:40
Clement Jannequin
Au joly jeu du pousse avant - pour pianoJeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
09:42
Henry Purcell
Ground en ut min ZT 681 - pour pianoJeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
09:46
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en Si bémol Maj K 551 L 396 - pour pianoJeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
09:51
Gyorgy Ligeti
Automne à Varsovie - pour pianoJeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
09:55
Gilles Binchois
Triste plaisir - pour pianoJeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
09:58
Franz Schubert
Trio avec piano en Si bémol Maj op 99 D 898 : 3. Scherzo. AllegroTrio Les Esprits, Mi-sa Yang, Victor Julien-laferriere, Adam LaloumLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2019
10:06
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : 1. Allegro moderatoTrio Les Esprits, Victor Julien-laferriere, Adam LaloumLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2019
10:18
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°9 en sol min D 173 : 4. AllegroQuatuor Chiaroscuro, Alina Ibragimova, Pablo Hernan Benedi, Emilie Hornlund, Claire ThirionLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
10:26
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : 3. Rondo. AllegroLorenzo GattoLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2018
10:29
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor avec flûte n°1 en Ré Maj K 285 : 1. AllegroSigiswald Kuijken, Barthold Kuijken, Lucy Van Dael, Wieland KuijkenLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
