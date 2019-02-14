En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 14 février 2019
1h 58mn

Des saisons amusantes de Nicolas Chedeville !

Deux beaux violoncellistes s’invitent ce matin dans l'actualité du disque En Pistes : le britannique Jamie Walton avec Saint-Saëns, et le français Victor Julien-Laferrière avec Schubert. A ne pas rater le voyage dans le temps du pianiste Jeremy Denk et des saisons amusante de Nicolas Chéveville.

Des saisons amusantes de Nicolas Chedeville !
Playlist En pistes ! du 14 février 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Sigiswald Kuijken

La programmation musicale :
    09:00
    Nicolas Chedeville, Antonio Vivaldi

    Le printems ou Les saisons amusantes : Le printems : 1. Allegro - pour vielle à roue et ensemble instrumental / sur le Concerto en Mi Maj op 8 n°1 RV 269 P 241 de Vivaldi

    Tobie Miller, Ensemble Danguy, Ellie Nimeroski, Amrai Grosse, Caroline Ritchie, Nora Hansen, Sam ChampanLABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2019
    09:05
    Nicolas Chedeville, Antonio Vivaldi

    Le printems ou Les saisons amusantes : L'hiver : 3. Largo - pour vielle à roue et ensemble instrumental / sur le Concerto en ré min op 8 n°9 RV 236 P 259 de Vivaldi

    Tobie Miller, Ensemble Danguy, Ellie Nimeroski, Amrai Grosse, Caroline Ritchie, Nora Hansen, Sam ChampanLABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2019
    09:08
    Gustav Mahler

    Symphonie n°3 en ré min (2nde partie) : 5. Lustig im Tempo und keck im Ausdruck

    Francois Xavier Roth, Gurzenich-orchester Koln, Schola Heidelberg, Choeur D'enfants De La Cathedrale De Cologne, Sara MingaroLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
    09:14
    Gustav Mahler

    Symphonie n°3 en ré min (2nde partie) : 2. Tempo di Menuetto. Sehr mäßig

    Francois Xavier Roth, Gurzenich-orchester KolnLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
    09:23
    Camille Saint Saens

    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - pour violoncelle et piano

    Jamie Walton, Daniel GrimwoodLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
    09:27
    Camille Saint Saens

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 2. Allegretto con moto

    Alexander Briger, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jamie WaltonLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
    09:31
    Camille Saint Saens

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min op 33 : 3. Tempo primo

    Alexander Briger, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jamie WaltonLABEL : QUARTZ MUSICANNÉE : 2005
    09:40
    Clement Jannequin

    Au joly jeu du pousse avant - pour piano

    Jeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
    09:42
    Henry Purcell

    Ground en ut min ZT 681 - pour piano

    Jeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
    09:46
    Domenico Scarlatti

    Sonate en Si bémol Maj K 551 L 396 - pour piano

    Jeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
    09:51
    Gyorgy Ligeti

    Automne à Varsovie - pour piano

    Jeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
    09:55
    Gilles Binchois

    Triste plaisir - pour piano

    Jeremy DenkLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2018
    09:58
    Franz Schubert

    Trio avec piano en Si bémol Maj op 99 D 898 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro

    Trio Les Esprits, Mi-sa Yang, Victor Julien-laferriere, Adam LaloumLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2019
    10:06
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : 1. Allegro moderato

    Trio Les Esprits, Victor Julien-laferriere, Adam LaloumLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2019
    10:18
    Franz Schubert

    Quatuor à cordes n°9 en sol min D 173 : 4. Allegro

    Quatuor Chiaroscuro, Alina Ibragimova, Pablo Hernan Benedi, Emilie Hornlund, Claire ThirionLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
    10:26
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : 3. Rondo. Allegro

    Lorenzo GattoLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2018
    10:29
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Quatuor avec flûte n°1 en Ré Maj K 285 : 1. Allegro

    Sigiswald Kuijken, Barthold Kuijken, Lucy Van Dael, Wieland KuijkenLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
