Jeudi 13 juin 2019
Mariss Jansons dirige Schumann
Découverte ce matin d'un jeune pianiste, Gabriel Stern, qui enregistre Bach. Puis, cap sur les terres romantiques avec Schumann, Brahms ou Sibelius.
9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour
10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique
10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Carlo Maria Giulini
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 3. MenuetMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Robert Schumann Et Franz Schubert : Symphonies Label Br Klassik (900176) Année 2019
- 9h05Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 38 : 4. Allegro animato e graziosoMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Robert Schumann Et Franz Schubert : Symphonies Label Br Klassik (900176) Année 2019
- 9h14Robert Schumanncompositeur
3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : PianoAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h21Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h22Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h23Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h24Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et pianoMarie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteurAlbum Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
- 9h26Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sérénade n°1 en Ré Maj op 11 : 4. Menuet I et II - arrangement pour pianoIra Maria Witoschynskyj : Piano, Clara Schumann : auteurAlbum Clara Schumann And Her Family Label Mdg (0760623072920) Année 1996
- 9h31Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : AriaGabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h35Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : Variation n°1Gabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h37Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : Variation n°2Gabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h39Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : Variation n°3Gabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h40Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : Variation n°4Gabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h41Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg : Variation n°5Gabriel Stern : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
- 9h43Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Le festin de Balthazar op 51, Suite : 1. Precession orientaleSakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBCAlbum Sibelius : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN20136) Année 2019
- 9h48Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : 4. Le retour de LemminkäinenSakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBCAlbum Sibelius : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN20136) Année 2019
- 9h56Carlo Gesuladocompositeur
Canzon fancese del principe - pour ensemble instrumentalGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
- 10h00Cristoforo Caresanacompositeur
Tarantella - pour ensemble instrumentalGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
- 10h03Gioanpietro Del Buonocompositeur
Sonate n°7 sur l'Ave Maris Stella - pour ensemble instrumentalGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
- 10h07Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El retablo de Maese Pedro : La sinfonia de Maese Pedro (Maître Pierre et l'enfant)Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Jennifer Zetlan : Soprano, L'enfant, Jorge Garza : Ténor, Maître PierreAlbum Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
- 10h10Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo : Introducción y escenaAngel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble PerspectivesAlbum Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
- 10h12Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo : Canción del amor dolidoAngel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Esperanza Fernandez : VoixAlbum Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
- 10h14Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo : SortilegioAngel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Esperanza Fernandez : VoixAlbum Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
- 10h15Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo : Danza del fin del díaAngel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, DiversAlbum Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
