Jeudi 13 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Mariss Jansons dirige Schumann

Découverte ce matin d'un jeune pianiste, Gabriel Stern, qui enregistre Bach. Puis, cap sur les terres romantiques avec Schumann, Brahms ou Sibelius.

Mariss Jansons dirige Schumann
Playlist En pistes ! du 13 juin 2019

9h/10h30 - L’actualité du disque classique – Le disque classique du jour

10h20 - Le quizz de France Musique

10h30 - Grands interprètes de la musique classique : Carlo Maria Giulini 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 3. Menuet
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : 3. Menuet

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Robert Schumann Et Franz Schubert : Symphonies Label Br Klassik (900176) Année 2019
  • 9h05
    Symphonie n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 38 : 4. Allegro animato e grazioso
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 38 : 4. Allegro animato e grazioso

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Robert Schumann Et Franz Schubert : Symphonies Label Br Klassik (900176) Année 2019
  • 9h14
    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h19
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 1. Von fremden Ländern und Menschen - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h21
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 2. Kuriose Geschichte - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h22
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 3. Hasche-Mann - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h23
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 4. Bittendes Kind - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h24
    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano - MARIE YTHIER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes d'enfants op 15 : 5. Glückes genug - arrangement relecture pour violoncelle flûte traversière et piano

    Marie Ythier : Violoncelle, Marie Vermeulin : Piano, Samuel Bricault : Flûte traversière, Tristan Murail : auteur
    Album Une Rencontre : Schumann Murail Label Metier Records (MSV28590) Année 2019
  • 9h26
    Sérénade n°1 en Ré Maj op 11 : 4. Menuet I et II - arrangement pour piano - IRA MARIA WITOSCHYNSKYJ
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sérénade n°1 en Ré Maj op 11 : 4. Menuet I et II - arrangement pour piano

    Ira Maria Witoschynskyj : Piano, Clara Schumann : auteur
    Album Clara Schumann And Her Family Label Mdg (0760623072920) Année 1996
  • 9h31
    Variations Goldberg : Aria - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Aria

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h35
    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°1 - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°1

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h37
    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°2 - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°2

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h39
    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°3 - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°3

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h40
    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°4 - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°4

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h41
    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°5 - GABRIEL STERN
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg : Variation n°5

    Gabriel Stern : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Lyrinx (LYR306) Année 2019
  • 9h43
    Le festin de Balthazar op 51, Suite : 1. Precession orientale
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Le festin de Balthazar op 51, Suite : 1. Precession orientale

    Sakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
    Album Sibelius : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN20136) Année 2019
  • 9h48
    Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : 4. Le retour de Lemminkäinen
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : 4. Le retour de Lemminkäinen

    Sakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
    Album Sibelius : Oeuvres Symphoniques Label Chandos (CHAN20136) Année 2019
  • 9h56
    Canzon fancese del principe - pour ensemble instrumental
    Carlo Gesuladocompositeur

    Canzon fancese del principe - pour ensemble instrumental

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
  • 10h00
    Tarantella - pour ensemble instrumental
    Cristoforo Caresanacompositeur

    Tarantella - pour ensemble instrumental

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
  • 10h03
    Sonate n°7 sur l'Ave Maris Stella - pour ensemble instrumental
    Gioanpietro Del Buonocompositeur

    Sonate n°7 sur l'Ave Maris Stella - pour ensemble instrumental

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Morte Della Ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
  • 10h07
    El retablo de Maese Pedro : La sinfonia de Maese Pedro (Maître Pierre et l'enfant) - JENNIFER ZETLAN
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El retablo de Maese Pedro : La sinfonia de Maese Pedro (Maître Pierre et l'enfant)

    Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Jennifer Zetlan : Soprano, L'enfant, Jorge Garza : Ténor, Maître Pierre
    Album Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
  • 10h10
    El amor brujo : Introducción y escena
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo : Introducción y escena

    Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives
    Album Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
  • 10h12
    El amor brujo : Canción del amor dolido - ESPERANZA FERNANDEZ
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo : Canción del amor dolido

    Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Esperanza Fernandez : Voix
    Album Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
  • 10h14
    El amor brujo : Sortilegio - ESPERANZA FERNANDEZ
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo : Sortilegio

    Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Esperanza Fernandez : Voix
    Album Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
  • 10h15
    El amor brujo : Danza del fin del día - DIVERS
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo : Danza del fin del día

    Angel Gil-Ordonez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Perspectives, Divers
    Album Manuel De Falla : L'amour Sorcier Et Les Tréteaux De Maître Pierre Label Naxos (8573890) Année 2019
