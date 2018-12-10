En pistes !
Jeudi 3 janvier 2019
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Holst, Vivaldi, Schubert...

Playlist En pistes ! du 03 janvier 2019

Saint Saens : Symphonie n°3 et autres oeuvres pour orchestre HYPERION
Saint Saens : Symphonie n°3 et autres oeuvres pour orchestre HYPERION

Camille Saint-Saëns
Samson et Dalila : Bacchanale (Acte III Sc 2) - pour orchestre
Utah Symphony
Thierry Fischer, direction

Camille Saint-Saëns
Symphonie pour orgue n°3 en ut min op 78 : 3. Allegro moderato – Presto
Paul Jacobs, orgue
Utah Symphony
Thierry Fischer, direction 

Gustav Holst : The coming of Christ et autres oeuvres chorales EM RECORDS
Gustav Holst : The coming of Christ et autres oeuvres chorales EM RECORDS

Gustav Holst
The coming of Christ H 170 : The days are past - pour solisteschoeurmixteorchestreorgue piano trompette et narrateur
The Holst Orchestra
City of London Choir
Hilary Davan Wetton, direction

Gustav Holst
6 chantstraditionnelsop 36b H 136 : I lovemyloveop 36b n°5 H 136 n°5 - pourchoeur mixte a cappella
City of London Choir
Hilary Davan Wetton, direction 

In remembrance SOMM
In remembrance SOMM

Gustav Holst
I vowtotheemycountry - pourchoeur et orgue
Chelsea pensioner's choir
Hugh Rowlands, orgue

G. Holst : Oeuvres orchestrales CHANDOS
G. Holst : Oeuvres orchestrales CHANDOS

Gustav Holst
A winter idyll H 31 - pour orchestra
BBC Philharmonic
Sir Andrew Davis, direction

Johann Friedrich Fasch : Oeuvres sacrées CPO
Johann Friedrich Fasch : Oeuvres sacrées CPO

Johann Friedrich Fasch
Suite en la majeur : aria presto
Das Kleine Konzert
Hermann Max, direction

Johann Friedrich Fasch
Messe en sol
Veronika Winter, soprano ; David Erler, contre-ténor ; Tobias Hunger, tenor ; Matthias Vieweg, basse
Reinische Kantorei
Das Kleine Konzert
Hermann Max, direction

Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°1 et n°6 PENTATONE
Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°1 et n°6 PENTATONE

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°6 en UtMaj D 589 : 4. Allegro moderat
B’rock Orchestra
René Jacobs, direction

Il Giustino RV 717 (Intégrale) NAIVE RECORDS
Il Giustino RV 717 (Intégrale) NAIVE RECORDS

Antonio Vivaldi
Il Giustino :Vedrò con miodiletto (Acte I Sc 8) Air d'Anastasio
Silke Gäng, contralto
Academia Bizantina
Ottavio Dantone, direction

Antonio Vivaldi
Il Giustino : Quell'amorosoardor (Acte III Sc 2) Air d'Arianna
Emoke Barath, soprano  
Academia Bizantina
Ottavio Dantone, direction

American landscapes DANACORD
American landscapes DANACORD

Arthur Farwell
Sourwood Mountain op 78 n°3 - pour piano

Edward Macdowell
Woodland Sketches op 51
Cecil Licad, piano 

