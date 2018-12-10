Actualité du disque : Holst, Vivaldi, Schubert...

Programmation musicale

Camille Saint-Saëns

Samson et Dalila : Bacchanale (Acte III Sc 2) - pour orchestre

Utah Symphony

Thierry Fischer, direction

Camille Saint-Saëns

Symphonie pour orgue n°3 en ut min op 78 : 3. Allegro moderato – Presto

Paul Jacobs, orgue

Utah Symphony

Thierry Fischer, direction

Gustav Holst

The coming of Christ H 170 : The days are past - pour solisteschoeurmixteorchestreorgue piano trompette et narrateur

The Holst Orchestra

City of London Choir

Hilary Davan Wetton, direction

Gustav Holst

6 chantstraditionnelsop 36b H 136 : I lovemyloveop 36b n°5 H 136 n°5 - pourchoeur mixte a cappella

City of London Choir

Hilary Davan Wetton, direction

Gustav Holst

I vowtotheemycountry - pourchoeur et orgue

Chelsea pensioner's choir

Hugh Rowlands, orgue

Gustav Holst

A winter idyll H 31 - pour orchestra

BBC Philharmonic

Sir Andrew Davis, direction

Johann Friedrich Fasch

Suite en la majeur : aria presto

Das Kleine Konzert

Hermann Max, direction

Johann Friedrich Fasch

Messe en sol

Veronika Winter, soprano ; David Erler, contre-ténor ; Tobias Hunger, tenor ; Matthias Vieweg, basse

Reinische Kantorei

Das Kleine Konzert

Hermann Max, direction

Franz Schubert

Symphonie n°6 en UtMaj D 589 : 4. Allegro moderat

B’rock Orchestra

René Jacobs, direction

Antonio Vivaldi

Il Giustino :Vedrò con miodiletto (Acte I Sc 8) Air d'Anastasio

Silke Gäng, contralto

Academia Bizantina

Ottavio Dantone, direction

Antonio Vivaldi

Il Giustino : Quell'amorosoardor (Acte III Sc 2) Air d'Arianna

Emoke Barath, soprano

Academia Bizantina

Ottavio Dantone, direction

Arthur Farwell

Sourwood Mountain op 78 n°3 - pour piano

Edward Macdowell

Woodland Sketches op 51

Cecil Licad, piano