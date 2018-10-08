En pistes !
Jeudi 1 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Farnaby, Byrd, Berlioz...

Playlist En pistes ! du 01 novembre 2018

Chopin Sonatas, ANDANTE SPIANATO
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate pour piano n° 3 en si mineur Op. 58 : IV. Finale (Presto non tanto)
Eugen Indjic, piano

Frédéric Chopin
Sonate pour piano n° 2 en si bémol mineur, Op. 35 : I. Grave - Doppio movimento
Eugen Indjic, piano

Berlioz : Oeuvres Vocales avec Orchestre, SWR MUSIC
Hector Berlioz
Zaïde, boléro pour soprano et orchestre Op. 13 n°1
Laura Aikin, soprano
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction

Hector Berlioz
Tristia pour chœur et orchestre Op. 18
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction

Debussy : Oeuvres Orchestrales, SWR MUSIC
Claude Debussy
Images : Rondes de printemps
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg  
Sylvain Cambreling, direction

Claude Debussy
La mer : dialogue du vent et de la mer
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg   
Sylvain Cambreling, direction

Le Grand Tango, HAENSSLER CLASSICS
Astor Piazzolla
Quatre tangos pour violon et piano : 4. Fracanapa
Friedemann Eichhorn, violon ; Julius Berger, violoncelle

Transgressions : SpiriTango Quartet, PARATY
Ernesto Nazareth
Odéon
SpiriTango Quartet

Richard Egarr ‎– One Byrde In Hande, LINN RECORDS
William Byrd
Ground MB 43
Richard Egarr, clavecin

The Passinge measures, HYPERION
Giles Farnaby
Wooddy-Cock
Mahan Esfahani, clavecin

A Rose Magnificat, SIGNUM CLASSICS
Robert Wylkynson
Salve Regina
Gabrieli Consort
Paul McCreesh, direction

Peter Warlock
As Dew in Aprylle
Gabrieli Consort
Paul McCreesh, direction

Tchaikovsky / Scriabin : Piano Concerto, CHANDOS
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur, Op. 23 : 3. Allegro con fuoco
Xiayin Wang, piano
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction

Alexandre Scriabine
Concerto pour piano en fa dièse mineur, Op. 20 : 3. Allegro moderato
Xiayin Wang, piano
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : NEEME JÄRVI

Neeme Jarvi : A Lifetime on Chandos, Coffret 25 CD, CHANDOS
  • 4/5

Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°8 en la mineur (Presto)
Lonson Symphony Orchestra

Joachim Raff
Symphonie n° 5, Op. 177 en mi majeur "Lenore" : 1. Allegro
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande

Eugen Suchon
Metamorfózy : 5. Allegro feroce
Estonian National Symphony Orchestra

