Actualité du disque : Farnaby, Byrd, Berlioz...
Programmation musicale
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate pour piano n° 3 en si mineur Op. 58 : IV. Finale (Presto non tanto)
Eugen Indjic, piano
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate pour piano n° 2 en si bémol mineur, Op. 35 : I. Grave - Doppio movimento
Eugen Indjic, piano
Hector Berlioz
Zaïde, boléro pour soprano et orchestre Op. 13 n°1
Laura Aikin, soprano
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction
Hector Berlioz
Tristia pour chœur et orchestre Op. 18
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction
Claude Debussy
Images : Rondes de printemps
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction
Claude Debussy
La mer : dialogue du vent et de la mer
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Sylvain Cambreling, direction
Astor Piazzolla
Quatre tangos pour violon et piano : 4. Fracanapa
Friedemann Eichhorn, violon ; Julius Berger, violoncelle
Ernesto Nazareth
Odéon
SpiriTango Quartet
William Byrd
Ground MB 43
Richard Egarr, clavecin
Giles Farnaby
Wooddy-Cock
Mahan Esfahani, clavecin
Robert Wylkynson
Salve Regina
Gabrieli Consort
Paul McCreesh, direction
Peter Warlock
As Dew in Aprylle
Gabrieli Consort
Paul McCreesh, direction
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur, Op. 23 : 3. Allegro con fuoco
Xiayin Wang, piano
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction
Alexandre Scriabine
Concerto pour piano en fa dièse mineur, Op. 20 : 3. Allegro moderato
Xiayin Wang, piano
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Peter Oundjian, direction
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n°8 en la mineur (Presto)
Lonson Symphony Orchestra
Joachim Raff
Symphonie n° 5, Op. 177 en mi majeur "Lenore" : 1. Allegro
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Eugen Suchon
Metamorfózy : 5. Allegro feroce
Estonian National Symphony Orchestra
