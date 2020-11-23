Programmation musicale
Lundi 23 novembre 2020
Carnaval, un récital imaginé par le pianiste Matan Porat autour de la pièce maîtresse de Schumann
Au menu du jour également : une réédition des concertos pour piano de Mozart interprétés par Sviatoslav Richter; une nouvelle version du Requiem de Mozart proposée par le Chœur de la Radio Bavaroise; découverte du répertoire baroque allemand pour le basson et la bombarde...
9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour
10h20 - Le disque à gagner
10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Fritz Reiner
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Franz Schubertcompositeur
Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774 - arrangement pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor Signum, Florian Donderer : Violon, Annette Walther : Violon, Xandi Van Dijk : Alto (instrument), Thomas Schmitz : Violoncelle, Xandi Van Dijk : auteurAlbum Schubert : Ins Stille Land Label Pentatone (PTC 5186732) Année 2020
- 9h03Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (Der Tod und das Mädchen) : 4. PrestoQuatuor Signum, Florian Donderer : Violon, Annette Walther : Violon, Xandi Van Dijk : Alto (instrument), Thomas Schmitz : VioloncelleAlbum Schubert : Ins Stille Land Label Pentatone (PTC 5186732) Année 2020
- 9h14Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 17. Paganini. Intermezzo. Presto - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h16Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 1. Préambule. Quasi maestoso - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h18Maitre Rarocompositeur
Préambule - pour pianoRobert Schumann : compositeur, Matan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 2. Pierrot. Moderato - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h21Heitor Villa-Loboscompositeur
Carnaval das crianças W 157 : 3. A manha da Perrete - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h22Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 3. Arlequin. Vivo - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h23Helmut Lachenmanncompositeur
Ein Kinderspiel : 3. Akiko - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h24François Couperincompositeur
Pièces de clavecin livre IV 23° ordre en Fa Maj : L'arlequine - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h25Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Valse - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h26Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 4. Valse noble. Un poco meastroso - pour pianoMatan Porat : PianoAlbum Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
- 9h29Leopold Kozeluchcompositeur
Trio en La Maj P IX : 8 : 3. Rondeau AllegroTrio 1790, Annette Wehnert : Violon, Imola Gombos : Violoncelle, Harald Hoeren : PianoforteAlbum Leopold Kozeluch : Trios avec piano Label Cpo (CPO5550962) Année 2020
- 9h34Leopold Kozeluchcompositeur
Trio en ut min P IX : 11 : 2. Andantino con motoTrio 1790, Annette Wehnert : Violon, Imola Gombos : Violoncelle, Harald Hoeren : PianoforteAlbum Leopold Kozeluch : Trios avec piano Label Cpo (CPO5550962) Année 2020
- 9h40PHILIPP FRIEDRICH BÖDDECKERcompositeur
Sonate sur la MonicaJérémie Papasergio : basson : soliste
- 9h47JOHANN HERMANN SCHEINcompositeur
Hosianna dem Sohne David
- 9h54WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°22 en mi bémol majeur KV 482 - 1. AllegroBenjamin Britten : chef d'orchestre, English Chamber Orchestra
- 10h09Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Vesperae solennes de confessore K 339 : Laudate Dominum (Soprano)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Christina Landshamer : SopranoAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h14Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h15Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Tremens factus sum ego (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h16Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Quando coeli movendi sunt (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h17Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Dies illa (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h18Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Requiem aeternam (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h19Sigismund Neukommcompositeur
Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
- 10h22SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur
4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 1. AllegroAnnée 2019
- 10h24SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur
4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 2. ModeratoAlbum Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
- 10h27SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur
4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 3. Andante sempliceAlbum Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
