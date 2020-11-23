En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 23 novembre 2020
1h 57mn

Carnaval, un récital imaginé par le pianiste Matan Porat autour de la pièce maîtresse de Schumann

Au menu du jour également : une réédition des concertos pour piano de Mozart interprétés par Sviatoslav Richter; une nouvelle version du Requiem de Mozart proposée par le Chœur de la Radio Bavaroise; découverte du répertoire baroque allemand pour le basson et la bombarde...

Carnaval, un récital imaginé par le pianiste Matan Porat autour de la pièce maîtresse de Schumann
Playlist En Pistes du 23 novembre 2020

9h/10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique - Le disque du jour 

10h20 - Le disque à gagner

10h30 - Les grands interprètes de la musique classique : Fritz Reiner

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774 - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes - FLORIAN DONDERER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774 - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Signum, Florian Donderer : Violon, Annette Walther : Violon, Xandi Van Dijk : Alto (instrument), Thomas Schmitz : Violoncelle, Xandi Van Dijk : auteur
    Album Schubert : Ins Stille Land Label Pentatone (PTC 5186732) Année 2020
  • 9h03
    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (Der Tod und das Mädchen) : 4. Presto - FLORIAN DONDERER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (Der Tod und das Mädchen) : 4. Presto

    Quatuor Signum, Florian Donderer : Violon, Annette Walther : Violon, Xandi Van Dijk : Alto (instrument), Thomas Schmitz : Violoncelle
    Album Schubert : Ins Stille Land Label Pentatone (PTC 5186732) Année 2020
  • 9h14
    Carnaval op 9 : 17. Paganini. Intermezzo. Presto - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 17. Paganini. Intermezzo. Presto - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h16
    Carnaval op 9 : 1. Préambule. Quasi maestoso - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 1. Préambule. Quasi maestoso - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h18
    Préambule - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Maitre Rarocompositeur

    Préambule - pour piano

    Robert Schumann : compositeur, Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h19
    Carnaval op 9 : 2. Pierrot. Moderato - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 2. Pierrot. Moderato - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h21
    Carnaval das crianças W 157 : 3. A manha da Perrete - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Heitor Villa-Loboscompositeur

    Carnaval das crianças W 157 : 3. A manha da Perrete - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h22
    Carnaval op 9 : 3. Arlequin. Vivo - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 3. Arlequin. Vivo - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Ein Kinderspiel : 3. Akiko - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Helmut Lachenmanncompositeur

    Ein Kinderspiel : 3. Akiko - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h24
    Pièces de clavecin livre IV 23° ordre en Fa Maj : L'arlequine - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    François Couperincompositeur

    Pièces de clavecin livre IV 23° ordre en Fa Maj : L'arlequine - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h25
    Valse - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Valse - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h26
    Carnaval op 9 : 4. Valse noble. Un poco meastroso - pour piano - MATAN PORAT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 4. Valse noble. Un poco meastroso - pour piano

    Matan Porat : Piano
    Album Carnaval Label Mirare (MIR502D) Année 2020
  • 9h29
    Trio en La Maj P IX : 8 : 3. Rondeau Allegro - ANNETTE WEHNERT
    Leopold Kozeluchcompositeur

    Trio en La Maj P IX : 8 : 3. Rondeau Allegro

    Trio 1790, Annette Wehnert : Violon, Imola Gombos : Violoncelle, Harald Hoeren : Pianoforte
    Album Leopold Kozeluch : Trios avec piano Label Cpo (CPO5550962) Année 2020
  • 9h34
    Trio en ut min P IX : 11 : 2. Andantino con moto - ANNETTE WEHNERT
    Leopold Kozeluchcompositeur

    Trio en ut min P IX : 11 : 2. Andantino con moto

    Trio 1790, Annette Wehnert : Violon, Imola Gombos : Violoncelle, Harald Hoeren : Pianoforte
    Album Leopold Kozeluch : Trios avec piano Label Cpo (CPO5550962) Année 2020
  • 9h40
    Sonate sur la Monica
    PHILIPP FRIEDRICH BÖDDECKERcompositeur

    Sonate sur la Monica

    Jérémie Papasergio : basson : soliste
  • 9h47
    Hosianna dem Sohne David
    JOHANN HERMANN SCHEINcompositeur

    Hosianna dem Sohne David

  • 9h54
    Concerto pour piano n°22 en mi bémol majeur KV 482 - 1. Allegro - Sviatoslav Richter : piano
    WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°22 en mi bémol majeur KV 482 - 1. Allegro

    Benjamin Britten : chef d'orchestre, English Chamber Orchestra
  • 10h09
    Vesperae solennes de confessore K 339 : Laudate Dominum (Soprano) - CHRISTINA LANDSHAMER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Vesperae solennes de confessore K 339 : Laudate Dominum (Soprano)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Christina Landshamer : Soprano
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h14
    Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h15
    Libera me, Domine : Tremens factus sum ego (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Tremens factus sum ego (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h16
    Libera me, Domine : Quando coeli movendi sunt (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Quando coeli movendi sunt (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h17
    Libera me, Domine : Dies illa (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Dies illa (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h18
    Libera me, Domine : Requiem aeternam (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Requiem aeternam (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h19
    Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)
    Sigismund Neukommcompositeur

    Libera me, Domine : Libera me, Domine (Choeur)

    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mozart : Vesperae solennes de confessore, Requiem et Neukomm : Libera me Label Br Klassik (900926) Année 2020
  • 10h22
    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 1. Allegro - FLORIAN NOACK
    SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur

    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 1. Allegro

    Année 2019
  • 10h24
    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 2. Moderato - FLORIAN NOACK
    SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur

    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 2. Moderato

    Album Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
  • 10h27
    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 3. Andante semplice - FLORIAN NOACK
    SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur

    4 Etudes pour piano op 2 : 3. Andante semplice

    Album Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 20 novembre 2020
1h 57mn
L'ultime concert de Mariss Jansons
émission suivante
mardi 24 novembre 2020
1h 57mn
Premier enregistrement en commun pour la fratrie Moreau