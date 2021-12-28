En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Mardi 28 décembre 2021
1h 57mn

Bruce Liu, grand gagnant du Concours Chopin

Aujourd'hui, on vous fait revivre les incroyables performances du pianiste Brice Liu au dernier Concours Chopin mais ce n'est pas tout ! Au programme : Bernstein, Mompou ou encore Schubert !

Bruce Liu, grand gagnant du Concours Chopin
Playlist En Pistes du 28 décembre 2021, © *

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jos van Immerseel

Programmation musicale : actualité du disque

Frédéric Chopin
Nocturnes, Op.27 :  Waltz in A Flat Major, Op. 42
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Frédéric Chopin
Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante, op. 22  II. Polonaise. Allegro molto (Live)
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Frédéric Chopin
Etudes Op.25,  No. 4 in A Minor "Paganini" (Live)
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade No. 13 in G major, K525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Orchestre de la radio bavaroise, Sir Colin Davis
Album :  Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures
Label : Sony (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les Noces de Figaro : Ouverture 
Staatskapelle Dresde, Sir Colin David
Album :  Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures
Label : Sony (2021)

Christoph Schaffrath
Quartet for 2 Oboes, Violin & Basso continuo in E-Flat Major, CSWV D:6  III. Allegro
Xenia Löffler, Michael Bosch (hautbois), Daniel Deuter (violon)
Album : The Oboe in Berlin
Label : Accent (2021)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Sinfonia in A Major, F. 70  II. Siciliano
Xenia Löffler, Györyi Farkas (basson)
Album : The Oboe in Berlin
Label : Accent (2021)

Antonio Valente
Lo ballo dell'Intorcia
Capella De Ministrers
Album :  Mediterrània
Label : CDM (2021)

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Espanoletas Capella De Ministrers 
Album :  Mediterrània
Label : CDM (2021)

Leonard Bernstein
Candide : Overture
London Symphonic Orchestra, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)

Leonard Bernstein
Candide, Act Two: We Are Women (Polka)
London Symphony chorus, Thomas Atkin,  LSO, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)

Leonard Bernstein
Candide, Act One: Glitter and Be Gay
Jane Archibald, LSO, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)

Federico Mompou
Música callada, Vol. 4: XXVIII. Lento
Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)

Federico Mompou
Cinq mélodies sur des textes de Paul Valéry: II. L'Insinuant
Montserrat Alavedra, Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)

Federico Mompou
Scènes d’enfants: V. Jeunes filles au jardin
Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)

Programmation musicale : le grand interprète

Alexander Borodin
Danses Polovtsiennes
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Shéhérazade
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Franz Schubert
Sonate n°3 D 408
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

L'équipe de l'émission :
