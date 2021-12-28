Bruce Liu, grand gagnant du Concours Chopin
Aujourd'hui, on vous fait revivre les incroyables performances du pianiste Brice Liu au dernier Concours Chopin mais ce n'est pas tout ! Au programme : Bernstein, Mompou ou encore Schubert !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jos van Immerseel
Programmation musicale : actualité du disque
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturnes, Op.27 : Waltz in A Flat Major, Op. 42
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Frédéric Chopin
Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante, op. 22 II. Polonaise. Allegro molto (Live)
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Frédéric Chopin
Etudes Op.25, No. 4 in A Minor "Paganini" (Live)
Bruce Liu
Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade No. 13 in G major, K525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Orchestre de la radio bavaroise, Sir Colin Davis
Album : Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures
Label : Sony (2021)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les Noces de Figaro : Ouverture
Staatskapelle Dresde, Sir Colin David
Album : Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures
Label : Sony (2021)
Christoph Schaffrath
Quartet for 2 Oboes, Violin & Basso continuo in E-Flat Major, CSWV D:6 III. Allegro
Xenia Löffler, Michael Bosch (hautbois), Daniel Deuter (violon)
Album : The Oboe in Berlin
Label : Accent (2021)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Sinfonia in A Major, F. 70 II. Siciliano
Xenia Löffler, Györyi Farkas (basson)
Album : The Oboe in Berlin
Label : Accent (2021)
Antonio Valente
Lo ballo dell'Intorcia
Capella De Ministrers
Album : Mediterrània
Label : CDM (2021)
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Espanoletas Capella De Ministrers
Album : Mediterrània
Label : CDM (2021)
Leonard Bernstein
Candide : Overture
London Symphonic Orchestra, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)
Leonard Bernstein
Candide, Act Two: We Are Women (Polka)
London Symphony chorus, Thomas Atkin, LSO, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)
Leonard Bernstein
Candide, Act One: Glitter and Be Gay
Jane Archibald, LSO, Marin Alsop
Album : Bernstein : Candide
Label : LSO Live (2021)
Federico Mompou
Música callada, Vol. 4: XXVIII. Lento
Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)
Federico Mompou
Cinq mélodies sur des textes de Paul Valéry: II. L'Insinuant
Montserrat Alavedra, Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)
Federico Mompou
Scènes d’enfants: V. Jeunes filles au jardin
Federico Mompou
Album : Mompou (Live)
Label MarchVivo (2021)
Programmation musicale : le grand interprète
Alexander Borodin
Danses Polovtsiennes
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Shéhérazade
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
Franz Schubert
Sonate n°3 D 408
Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler
Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration