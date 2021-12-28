Bruce Liu, grand gagnant du Concours Chopin

Aujourd'hui, on vous fait revivre les incroyables performances du pianiste Brice Liu au dernier Concours Chopin mais ce n'est pas tout ! Au programme : Bernstein, Mompou ou encore Schubert !

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

LE DISQUE CLASSIQUE DU JOUR émission Le Disque classique du jour Chopin – Bruce Liu

10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Jos van Immerseel

LE GRAND INTERPRETE DE LA SEMAINE émission Grands interprètes de la musique classique Jos Van Immerseel, pianiste et chef d'orchestre (2/5)

Programmation musicale : actualité du disque

Frédéric Chopin

Nocturnes, Op.27 : Waltz in A Flat Major, Op. 42

Bruce Liu

Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)

Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Frédéric Chopin

Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante, op. 22 II. Polonaise. Allegro molto (Live)

Bruce Liu

Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)

Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Frédéric Chopin

Etudes Op.25, No. 4 in A Minor "Paganini" (Live)

Bruce Liu

Album : Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021 (Live)

Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Serenade No. 13 in G major, K525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'

Orchestre de la radio bavaroise, Sir Colin Davis

Album : Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures

Label : Sony (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Les Noces de Figaro : Ouverture

Staatskapelle Dresde, Sir Colin David

Album : Sir Colin Davis Conducts Mozart Serenades & Overtures

Label : Sony (2021)

Christoph Schaffrath

Quartet for 2 Oboes, Violin & Basso continuo in E-Flat Major, CSWV D:6 III. Allegro

Xenia Löffler, Michael Bosch (hautbois), Daniel Deuter (violon)

Album : The Oboe in Berlin

Label : Accent (2021)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach

Sinfonia in A Major, F. 70 II. Siciliano

Xenia Löffler, Györyi Farkas (basson)

Album : The Oboe in Berlin

Label : Accent (2021)

Antonio Valente

Lo ballo dell'Intorcia

Capella De Ministrers

Album : Mediterrània

Label : CDM (2021)

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz

Espanoletas Capella De Ministrers

Album : Mediterrània

Label : CDM (2021)

Leonard Bernstein

Candide : Overture

London Symphonic Orchestra, Marin Alsop

Album : Bernstein : Candide

Label : LSO Live (2021)

Leonard Bernstein

Candide, Act Two: We Are Women (Polka)

London Symphony chorus, Thomas Atkin, LSO, Marin Alsop

Album : Bernstein : Candide

Label : LSO Live (2021)

Leonard Bernstein

Candide, Act One: Glitter and Be Gay

Jane Archibald, LSO, Marin Alsop

Album : Bernstein : Candide

Label : LSO Live (2021)

Federico Mompou

Música callada, Vol. 4: XXVIII. Lento

Federico Mompou

Album : Mompou (Live)

Label MarchVivo (2021)

Federico Mompou

Cinq mélodies sur des textes de Paul Valéry: II. L'Insinuant

Montserrat Alavedra, Federico Mompou

Album : Mompou (Live)

Label MarchVivo (2021)

Federico Mompou

Scènes d’enfants: V. Jeunes filles au jardin

Federico Mompou

Album : Mompou (Live)

Label MarchVivo (2021)

Programmation musicale : le grand interprète

Alexander Borodin

Danses Polovtsiennes

Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel

Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Shéhérazade

Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler

Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Franz Schubert

Sonate n°3 D 408

Anima Eterna Brugge, Jos van Immerseel, Midori Seiler

Album : Anima Eterna & Jos van Immerseel

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)