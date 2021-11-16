Antonello Manacorda dynamise Mozart !
Au programme: les 20 ans de l'Orchestre de chambre de Postdam, Haendel par La lira di Orfeo, Villa Lobos interprété par Emmanuelle Baldini et Pablo Rossi entre autre et deuxième volet du zoom consacré à Truls Mørk !
9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique
10h20 - Le disque à gagner via contactez-nous
10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Truls Mørk
Programmation musicale
Mozart
Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K. 543 IV. Finale. Allegro
Kammerakademie Potsdam dirigée par Antonello Manacorda
Album : Mozart Symphonies Nos. 39, 40, 41
Label : Sony Classical (2021)
Mozart
Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 IV. Allegro assai
Kammerakademie Potsdam dirigée par Antonello Manacorda
Album : Mozart Symphonies Nos. 39, 40, 41
Label : Sony Classical (2021)
Fauré
5 Mélodies de Venise, Op. 58 No. 2, En sourdine
Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene
Label : Decca (2021)
Fauré
3 Songs, Op. 8 Hahn: L'énamourée
Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene
Label : Decca (2021)
Puts
Evening
Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene
Label : Decca (2021)
Haendel
Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo) Ouverture
La Lira di Orfeo
Album : Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo)
Label : Glossa (2021)
Haendel
Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo) Mi palpita il cor
La Lira di Orfeo
Album : Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo)
Label : Glossa (2021)
Scriabin
Etude in D-Sharp Minor, Op. 8 No. 12
Burkard Schliessmann
Album : At the Heart of the Piano
Label : Divine Art (2021)
Schumann
Fantasie in C major, Op. 17 I. Durchaus phantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen
Burkard Schliessmann
Album : At the Heart of the Piano
Label : Divine Art (2021)
Saint-Saëns
Mélodies persanes
Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse et Leo Hussain
Album : Camille Saint-Saëns : La Princesse jaune
Label : Bru Zane (2021)
Villa Lobos
Sonata fantasia No. 2, Op. 29, W83 III. Rondo. Allegro final
Emmanuelle Baldini, Pablo Rossi
Album : Villa-Lobos: Complete Violin Sonatas
Label : Naxos (2021)
Grieg
String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27: II.Romanze
Truls Mørk, Harvard Gimse, Solve Sigerland, Atle Sponberg, Lars Anders Tomter
Album : Grieg - Cello Sonata/String Quartet
Label : Warner Classics (2002)
Grieg
Cello Sonata in A Minor, Op. 36: I. Allegro agitato
Truls Mørk, Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Album : Grieg/Sibelius: Cello Sonatas
Label : Warner Classics (2005)
Dvořák
Cello Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104, B. 191: III. Finale. Allegro moderato
Truls Mørk, Mariss Jansons, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Album : Dvorak Cello Concerto
Label : Warner Classics (2006)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Taïssia FroidureRéalisation
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration