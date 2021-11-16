Antonello Manacorda dynamise Mozart !

Au programme: les 20 ans de l'Orchestre de chambre de Postdam, Haendel par La lira di Orfeo, Villa Lobos interprété par Emmanuelle Baldini et Pablo Rossi entre autre et deuxième volet du zoom consacré à Truls Mørk !

9h-10h30 - L'actualité du disque classique

Mozart : Symphonies n°39-41 – Antonello Manacorda

10h30 - Le grand interprète de la semaine : Truls Mørk

Truls Mørk, le violoncelliste à l'archet magique (2/5)

Programmation musicale

Mozart

Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K. 543 IV. Finale. Allegro

Kammerakademie Potsdam dirigée par Antonello Manacorda

Album : Mozart Symphonies Nos. 39, 40, 41

Label : Sony Classical (2021)

Mozart

Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 IV. Allegro assai

Kammerakademie Potsdam dirigée par Antonello Manacorda

Album : Mozart Symphonies Nos. 39, 40, 41

Label : Sony Classical (2021)

Fauré

5 Mélodies de Venise, Op. 58 No. 2, En sourdine

Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene

Label : Decca (2021)

Fauré

3 Songs, Op. 8 Hahn: L'énamourée

Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene

Label : Decca (2021)

Puts

Evening

Renée Fleming, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Album : Voice of Nature : The Anthropocene

Label : Decca (2021)

Haendel

Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo) Ouverture

La Lira di Orfeo

Album : Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo)

Label : Glossa (2021)

Haendel

Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo) Mi palpita il cor

La Lira di Orfeo

Album : Aci, Galatea e Polifemo, HWV 72 (Reconstr. R. Pe & F. Longo)

Label : Glossa (2021)

Scriabin

Etude in D-Sharp Minor, Op. 8 No. 12

Burkard Schliessmann

Album : At the Heart of the Piano

Label : Divine Art (2021)

Schumann

Fantasie in C major, Op. 17 I. Durchaus phantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen

Burkard Schliessmann

Album : At the Heart of the Piano

Label : Divine Art (2021)

Saint-Saëns

Mélodies persanes

Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse et Leo Hussain

Album : Camille Saint-Saëns : La Princesse jaune

Label : Bru Zane (2021)

Villa Lobos

Sonata fantasia No. 2, Op. 29, W83 III. Rondo. Allegro final

Emmanuelle Baldini, Pablo Rossi

Album : Villa-Lobos: Complete Violin Sonatas

Label : Naxos (2021)

Grieg

String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27: II.Romanze

Truls Mørk, Harvard Gimse, Solve Sigerland, Atle Sponberg, Lars Anders Tomter

Album : Grieg - Cello Sonata/String Quartet

Label : Warner Classics (2002)

Grieg

Cello Sonata in A Minor, Op. 36: I. Allegro agitato

Truls Mørk, Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Album : Grieg/Sibelius: Cello Sonatas

Label : Warner Classics (2005)

Dvořák

Cello Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104, B. 191: III. Finale. Allegro moderato

Truls Mørk, Mariss Jansons, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra

Album : Dvorak Cello Concerto

Label : Warner Classics (2006)