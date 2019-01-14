Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 14 janvier 2019
Actualité du disque : Watkins, Purcell, Jenkins...
La programmation musicale :
09:00
Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour piano n°1 en sol min op 25 : 3. Presto - Molto allegro e vivaceMichael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
09:07
Felix Mendelssohn
Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : AndanteMichael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
09:13
Felix Mendelssohn
Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : Allegro giojosoMichael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
09:20
Richard Strauss
Trio avec piano n°2 en Ré Maj AV 53 TrV 71 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro assai - TrioDaniel Blumenthal, Doren Dinglinger, Alexandre VayLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
09:26
Richard Strauss
Quatuor avec piano en ut min op 13 TrV 137 : 2. Scherzo. PrestoDaniel Blumenthal, Doren Dinglinger, Tony Nys, Alexandre VayLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
09:34
Huw Watkins
The Pheonix and the Turtle - pour ensemble vocal a cappellaStile AnticoLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
09:41
Daniel Purcell
Sonate n°6 en fa min : 1. Adagio - pour violon et basse continueBenjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
09:43
Daniel Purcell
Sonate n°6 en fa min : 2. Allegro - pour violon et basse continueBenjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
09:44
Daniel Purcell
Sonate n°6 en fa min : 3. Adagio - pour violon et basse continueBenjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
09:46
Daniel Purcell
Sonate n°6 en fa min : 4. Allegro - pour violon et basse continueBenjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
09:47
John Jenkins
SarabandSophie Gent, Romina Lischka, Francois Guerrier, Philippe PierlotLABEL : FLORA
09:51
John Jenkins
The 5 bellsSophie Gent, Romina Lischka, Francois Guerrier, Philippe PierlotLABEL : FLORA
09:57
Thomas Ades
Court Studies from The Tempest : The False Duke - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinetteTrio Messiaen, Raphael Severe, David Petrlik, Volodia Van Keulen, Theo FouchenneretLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
09:58
Thomas Ades
Court Studies from The Tempest : The Prince - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinetteLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
10:00
Olivier Messiaen
Quatuor pour la fin du temps: Liturgie de cristal - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinetteTrio Messiaen, Raphael Severe, David Petrlik, Volodia Van Keulen, Theo FouchenneretLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
10:03
Henri Marteau
Sérénade op 20 : 3. Scherzino - pour nonet à ventRaoul Gruneis, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrucken Kaiserslautern, Britta Jacobs, Claudia Tiller, Vilmantas Kaliunas, Ulrike Broszinski, Rainer Muller Van Recum, Simon Scheller, Jan Creutz, Zeynep Koyluoglu, Siegfried NittLABEL : SOLO MUSICAANNÉE : 2018
10:07
Henri Marteau
Concerto pour violon en Ut Maj op 18 : 3. FinaleRaoul Gruneis, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrucken Kaiserslautern, Nicolas KoeckertLABEL : SOLO MUSICAANNÉE : 2018
10:22
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : 3. Presto - pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor Modigliani, Amaury Coeytaux, Loic Rio, Laurent Marfaing, Francois KiefferLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
10:25
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor à cordes n°6 en Si bémol Maj K 159 : AndanteQuatuor Modigliani, Philippe Bernhard, Loic Rio, Laurent Marfaing, Francois KiefferLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2012
