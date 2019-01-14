Actualité du disque : Watkins, Purcell, Jenkins...

En pistes !
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 14 janvier 2019
Playlist En pistes ! du 14 janvier 2019
La programmation musicale :
    09:00
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en sol min op 25 : 3. Presto - Molto allegro e vivace

    Michael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en sol min op 25 : 3. Presto - Molto allegro e vivace
    09:07
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : Andante

    Michael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
    Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : Andante
    09:13
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : Allegro giojoso

    Michael Willens, Kolner Akademie, Ronald BrautigamLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2018
    Sérénade et allegro giojoso en si min op 43 : Allegro giojoso
    09:20
    Richard Strauss

    Trio avec piano n°2 en Ré Maj AV 53 TrV 71 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro assai - Trio

    Daniel Blumenthal, Doren Dinglinger, Alexandre VayLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
    Trio avec piano n°2 en Ré Maj AV 53 TrV 71 : 3. Scherzo. Allegro assai - Trio
    09:26
    Richard Strauss

    Quatuor avec piano en ut min op 13 TrV 137 : 2. Scherzo. Presto

    Daniel Blumenthal, Doren Dinglinger, Tony Nys, Alexandre VayLABEL : CPOANNÉE : 2018
    Quatuor avec piano en ut min op 13 TrV 137 : 2. Scherzo. Presto
    09:34
    Huw Watkins

    The Pheonix and the Turtle - pour ensemble vocal a cappella

    Stile AnticoLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2019
    The Pheonix and the Turtle - pour ensemble vocal a cappella
    09:41
    Daniel Purcell

    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 1. Adagio - pour violon et basse continue

    Benjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 1. Adagio - pour violon et basse continue
    09:43
    Daniel Purcell

    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 2. Allegro - pour violon et basse continue

    Benjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 2. Allegro - pour violon et basse continue
    09:44
    Daniel Purcell

    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 3. Adagio - pour violon et basse continue

    Benjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 3. Adagio - pour violon et basse continue
    09:46
    Daniel Purcell

    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 4. Allegro - pour violon et basse continue

    Benjamin Perrot, Florence Bolton, La ReveuseLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
    Sonate n°6 en fa min : 4. Allegro - pour violon et basse continue
    09:47
    John Jenkins

    Saraband

    Sophie Gent, Romina Lischka, Francois Guerrier, Philippe PierlotLABEL : FLORA
    Saraband
    09:51
    John Jenkins

    The 5 bells

    Sophie Gent, Romina Lischka, Francois Guerrier, Philippe PierlotLABEL : FLORA
    The 5 bells
    09:57
    Thomas Ades

    Court Studies from The Tempest : The False Duke - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette

    Trio Messiaen, Raphael Severe, David Petrlik, Volodia Van Keulen, Theo FouchenneretLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
    Court Studies from The Tempest : The False Duke - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette
    09:58
    Thomas Ades

    Court Studies from The Tempest : The Prince - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette

    LABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
    Court Studies from The Tempest : The Prince - arrangement pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette
    10:00
    Olivier Messiaen

    Quatuor pour la fin du temps: Liturgie de cristal - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette

    Trio Messiaen, Raphael Severe, David Petrlik, Volodia Van Keulen, Theo FouchenneretLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2018
    Quatuor pour la fin du temps: Liturgie de cristal - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette
    10:03
    Henri Marteau

    Sérénade op 20 : 3. Scherzino - pour nonet à vent

    Raoul Gruneis, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrucken Kaiserslautern, Britta Jacobs, Claudia Tiller, Vilmantas Kaliunas, Ulrike Broszinski, Rainer Muller Van Recum, Simon Scheller, Jan Creutz, Zeynep Koyluoglu, Siegfried NittLABEL : SOLO MUSICAANNÉE : 2018
    Sérénade op 20 : 3. Scherzino - pour nonet à vent
    10:07
    Henri Marteau

    Concerto pour violon en Ut Maj op 18 : 3. Finale

    Raoul Gruneis, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrucken Kaiserslautern, Nicolas KoeckertLABEL : SOLO MUSICAANNÉE : 2018
    Concerto pour violon en Ut Maj op 18 : 3. Finale
    10:22
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : 3. Presto - pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Modigliani, Amaury Coeytaux, Loic Rio, Laurent Marfaing, Francois KiefferLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2019
    Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : 3. Presto - pour quatuor à cordes
    10:25
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Quatuor à cordes n°6 en Si bémol Maj K 159 : Andante

    Quatuor Modigliani, Philippe Bernhard, Loic Rio, Laurent Marfaing, Francois KiefferLABEL : MIRAREANNÉE : 2012
    Quatuor à cordes n°6 en Si bémol Maj K 159 : Andante
