Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11h
Jeudi 23 novembre 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Vilvaldi, Caldara, Biber...

En pistes ! 23/112/2017

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Christian Ferras WARNER
4. Christian Ferras, violoniste

  • Dans l'esprit populaire
La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Antonio Vivaldi

    Tito Manlio RV 738 : Di verde ulivo (Acte I sc 10) Air de Vitellia

    Andres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duelloLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    Tito Manlio RV 738 : Di verde ulivo (Acte I sc 10) Air de Vitellia
    09:12
    Antonio Caldara

    Emirena : Fortuna e speranza (Nitocrine)

    Andres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duelloLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    Emirena : Fortuna e speranza (Nitocrine)
    09:22
    Perotin

    Beata viscera Mariae Virginis

    Massimo Palombella, Choeur De La Chapelle Sixtine, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Veni Domine : Avent et Noël à la Chapelle SixtineLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    Beata viscera Mariae Virginis
    09:28
    Anonyme

    Diffusa est gratia

    Massimo Palombella, Choeur De La Chapelle SixtineALBUM : Veni Domine : Avent et Noël à la Chapelle SixtineLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    Diffusa est gratia
    09:31
    Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Biber

    Battalia à 10 en Ré Maj : 7. Die Schalcht - pour cordes et basse continue

    Meret Luthi, Les Passions De L'ameALBUM : Scharbernack : A treasure trove of musical jokesLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
    Battalia à 10 en Ré Maj : 7. Die Schalcht - pour cordes et basse continue
    09:34
    Johann Joseph Fux

    FUX Les combattants

    Meret Luthi, Les Passions De L'ameLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
    FUX Les combattants
    09:44
    Camille Saint Saens

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 75 : 4. Allegro molto

    Gabriel TchalikALBUM : Le violon de ProustLABEL : EVIDENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 75 : 4. Allegro molto
    09:52
    Reynaldo Hahn

    Sonate pour violon et piano en Ut Maj : 1. Sans lenteur tendrement

    Gabriel TchalikALBUM : Le violon de ProustLABEL : EVIDENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violon et piano en Ut Maj : 1. Sans lenteur tendrement
    10:02
    Francis Poulenc

    Léocadia FP 106 : Les chemins de l'amour - pour piano

    Gabriel TacchinoALBUM : Poulenc Tacchino : Piano melodiesLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2017
    Léocadia FP 106 : Les chemins de l'amour - pour piano
    10:07
    Francis Poulenc

    Poulenc Tacchino : Piano melodies

    Gabriel TacchinoLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2017
    Poulenc Tacchino : Piano melodies
    10:13
    Rene Gerber

    Quatuor à cordes n° 4 : 1. Allegro molto

    Quatuor Terpsycordes, Girolamo BottiglieriALBUM : René Gerber et Ernest Bloch par le quatuor TerpsycordesLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n° 4 : 1. Allegro molto
