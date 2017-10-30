Programmation musicale
Jeudi 23 novembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Vilvaldi, Caldara, Biber...
09:04
Antonio Vivaldi
Tito Manlio RV 738 : Di verde ulivo (Acte I sc 10) Air de VitelliaAndres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duelloLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
09:12
Antonio Caldara
Emirena : Fortuna e speranza (Nitocrine)Andres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duelloLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
09:22
Perotin
Beata viscera Mariae VirginisMassimo Palombella, Choeur De La Chapelle Sixtine, Cecilia BartoliALBUM : Veni Domine : Avent et Noël à la Chapelle SixtineLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
09:28
Anonyme
Diffusa est gratiaMassimo Palombella, Choeur De La Chapelle SixtineALBUM : Veni Domine : Avent et Noël à la Chapelle SixtineLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
09:31
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Biber
Battalia à 10 en Ré Maj : 7. Die Schalcht - pour cordes et basse continueMeret Luthi, Les Passions De L'ameALBUM : Scharbernack : A treasure trove of musical jokesLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
09:34
Johann Joseph Fux
FUX Les combattantsMeret Luthi, Les Passions De L'ameLABEL : DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
09:44
Camille Saint Saens
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en ré min op 75 : 4. Allegro moltoGabriel TchalikALBUM : Le violon de ProustLABEL : EVIDENCEANNÉE : 2017
09:52
Reynaldo Hahn
Sonate pour violon et piano en Ut Maj : 1. Sans lenteur tendrementGabriel TchalikALBUM : Le violon de ProustLABEL : EVIDENCEANNÉE : 2017
10:02
Francis Poulenc
Léocadia FP 106 : Les chemins de l'amour - pour pianoGabriel TacchinoALBUM : Poulenc Tacchino : Piano melodiesLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2017
10:07
Francis Poulenc
Poulenc Tacchino : Piano melodiesGabriel TacchinoLABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2017
10:13
Rene Gerber
Quatuor à cordes n° 4 : 1. Allegro moltoQuatuor Terpsycordes, Girolamo BottiglieriALBUM : René Gerber et Ernest Bloch par le quatuor TerpsycordesLABEL : GALLOANNÉE : 2017
