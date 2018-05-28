Actualité du disque : Schubert, Rossini, Haendel...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Giachino Rossini
Sinfonia al conventello en Ré Maj
Filarmonica Gioachino Rossini
Donato Renzetti, direction
Giachino Rossini
Ermione : Ouverture
Choeur du Teatro Della Fortuna M. Agostini
Filarmonica Gioachino Rossini
Donato Renzetti, direction
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en UtMaj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo (Allegro vivace)
Solistes Européens, Luxembourg
Christoph Köinig
Luciano Berio
Rendering : 1. Allegro - pourorchestre
Solistes Européens de Luxembourg
Christoph Köinig, direction
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Concerto grosso en Fa Majop 3 n°4 HWV 315 : 1. Andante - Allegro - Lentamente
Arcangelo
Jonathan Cohen, direction
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Concerto grosso en famajeuropus 3 n°4 : 1er mvt
Christopher Purves, basse
Arcangelo
Jonathan Cohen, direction
Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite pourvioloncelle n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - arrangementpourarchiluth
Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite pour archiluth en sol min BWV 995 : 5. Gavottes I et II - d'après la suite pour violoncelle n°5 en ut min BWV 1011a
Thomas Dunford, archiluth
Arvo Pärt
Mozart-Adagio - arrangement pour clarinette violoncelle et piano
Patrick Messina, clarinette ; Henri Demarquette, violoncelle ; Fabrizio Chiovetta, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°13 en UtMaj K 415 : 1. Allegro - versionpour piano quatuor à cordes et contrebasse
Aurèle Marthan, piano
Quatuor Hanson
Vespro della Beata Vergine SV 206 (intégrale)
Collegium Vocale De Gand
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
- 1. Esa PekkaSalonen, chef d’orchestre
Edouard Grieg
Peer Gynt op 23 : Prélude : Dans le jardin nuptial (Acte I)
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra
Edouard Grieg
Peer Gynt op 23 : Chanson de Solveig (Acte III)
Barbara Hendricks, soprano
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie n°22 en Mi bémol Maj (Le philosophe)
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra
