Lundi 25 juin 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Schubert, Rossini, Haendel...

Playlist En pistes ! du 25 juin 2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Rossini : Intégrale des ouvertures DECCA
Giachino Rossini
Sinfonia al conventello en Ré Maj
Filarmonica Gioachino Rossini
Donato Renzetti, direction

Giachino Rossini
Ermione : Ouverture
Choeur du Teatro Della Fortuna M. Agostini
Filarmonica Gioachino Rossini
Donato Renzetti, direction 

Schubert : Symphonie n°9 et Berio : Rendering RUBICON CLASSICS
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en UtMaj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo (Allegro vivace)
Solistes Européens, Luxembourg
Christoph Köinig

Luciano Berio
Rendering : 1. Allegro - pourorchestre
Solistes Européens de Luxembourg
Christoph Köinig, direction

Handel's finest arias for basse voice Vol 2 HYPERION
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Concerto grosso en Fa Majop 3 n°4 HWV 315 : 1. Andante - Allegro - Lentamente
Arcangelo
Jonathan Cohen, direction

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Concerto grosso en famajeuropus 3 n°4 : 1er mvt
Christopher Purves, basse
Arcangelo
Jonathan Cohen, direction 

Jean Sébastien Bach : Oeuvres pour luth ALPHA
Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite pourvioloncelle n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - arrangementpourarchiluth

Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite pour archiluth en sol min BWV 995 : 5. Gavottes I et II - d'après la suite pour violoncelle n°5 en ut min BWV 1011a
Thomas Dunford, archiluth 

Rääts Part et Gorecki : Kaleidoscopic APARTE
Arvo Pärt
Mozart-Adagio - arrangement pour clarinette violoncelle et piano
Patrick Messina, clarinette ; Henri Demarquette, violoncelle ; Fabrizio Chiovetta, piano

Mozart project : Aurèle Marthan ENPHASES
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°13 en UtMaj K 415 : 1. Allegro - versionpour piano quatuor à cordes et contrebasse
Aurèle Marthan, piano
Quatuor Hanson

Vespro della Beata Vergine SV 206 (intégrale)
Collegium Vocale De Gand
Philippe Herreweghe, direction

10h30PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE 

Coffret Esa Pekka Salonen SONY
Edouard Grieg : Peer Gynt op 23 CBS
Edouard Grieg
Peer Gynt op 23 : Prélude : Dans le jardin nuptial (Acte I)
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra 

Edouard Grieg
Peer Gynt op 23 : Chanson de Solveig (Acte III)
Barbara Hendricks, soprano
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra 

Joseph Haydn : Symphonies n° 22 78 et 82 SONY
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie n°22 en Mi bémol Maj (Le philosophe)
Stockholm Chamber Orchestra 

