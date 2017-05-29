En pistes !
Mardi 20 juin 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Schubert, Enescu, Herzogenberg
Schubert: Arias & Overtures HARMONIA MUNDI

Franz Schubert
Die Freunde von Salamanka
Daniel Behle, ténor
Orfeo Barockorchester
Direction : Michi Gaigg

Franz Schubert
Die Zauberharfe
Daniel Behle, ténor
Orfeo Barockorchester
Direction : Michi Gaigg

Schubert Winterreise, D 911 B RECORDS

Franz Schubert
Winterreise
Nahuel di Pierro, basse ; Alphonse Cemin, piano

Enescu / the Three Symphonies CHANDOS

George Enescu
Suite n°3 opus 27 “Villageoise” : 2e mvt
BBC Philharmonic
Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky

George Enescu
Symphonie n°1 opus 13
BBC Philharmonic
Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Heinrich von Herzogenberg Piano Trios Op 24 & 36 MDG

Heinrich von Herzogenberg
Trio pour piano n° 1 en do mineur
Vienna Piano Trio

Les débuts de la musique anglaise moderne, 1500-1550. Tasto Solo PASSACAILLE

Anonyme
Where be ye, my love
Tasto Solo

Lamentazione Per la Settimana Santa a 5 Voci PIERRE VERANY

Pietro Amico Giacobetti
Tenebrae factae sunt
Ensemble Scandicus

Pietro Amico Giacobetti
Lamentation 1
Ensemble Scandicus

The Complete Orchestral & Concerto Recordings ERATO
  André Cluytens

Maurice Ravel

Concerto en sol : final
Samson François, piano
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire

La Valse
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire

Alborada del Gracioso
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire

