Actualité du disque : Schubert, Enescu, Herzogenberg

Programmation musicale

Franz Schubert

Die Freunde von Salamanka

Daniel Behle, ténor

Orfeo Barockorchester

Direction : Michi Gaigg

Franz Schubert

Die Zauberharfe

Daniel Behle, ténor

Orfeo Barockorchester

Direction : Michi Gaigg

Franz Schubert

Winterreise

Nahuel di Pierro, basse ; Alphonse Cemin, piano

George Enescu

Suite n°3 opus 27 “Villageoise” : 2e mvt

BBC Philharmonic

Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky

George Enescu

Symphonie n°1 opus 13

BBC Philharmonic

Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Heinrich von Herzogenberg

Trio pour piano n° 1 en do mineur

Vienna Piano Trio

Anonyme

Where be ye, my love

Tasto Solo

Pietro Amico Giacobetti

Tenebrae factae sunt

Ensemble Scandicus

Pietro Amico Giacobetti

Lamentation 1

Ensemble Scandicus

2 - André Cluytens

Maurice Ravel

Concerto en sol : final

Samson François, piano

Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire

La Valse

Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire

Alborada del Gracioso

Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire