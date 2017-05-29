Actualité du disque : Schubert, Enescu, Herzogenberg
Franz Schubert
Die Freunde von Salamanka
Daniel Behle, ténor
Orfeo Barockorchester
Direction : Michi Gaigg
Franz Schubert
Die Zauberharfe
Daniel Behle, ténor
Orfeo Barockorchester
Direction : Michi Gaigg
Franz Schubert
Winterreise
Nahuel di Pierro, basse ; Alphonse Cemin, piano
George Enescu
Suite n°3 opus 27 “Villageoise” : 2e mvt
BBC Philharmonic
Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky
George Enescu
Symphonie n°1 opus 13
BBC Philharmonic
Direction : Gennady Rozhdestvensky
Heinrich von Herzogenberg
Trio pour piano n° 1 en do mineur
Vienna Piano Trio
Anonyme
Where be ye, my love
Tasto Solo
Pietro Amico Giacobetti
Tenebrae factae sunt
Ensemble Scandicus
Pietro Amico Giacobetti
Lamentation 1
Ensemble Scandicus
- 2 - André Cluytens
Maurice Ravel
Concerto en sol : final
Samson François, piano
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire
La Valse
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire
Alborada del Gracioso
Orchestre de la société des concerts du conservatoire
