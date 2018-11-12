Actualité du disque : Mozart, Schubert, Torri...
- Programmation musicale
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj D 82 : 4. Allegro vivace
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°6 en UtMaj D 589 : 1. Adagio – Allegro
B’Rock Ochestra
René Jacobs, direction
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°11 en La Maj K 331 : (Alla Turca) : 3. Alla turca. Allegrino
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 : 3. Allegro assai
Jean Muller, piano
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Suite en sibmajeur
Scipione Sangiovanni, piano
Pietro Torri
La vanità del mondo : Sinfonia (1ère partie), L'aureofonte (1ère partie) Choeur
Musica Antiqua Köln
Reinhardt Goebel, direction
Pietro Torri
La vanità del mondo : Sei menzognera (2ème partie) Air de la Grâce
Ingrid Schmithüsen, soprano
Musica Antiqua Köln
Reinhardt Goebel, direction
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en RéMaj BWV 1050 : 1. Allegro
Solistes baroques de Berlin
Reinhardt Goebel, direction
Igor Stravinsky
Jeu de cartes : 1ère donne
Igor Stravinsky
Concerto en Ré (Bâle) : 1. Vivace
Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg
Gustavo Gimeno, direction
Claude Debussy
Iberia L 118a (122) n°2 : Le matin d'un jour de fête - pour orchestre
Claude Debussy
Images Livre I L 105 (110) : 1. Reflets dans l'eau - arrangement pour orchestre (arrangement Colin Matthews)
OrchestrePhilharmonique du Luxembourg
Gustavo Gimeno, direction
Charles Munch, chef d’orchestre
- 1/5 Les romantiques
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 5. Songe d'une nuit de Sabbat
Orchestre de Paris
Edouard Lalo
Concerto pour violoncelle en ré min : 3. Introduction. Andante - Rondo. Allegro vivace
André Navarra, violoncelle
Orchestre des concerts Lamoureux
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Vivace
Alexander Brailowsky, piano
