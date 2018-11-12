En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 3 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Mozart, Schubert, Torri...

Actualité du disque : Mozart, Schubert, Torri...
Playlist En pistes ! du 03 décembre 2018
  • Programmation musicale 
Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°1 et n°6 PENTATONE
Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°1 et n°6 PENTATONE

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°1 en Ré Maj D 82 : 4. Allegro vivace

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°6 en UtMaj D 589 : 1. Adagio – Allegro
B’Rock Ochestra
René Jacobs, direction

Mozart : Intégrale des sonates pour piano HANSSLER CLASSIC
Mozart : Intégrale des sonates pour piano HANSSLER CLASSIC

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°11 en La Maj K 331 : (Alla Turca) : 3. Alla turca. Allegrino

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°12 en Fa Maj K 332 : 3. Allegro assai
Jean Muller, piano

Haendel : 9 suites BRILLIANT CLASSICS
Haendel : 9 suites BRILLIANT CLASSICS

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Suite en sibmajeur
Scipione Sangiovanni, piano

La vanità del mondo (intégrale) MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE
La vanità del mondo (intégrale) MUSIQUE EN WALLONIE

Pietro Torri
La vanità del mondo : Sinfonia (1ère partie), L'aureofonte (1ère partie) Choeur
Musica Antiqua Köln
Reinhardt Goebel, direction

Pietro Torri
La vanità del mondo : Sei menzognera (2ème partie) Air de la Grâce
Ingrid Schmithüsen, soprano
Musica Antiqua Köln
Reinhardt Goebel, direction

JS Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois SONY
JS Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois SONY

Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en RéMaj BWV 1050 : 1. Allegro
Solistes baroques de Berlin
Reinhardt Goebel, direction

Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres orchestrales PENTATONE
Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres orchestrales PENTATONE

Igor Stravinsky
Jeu de cartes : 1ère donne

Igor Stravinsky
Concerto en Ré (Bâle) : 1. Vivace
Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg
Gustavo Gimeno, direction

Debussy : Oeuvres symphoniques PENTATONE
Debussy : Oeuvres symphoniques PENTATONE

Claude Debussy
Iberia L 118a (122) n°2 : Le matin d'un jour de fête - pour orchestre

Claude Debussy
Images Livre I L 105 (110) : 1. Reflets dans l'eau - arrangement pour orchestre (arrangement Colin Matthews)
OrchestrePhilharmonique du Luxembourg
Gustavo Gimeno, direction

10H30Portrait de la Semaine

Charles Munch, chef d’orchestre

  • 1/5 Les romantiques
Complete recordings on Warner Classics
Complete recordings on Warner Classics

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 5. Songe d'une nuit de Sabbat
Orchestre de Paris

Edouard Lalo
Concerto pour violoncelle en ré min : 3. Introduction. Andante - Rondo. Allegro vivace
André Navarra, violoncelle
Orchestre des concerts Lamoureux   

Alexander Brailowsky plays Chopin : The Complete RCA Recordings
Alexander Brailowsky plays Chopin : The Complete RCA Recordings

Frédéric Chopin
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Vivace
Alexander Brailowsky, piano 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 30 novembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Mozart, Arnold, Dowland...
émission suivante
mardi 4 décembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Mendelssohn, Purcell, Copland...