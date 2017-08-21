Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 14 septembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Mozart, Schöllhorn, Palmeri...
10h30 Portrait de la semaine
Rudolf Serkin, pianiste
4/ Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano en la majeur D960 : scherzo
Impromptu n°1 en fa mineur
La programmation musicale :
09:04
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni : OuvertureJeremie Rhorer, Le Cercle De L'harmonieLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2017
09:12
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don GiovanniJeremie Rhorer, Le Cercle De L'harmonieLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2017
09:27
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem en ré min K 626Teodor Currentzis, Musicaeterna, The New Siberian SingersLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2017
09:35
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut min K 457 : 1. Largo e sostenutoMenahem PresslerALBUM : Mozart : Fantaisie et sonates pour piano n°13 et 14LABEL : LA DOLCE VOLTAANNÉE : 2017
09:49
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
12 Variations en Ut Maj sur Ah vous dirai-je maman K 265 - pour pianoVarvara NepomnyashchayaALBUM : Mozart : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : DISCAMERAANNÉE : 2016
10:02
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. ScherzoKrystian ZimermanALBUM : Franz Schubert: Sonates pour piano D 959 & D 960LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
10:09
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non troppKrystian ZimermanALBUM : Franz Schubert: Sonates pour piano D 959 & D 960LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
10:20
Johannes Schollhorn
Anamorphoses pour ensemble (d'après l'art de la fugue de Bach) : Canon per augmentation in contrario motuPeter Rundel, Remix Ensemble Casa Da MusicaALBUM : Johannes Schollhorn : AnamorphosesLABEL : PRINTEMPS DES ARTS DE MONTE-CARLOANNÉE : 2017
