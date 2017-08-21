Actualité du disque : Mozart, Schöllhorn, Palmeri...

En pistes !
Jeudi 14 septembre 2017
1h 55mn

10h30 Portrait de la semaine

Rudolf Serkin, pianiste

4/ Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano en la majeur D960 : scherzo
Impromptu n°1 en fa mineur

La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni : Ouverture

    Jeremie Rhorer, Le Cercle De L'harmonieLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2017
    Don Giovanni : Ouverture
    09:12
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni

    Jeremie Rhorer, Le Cercle De L'harmonieLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @ANNÉE : 2017
    Don Giovanni
    09:27
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Requiem en ré min K 626

    Teodor Currentzis, Musicaeterna, The New Siberian SingersLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2017
    Requiem en ré min K 626
    09:35
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut min K 457 : 1. Largo e sostenuto

    Menahem PresslerALBUM : Mozart : Fantaisie et sonates pour piano n°13 et 14LABEL : LA DOLCE VOLTAANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut min K 457 : 1. Largo e sostenuto
    09:49
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    12 Variations en Ut Maj sur Ah vous dirai-je maman K 265 - pour piano

    Varvara NepomnyashchayaALBUM : Mozart : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : DISCAMERAANNÉE : 2016
    12 Variations en Ut Maj sur Ah vous dirai-je maman K 265 - pour piano
    10:02
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. Scherzo

    Krystian ZimermanALBUM : Franz Schubert: Sonates pour piano D 959 & D 960LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : 3. Scherzo
    10:09
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non tropp

    Krystian ZimermanALBUM : Franz Schubert: Sonates pour piano D 959 & D 960LABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Maj D 960 : 4. Allegro ma non tropp
    10:20
    Johannes Schollhorn

    Anamorphoses pour ensemble (d'après l'art de la fugue de Bach) : Canon per augmentation in contrario motu

    Peter Rundel, Remix Ensemble Casa Da MusicaALBUM : Johannes Schollhorn : AnamorphosesLABEL : PRINTEMPS DES ARTS DE MONTE-CARLOANNÉE : 2017
    Anamorphoses pour ensemble (d'après l'art de la fugue de Bach) : Canon per augmentation in contrario motu
