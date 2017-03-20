Actualité du disque : Kennedy, Bantock, Sullivan

Programmation musicale

Nigel Kennedy

Three sisters : Masha

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra

Nigel Kennedy, violon

Nigel Kennedy

Solitude

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra

Nigel Kennedy, violon

Sir Granville Bantock

The witch of Atlas

BBC National orchestra of Wales

Direction : Rumon Gamba

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Symphonie n° 4

Scherzo

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Direction : Andrew Manze

Vaughan Williams

Symphonie n° 3

Molto Moderato

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Direction : Andrew Manze

Sir Arthur Sullivan

Five Shakespeare Songs : n°1-2-4

Mary Bevan, soprano ; Ashley Riches, baryton-basse ; David Owen Norris, piano

Sir Arthur Sullivan

Guinevere

Mary Bevan, soprano ; David Owen Norris, piano

Anonym

Spiritus et alme

The Orlando Consort

J.Excetre

Credo

The Orlando Consort

Robert Johnson

From the famous peak of Derby

Theatre of the Ayre

Direction : Elizabeth Kenny

Anonyme

Lord Zouch's Maske

Theatre of the Ayre

Anonyme

The Earl of Essex Measure

Theatre of the Ayre

Thomas Campion

Now hath robb'd her bow'rs

Theatre of the Ayre

Direction : Elizabeth Kenny

Argerich

3. Avec Alexandre Rabinovitch

Messiaen

Vision de l’amen : Amen de la Création

Paul Dukas

L’apprenti Sorcier (arr. Rabinovitch)

Brahms

Sonate pour deux pianos en fa mineur opus 34b (d’après quintette opus 34)