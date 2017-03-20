En pistes !
En pistes !
Mercredi 12 avril 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Kennedy, Bantock, Sullivan

En pistes ! 12 avril 2017

Programmation musicale

Nigel Kennedy : My world EDEL RECORDS
Nigel Kennedy
Three sisters : Masha
Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra
Nigel Kennedy, violon

Nigel Kennedy
Solitude
Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra
Nigel Kennedy, violon

British tone poems CHANDOS
Sir Granville Bantock
The witch of Atlas
BBC National orchestra of Wales
Direction : Rumon Gamba

Vaughan-Williams : Symphonie pastorale et symphonie n°4 PM CLASSICS/ONYX
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n° 4
Scherzo
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Andrew Manze

Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n° 3
Molto Moderato
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Andrew Manze

Sir Arthur Sullivan : Mélodies CHANDOS
Sir Arthur Sullivan
Five Shakespeare Songs : n°1-2-4
Mary Bevan, soprano ; Ashley Riches, baryton-basse ; David Owen Norris, piano

Sir Arthur Sullivan
Guinevere
Mary Bevan, soprano ; David Owen Norris, piano

Beneath the Northern Star HYPERION
Anonym
Spiritus et alme
The Orlando Consort

J.Excetre
Credo
The Orlando Consort

The Masques of Moments LINN RECORDS
Robert Johnson
From the famous peak of Derby
Theatre of the Ayre
Direction : Elizabeth Kenny

Anonyme
Lord Zouch's Maske
Theatre of the Ayre

Anonyme
The Earl of Essex Measure
Theatre of the Ayre

Thomas Campion
Now hath robb'd her bow'rs
Theatre of the Ayre
Direction : Elizabeth Kenny

Portrait de la Semaine

Argerich

3. Avec Alexandre Rabinovitch

Messiaen
Vision de l’amen : Amen de la Création

Paul Dukas
L’apprenti Sorcier (arr. Rabinovitch)

Brahms
Sonate pour deux pianos en fa mineur opus 34b (d’après quintette opus 34)

