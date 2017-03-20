Actualité du disque : Kennedy, Bantock, Sullivan
Programmation musicale
Nigel Kennedy
Three sisters : Masha
Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra
Nigel Kennedy, violon
Nigel Kennedy
Solitude
Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra
Nigel Kennedy, violon
Sir Granville Bantock
The witch of Atlas
BBC National orchestra of Wales
Direction : Rumon Gamba
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n° 4
Scherzo
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Andrew Manze
Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n° 3
Molto Moderato
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Andrew Manze
Sir Arthur Sullivan
Five Shakespeare Songs : n°1-2-4
Mary Bevan, soprano ; Ashley Riches, baryton-basse ; David Owen Norris, piano
Sir Arthur Sullivan
Guinevere
Mary Bevan, soprano ; David Owen Norris, piano
Anonym
Spiritus et alme
The Orlando Consort
J.Excetre
Credo
The Orlando Consort
Robert Johnson
From the famous peak of Derby
Theatre of the Ayre
Direction : Elizabeth Kenny
Anonyme
Lord Zouch's Maske
Theatre of the Ayre
Anonyme
The Earl of Essex Measure
Theatre of the Ayre
Thomas Campion
Now hath robb'd her bow'rs
Theatre of the Ayre
Direction : Elizabeth Kenny
Portrait de la Semaine
Argerich
3. Avec Alexandre Rabinovitch
Messiaen
Vision de l’amen : Amen de la Création
Paul Dukas
L’apprenti Sorcier (arr. Rabinovitch)
Brahms
Sonate pour deux pianos en fa mineur opus 34b (d’après quintette opus 34)
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration