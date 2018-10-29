Actualité du disque : Haydn, Lipatti, Mozart, Forqueray, Dolina,...
Programmation musicale
♫ Haydn
Symphonie n°49 en fa mineur „La Passion“ : final
Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël Feye
♫ Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°27 K595 : final
Julien Libeer, Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël Feye
♫ Lipatti
Concertino pour piano dans le style classique opus 3 : final
Julien Libeer, Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël Feye
♫ Bruch
Concerto pour violon n° 1
Christian Svarfvar, LPO, Joana Carneiro
♫ Stenhammar
Sonate pour violon : finale
Christian Svarfvar, Henrik Mawe
♫ Stenhammar
Reverenza
Gothenberg Symphony. Neeme Järvi
♫ Antoine Forqueray
La Leclaire
Lucile Boulanger, Pierre Gallon
♫ Michele Mascitti
Sonate II a violino solo e basso
Lucile Boulanger, Pierre Gallon, Romain Falik
♫ Alejandro Dolina
El Vlas del Duende
Misha Dacic
Hindemith
Interlude, fugue, interlude
Lukas Geniusas
♫ Hindemith
Sonate pour saxophone : 2e mvt
Laurent Wagschal, Nicolas Prost
♫ Scarlatti
Sonate k 175
Jean Rondeau
♫ Scarlatti
Sonate k 69
Jean Rondeau
♫ Michael Haydn
La vérité de la nature
Salzburger Hofmusik dir. Wolfgang Brunner
♫ Falconieri
Passacaille
Improvisation sur les feuilles mortes d'Yves Montand
♫ Kirchner
Tarentelle
Ensemble Prisma
