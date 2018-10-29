En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 26 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Haydn, Lipatti, Mozart, Forqueray, Dolina,...

Actualité du disque : Haydn, Lipatti, Mozart, Forqueray, Dolina,...
Playlist En pistes ! du 26 novembre 2018

Programmation musicale

Lignes parallèles
Lignes parallèles

Haydn
Symphonie n°49 en fa mineur „La Passion“ :   final
Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël Feye

Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°27 K595 : final
Julien Libeer, Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël Feye

Lipatti
Concertino pour piano dans le style classique opus 3 : final  
Julien Libeer, Les métamorphoses dir. Raphaël   Feye

RUBICON
RUBICON

Bruch
Concerto pour violon n° 1
Christian Svarfvar, LPO, Joana Carneiro

Stenhammar
Sonate pour violon : finale
Christian Svarfvar, Henrik Mawe

Stenhammar
Stenhammar, © BIS

Stenhammar
Reverenza
Gothenberg Symphony. Neeme Järvi

Mr Forqueray
Mr Forqueray, © Harmonia Mundi

♫ Antoine Forqueray
La Leclaire
Lucile Boulanger, Pierre Gallon

♫ Michele Mascitti
Sonate II a violino solo e basso
Lucile Boulanger, Pierre Gallon, Romain Falik

DANACORD DIGITAL
DANACORD DIGITAL

♫ Alejandro Dolina
El Vlas del Duende
Misha   Dacic

Hindemith
Interlude, fugue, interlude
Lukas Geniusas

Paul Hindemith
Paul Hindemith, © INDESENS

Hindemith
Sonate pour saxophone : 2e mvt
Laurent   Wagschal, Nicolas Prost

Jean Rondeau
Jean Rondeau, © ERATO

Scarlatti
Sonate k 175
Jean Rondeau

Scarlatti
Sonate k 69
Jean Rondeau

Die Wahrheit der Natur
Die Wahrheit der Natur, © CPO

♫ Michael Haydn
La vérité de la nature
Salzburger Hofmusik dir. Wolfgang Brunner 

Prisma
Prisma, © AMBRONAY

Falconieri
Passacaille
Improvisation sur les   feuilles mortes d'Yves Montand

Kirchner
Tarentelle
Ensemble Prisma

