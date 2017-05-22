En pistes !
Jeudi 15 juin 2017
Actualité du disque : Haydn, Bach, Stradella

Haydn Symphonies 8 et 84 Violin Concerto in A Major CORO
Haydn Symphonies 8 et 84 Violin Concerto in A Major CORO

Joseph Haydn
Symphonie Le Soir n° 8
Handel and Haydn Society
Direction : Harry Christophers

Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon
Finale
Aisslinn Nosky, violon
Handel and Haydn Society
Direction : Harry Christophers

Sigiswald Kuijken / Motetten 225 – 231 ACCENT

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Komm, Jesu Komm BWV 229
La petite bande
Direction : Sigiswald Kuijken

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Quatuors pour flûte ACCENT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Quatuors pour flûte ACCENT

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor avec flûte KV298
Barthold Kuijken, flûte traversière

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor avec flûte KV 285
Barthold Kuijken, flûte traversière

Gulda plays Mozart & Gulda BR KLASSIK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo en la majeur K 386 (arr. A. Einstein)
Friedrich Gulda, piano
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Direction : Leopold Hager

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n°10 do majeur K 330 (final)
Friederich Gulda
Improvisation 2
Friedrich Gulda, piano

Beethoven / Quartets Op.95 & 131 for String Orchestra LITTLE TRIBECA / APARTE
Beethoven / Quartets Op.95 & 131 for String Orchestra LITTLE TRIBECA / APARTE

Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n° 14 op 131
Orchestre d’Auvergne
Direction : Roberto Fores Veses

Stradella: Santa Pelagia ARCANA
Stradella: Santa Pelagia ARCANA

Alessandro Stradella
Santa Pelagia
Roberta Mameli, soprano
Ensemble Mare Nostrum
Direction : Andrea de Carlo

Alessandro Stradella
Santa Pelagia
Roberta Mameli, soprano : Raffaele Pe, contre ténor
Ensemble Mare Nostrum
Direction : Andrea de Carlo

Portrait de la Semaine

Erick Friedman The complete RCA album collection
Erick Friedman The complete RCA album collection

4 - Erick Friedman

Nikolaï Rimsky-Korsakov
Le vol du bourdon

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour violon Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Seiji Ozawa

Sergueï Prokofiev
Concerto pour violon n° 1
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Erich Leinsdorf

