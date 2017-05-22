Actualité du disque : Haydn, Bach, Stradella
Programmation musicale
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie Le Soir n° 8
Handel and Haydn Society
Direction : Harry Christophers
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon
Finale
Aisslinn Nosky, violon
Handel and Haydn Society
Direction : Harry Christophers
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Komm, Jesu Komm BWV 229
La petite bande
Direction : Sigiswald Kuijken
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor avec flûte KV298
Barthold Kuijken, flûte traversière
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor avec flûte KV 285
Barthold Kuijken, flûte traversière
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo en la majeur K 386 (arr. A. Einstein)
Friedrich Gulda, piano
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Direction : Leopold Hager
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n°10 do majeur K 330 (final)
Friederich Gulda
Improvisation 2
Friedrich Gulda, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n° 14 op 131
Orchestre d’Auvergne
Direction : Roberto Fores Veses
Alessandro Stradella
Santa Pelagia
Roberta Mameli, soprano
Ensemble Mare Nostrum
Direction : Andrea de Carlo
Alessandro Stradella
Santa Pelagia
Roberta Mameli, soprano : Raffaele Pe, contre ténor
Ensemble Mare Nostrum
Direction : Andrea de Carlo
Portrait de la Semaine
4 - Erick Friedman
Nikolaï Rimsky-Korsakov
Le vol du bourdon
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour violon Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Seiji Ozawa
Sergueï Prokofiev
Concerto pour violon n° 1
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Direction : Erich Leinsdorf
