En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 17 novembre 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Blow, Elgar, Dowland....

Actualité du disque : Blow, Elgar, Dowland....
En pistes ! 17/11/2017

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

4. Herbert von Karajan

La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    John Blow

    Sonate en La Maj : 3. Brisk - pour cordes et basse continue

    Samuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate en La Maj : 3. Brisk - pour cordes et basse continue
    09:08
    John Blow

    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 1. Symphonie

    Samuel Boden, ArcangeloALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 1. Symphonie
    09:09
    John Blow

    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 2. Dread Sir

    Samuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 2. Dread Sir
    09:11
    John Blow

    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 3. Let no disloyal cares

    Samuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 3. Let no disloyal cares
    09:13
    John Blow

    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 4. This message we bring

    Samuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 4. This message we bring
    09:18
    John Dowland

    Lachrimae tristes - pour 5 violes et luth

    Chelys Consort Of ViolsALBUM : A pleasing melancholyLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2017
    Lachrimae tristes - pour 5 violes et luth
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
jeudi 16 novembre 2017
1h 55mn
Pas d'émission à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social
émission suivante
lundi 20 novembre 2017
1h 55mn
Actualité du disque : Hahn, Bach, Bartok