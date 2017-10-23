Programmation musicale
Vendredi 17 novembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Blow, Elgar, Dowland....
La programmation musicale :
09:04
John Blow
Sonate en La Maj : 3. Brisk - pour cordes et basse continueSamuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:08
John Blow
Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 1. SymphonieSamuel Boden, ArcangeloALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:09
John Blow
Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 2. Dread SirSamuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:11
John Blow
Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 3. Let no disloyal caresSamuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:13
John Blow
Dear Sir the Prince of the light : 4. This message we bringSamuel Boden, ArcangelALBUM : John Blow: An Ode On The Death Of Mr Henry PurcellLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:18
John Dowland
Lachrimae tristes - pour 5 violes et luthChelys Consort Of ViolsALBUM : A pleasing melancholyLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2017
