Jeudi 13 avril 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Goedicke, Stoelzel, Enesco

En pistes ! 13 avril 2017

Programmation musicale

Guy Touvron : Itinérances musicales LIGIA
Alexandre Goedicke
Etude de Concert
Guy Touvron, trompette ; Nelly Cottin, piano

Georges Enesco
Légende pour trompette et orchestre
Guy Touvron, trompette
Orchestre de chambre de Prague

Gottfried Heinrich Stoelzel
Concerto en ré majeur pour trompette et orchestre
Guy Touvron, trompette
Orchestre de chambre français Albéric Magnard

Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonies n°4 et n°7 MDG
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symhonie ° 7
Beethoven Orchester Bonn
Direction : Stefan Blunier

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4
Adagio
Beethoven Orchester BonnDirection : Stefan Blunier

Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis
Carolyn Sampson, soprano ; Marianne Beate Kielland, contralto ; Thomas Walker, tenor ; David Wilson-Johnson, basse
Capella Amsterdam
Orchestre du 18e siècle
Direction : Daniel Reuss

Glenn Gould in the sixties IDIS
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations op 34
Glenn Gould, piano (TV reconrding 1962)

Frédéric Chopin : Les 4 ballades CHALLENGE CLASSICS
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°1
Angela Brownridge, piano

Arias for Nicolino ARCANA
Giovaani Battista Pergolèse
Salustia
Aria for Nicolino
Carlo Vistoli, contre-ténor ; Talenti Vulcanici, piano

Portrait de la Semaine

Argerich

4. Falla

Manuel de Falla
Nuits dans les Jardins d'Espagne
Martha Argerich, Orchestre de Paris dir. Daniel Barenboim

Debussy
Minstrels
avec Misha Maisky

