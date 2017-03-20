Actualité du disque : Goedicke, Stoelzel, Enesco
Programmation musicale
Alexandre Goedicke
Etude de Concert
Guy Touvron, trompette ; Nelly Cottin, piano
Georges Enesco
Légende pour trompette et orchestre
Guy Touvron, trompette
Orchestre de chambre de Prague
Gottfried Heinrich Stoelzel
Concerto en ré majeur pour trompette et orchestre
Guy Touvron, trompette
Orchestre de chambre français Albéric Magnard
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symhonie ° 7
Beethoven Orchester Bonn
Direction : Stefan Blunier
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4
Adagio
Beethoven Orchester BonnDirection : Stefan Blunier
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis
Carolyn Sampson, soprano ; Marianne Beate Kielland, contralto ; Thomas Walker, tenor ; David Wilson-Johnson, basse
Capella Amsterdam
Orchestre du 18e siècle
Direction : Daniel Reuss
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations op 34
Glenn Gould, piano (TV reconrding 1962)
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°1
Angela Brownridge, piano
Giovaani Battista Pergolèse
Salustia
Aria for Nicolino
Carlo Vistoli, contre-ténor ; Talenti Vulcanici, piano
Portrait de la Semaine
Argerich
4. Falla
Manuel de Falla
Nuits dans les Jardins d'Espagne
Martha Argerich, Orchestre de Paris dir. Daniel Barenboim
Debussy
Minstrels
avec Misha Maisky
