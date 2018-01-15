Actualité du disque : Dvorak, Hersant, Boulanger...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Mel BONIS
Sonate pour flûte et piano op 64
Scherzo
Yves Charpentier, flûte traversière ; Bruno Belthoise, piano
Antonio Victorino D’ALMEIDA
Balada para uma criança
Bruno Belthoise, Joaoa Costa Ferreira, piano
Anton DVORAK
Symphonie n°7 opus 70 : final
Sinfonia VarsoviaDirection : Krzystof Penderecki
Franz SCHUBERT
Marche militaire
Philippe Entremont, Gen Tomuro, piano
Franz SCHUBERT
Sonate D 960
Allegro
Philippe Entremont, piano
Johannes BRAHMS
La Belle Maguelone
Andreas Schmidt, baryton ; Helmut Deutsch, piano
Johannes BRAHMS
Zigeunerlider Opus 103
Iris Vermillion, soprano ; Helmut Deutsch, piano
Peteris VASKS
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre
Tocata 1
Philippe HERSANT
Concerto pour violoncelle
Olivia Gay, violoncelleOrchestre PasdeloupDirection : Wolfgang Doerner
Lili BOULANGER
Pièce
Léon MOREAU
Dans la forêt enchantée
Miriam Terragni, flûte traversière ; Catherine Sarasin, piano
10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
1/ Edith Mathis
Bach
Passion selon saint Mathieu
Ich will dir mein Herze
Müncher Bach Orchester
Direction : Karl Richter
Haendel
Messie
Ich Weiss, dass mein
ORF
Direction : Charles Mackerras
Haydn
La création
Academy of st Martin in the fields
Direction : Neville Marriner
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration