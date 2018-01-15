En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 5 février 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Dvorak, Hersant, Boulanger...

Enpistes ! 05/02/2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Lisboa Paris MPMP
Lisboa Paris MPMP

Mel BONIS
Sonate pour flûte et piano op 64
Scherzo
Yves Charpentier, flûte traversière ; Bruno Belthoise, piano
Antonio Victorino D’ALMEIDA
Balada para uma criança
Bruno Belthoise, Joaoa Costa Ferreira, piano

Dvorak Penderecki WM Poland/WMI
Dvorak Penderecki WM Poland/WMI

Anton DVORAK
Symphonie n°7 opus 70 : final
Sinfonia VarsoviaDirection : Krzystof Penderecki

Philippe Entremont : Franz Schubert SOLO MUSICA
Philippe Entremont : Franz Schubert SOLO MUSICA

Franz SCHUBERT
Marche militaire
Philippe Entremont, Gen Tomuro, piano
Franz SCHUBERT
Sonate D 960
Allegro
Philippe Entremont, piano

Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des Lieder CPO
Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des Lieder CPO

Johannes BRAHMS
La Belle Maguelone
Andreas Schmidt, baryton ; Helmut Deutsch, piano
Johannes BRAHMS
Zigeunerlider Opus 103
Iris Vermillion, soprano ; Helmut Deutsch, piano

Horizon(s) Ilona Records
Horizon(s) Ilona Records

Peteris VASKS
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre
Tocata 1
Philippe HERSANT
Concerto pour violoncelle
Olivia Gay, violoncelleOrchestre PasdeloupDirection : Wolfgang Doerner

Fantaisie Sonate : musique pour flûte et piano COVIELLO
Fantaisie Sonate : musique pour flûte et piano COVIELLO

Lili BOULANGER
Pièce
Léon MOREAU
Dans la forêt enchantée
Miriam Terragni, flûte traversière ; Catherine Sarasin, piano

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

DECCA
DECCA

1/ Edith Mathis

Bach
Passion selon saint Mathieu
Ich will dir mein Herze
Müncher Bach Orchester
Direction : Karl Richter

Haendel
Messie
Ich Weiss, dass mein
ORF
Direction : Charles Mackerras

Haydn
La création
Academy of st Martin in the fields
Direction : Neville Marriner

