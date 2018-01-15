Actualité du disque : Dvorak, Hersant, Boulanger...

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Mel BONIS

Sonate pour flûte et piano op 64

Scherzo

Yves Charpentier, flûte traversière ; Bruno Belthoise, piano

Antonio Victorino D’ALMEIDA

Balada para uma criança

Bruno Belthoise, Joaoa Costa Ferreira, piano

Anton DVORAK

Symphonie n°7 opus 70 : final

Sinfonia VarsoviaDirection : Krzystof Penderecki

Franz SCHUBERT

Marche militaire

Philippe Entremont, Gen Tomuro, piano

Franz SCHUBERT

Sonate D 960

Allegro

Philippe Entremont, piano

Johannes BRAHMS

La Belle Maguelone

Andreas Schmidt, baryton ; Helmut Deutsch, piano

Johannes BRAHMS

Zigeunerlider Opus 103

Iris Vermillion, soprano ; Helmut Deutsch, piano

Peteris VASKS

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre

Tocata 1

Philippe HERSANT

Concerto pour violoncelle

Olivia Gay, violoncelleOrchestre PasdeloupDirection : Wolfgang Doerner

Lili BOULANGER

Pièce

Léon MOREAU

Dans la forêt enchantée

Miriam Terragni, flûte traversière ; Catherine Sarasin, piano

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

1/ Edith Mathis

Bach

Passion selon saint Mathieu

Ich will dir mein Herze

Müncher Bach Orchester

Direction : Karl Richter

Haendel

Messie

Ich Weiss, dass mein

ORF

Direction : Charles Mackerras

Haydn

La création

Academy of st Martin in the fields

Direction : Neville Marriner