Actualité du disque : Dupont, Wagner, Ashwell...
Programmation musicale
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°10 en mi bémol majeur Op. 125 D 87 : 2. Scherzo
Quatuor Van Kuijk
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré mineur D 810 (La jeune fille et la mort) : 4. Presto
Quatuor Van Kuijk
Robert Schumann
Novelettes Op. 21 : 2. Äusserst rasch und mit Bravour
Martin Ivanov, piano
Robert Schumann
Novelettes Op. 21 : 8. Sehr lebhaft
Martin Ivanov, piano
Gabriel Fauré
Pelléas et Mélisande Op. 80 : Sicilienne
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction
Gabriel Fauré
Caligula Op. 52 : 1. Prologue - Marche - Choeur
Choeur Balthasar Neumann
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction
Gabriel Fauré
Shylock Op. 57 : 3. Madrigal Benjamin Bruns, ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction
Gabriel Fauré
4 mélodies Op. 39 : 4. Les roses d'Ispahan
Olga Peretyatko, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction
Richard Wagner
Parsifal : Karfreitagszauber (Acte III)
Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
Marcus Bosch, direction
Gabriel Dupont
La maison dans les dunes :
La maison du souvenir - Le soleil se joue dans les vagues - Clair d'étoiles
Marie-Catherine Girod, piano
Thomas Ashwell
Gloria
Graindelavoix
Björn Schmelzer, direction
- 2/5 Michel Dalberto, pianiste
Franz Liszt
Douze études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139 : n° 3 en ré mineur "Paysage"
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n° 6 en fa majeur, Op. 10 n°2 : 1. Allegro - 2. Allegretto - 3. Presto
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano en ré majeur D. 850 : 4. Rondo
