Mardi 18 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Dupont, Wagner, Ashwell...

Playlist En pistes ! du 18 septembre 2018

Schubert : Quatuors à cordes n°10 et 14, ALPHA CLASSICS
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°10 en mi bémol majeur Op. 125  D 87 : 2. Scherzo
Quatuor Van Kuijk

Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré mineur D 810 (La jeune fille et la mort) : 4. Presto
Quatuor Van Kuijk

Schumann Fantaisies et Novelettes, GRAMOLA
Robert Schumann
Novelettes Op. 21 : 2. Äusserst rasch und mit Bravour
Martin Ivanov, piano

Robert Schumann
Novelettes Op. 21 : 8. Sehr lebhaft
Martin Ivanov, piano

The secret Fauré, SONY CLASSICAL
Gabriel Fauré
Pelléas et Mélisande Op. 80 : Sicilienne
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction

Gabriel Fauré
Caligula Op. 52 : 1. Prologue - Marche - Choeur
Choeur Balthasar Neumann
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction

Gabriel Fauré
Shylock Op. 57 : 3. Madrigal Benjamin Bruns, ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction

Gabriel Fauré
4 mélodies Op. 39 : 4. Les roses d'Ispahan
Olga Peretyatko, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Bâle
Ivor Bolton, direction

Richard Wagner : Das Liebesmahl der Apostel, COVIELLO
Richard Wagner
Parsifal : Karfreitagszauber (Acte III)
Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
Marcus Bosch, direction

Marie Catherine Girod interprete Gabriel Dupont et Gustave Samazeuilh, 3D RECORDS
Gabriel Dupont
La maison dans les dunes :             
La maison du souvenir - Le soleil se joue dans les vagues - Clair d'étoiles
Marie-Catherine Girod, piano

The Liberation of the Gothic, GLOSSA
Thomas Ashwell
Gloria
Graindelavoix
Björn Schmelzer, direction

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : MICHEL DALBERTO

Michel Dalberto : The making of a musician, ERATO
  • 2/5 Michel Dalberto, pianiste

Franz Liszt
Douze études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139 : n° 3 en ré mineur "Paysage"

Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n° 6 en fa majeur, Op. 10 n°2 :  1. Allegro - 2. Allegretto - 3. Presto

Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano en ré majeur D. 850 : 4. Rondo

