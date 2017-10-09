Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 30 octobre 2017
Actualité du disque : Duparc, Debussy, Chopin...
10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
1. Ania Dorfmann, pianiste
- Mendelssohn
La programmation musicale :
09:04
Frederic Chopin
Prélude pour piano en si bémol min op 28 n°16Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin: Préludes, Piano Sonata #2 & Scherzo #2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:07
Frederic Chopin
Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 Marche funèbre : 1. Grave - Doppio movimentoCedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin: Préludes, Piano Sonata #2 & Scherzo #2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
09:29
Georg Philipp Telemann
Sonate en trio en ré min TWV 42 - pour flûte à bec alto dessus de viole et basse continueDa Camera
09:37
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 82 Ich habe genug : 5. Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod (Air)Raphael Alpermann, Akademie Fur Alte Musik De Berlin, Michael VolleALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Cantates pour basseLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2017
09:41
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen : 3. Endlich endlich wird mein Joch (Air)Raphael Alpermann, Akademie Fur Alte Musik De Berlin, Michael VolleALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Cantates pour basseLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2017
09:49
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor à cordes n°15 en ré min K 421 : 1. Allegro moderatoQuatuor VlachALBUM : Vlach Quartet interprète Beethoven et MozartLABEL : SUPRAPHON
09:55
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 4. Andante ma non troppo e molto cantabileQuatuor VlachALBUM : Vlach Quartet interprète Beethoven et MozartLABEL : SUPRAPHON
10:10
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 3. Aria con variazioni 4. MenuetDavid BismuthALBUM : Beethoven et ses maîtresLABEL : AME SON
