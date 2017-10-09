En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 30 octobre 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Duparc, Debussy, Chopin...

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Ania Dorfmann : The complete RCA album collection RCA
1. Ania Dorfmann, pianiste

  • Mendelssohn
La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Frederic Chopin

    Prélude pour piano en si bémol min op 28 n°16

    Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin: Préludes, Piano Sonata #2 & Scherzo #2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Prélude pour piano en si bémol min op 28 n°16
    09:07
    Frederic Chopin

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 Marche funèbre : 1. Grave - Doppio movimento

    Cedric TiberghienALBUM : Chopin: Préludes, Piano Sonata #2 & Scherzo #2LABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 Marche funèbre : 1. Grave - Doppio movimento
    09:29
    Georg Philipp Telemann

    Sonate en trio en ré min TWV 42 - pour flûte à bec alto dessus de viole et basse continue

    Da Camera
    Sonate en trio en ré min TWV 42 - pour flûte à bec alto dessus de viole et basse continue
    09:37
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 82 Ich habe genug : 5. Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod (Air)

    Raphael Alpermann, Akademie Fur Alte Musik De Berlin, Michael VolleALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Cantates pour basseLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Cantate BWV 82 Ich habe genug : 5. Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod (Air)
    09:41
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen : 3. Endlich endlich wird mein Joch (Air)

    Raphael Alpermann, Akademie Fur Alte Musik De Berlin, Michael VolleALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Cantates pour basseLABEL : ACCENTUS MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Cantate BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen : 3. Endlich endlich wird mein Joch (Air)
    09:49
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en ré min K 421 : 1. Allegro moderato

    Quatuor VlachALBUM : Vlach Quartet interprète Beethoven et MozartLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en ré min K 421 : 1. Allegro moderato
    09:55
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 4. Andante ma non troppo e molto cantabile

    Quatuor VlachALBUM : Vlach Quartet interprète Beethoven et MozartLABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 4. Andante ma non troppo e molto cantabile
    10:10
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 3. Aria con variazioni 4. Menuet

    David BismuthALBUM : Beethoven et ses maîtresLABEL : AME SON
    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 3. Aria con variazioni 4. Menuet
