Actualité du disque : Couperin, Gershwin, Schubert...

Gershwin/Earl Wild
I Got Rythm
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Gershwin
Concerto en fa : finalGershwin/Earl Wild
Embraceable You Kirill Gerstein, piano
St Louis Symphony orchestra
Direction : David Robertson
François Couperin
Première suite GigueFrançois Couperin
Deuxième suite en la majeur Atsushi Sakaï, basse de viole ; Marion Martineau, basse de viole ; Christophe Rousset, clavecin
François Couperin
Chaconne
La chambre Claire
François Couperin
La Pastorelle : il faut aimer dès qu’on sait plaireEmanuelle de Negri
La chambre Claire
Gabriel Fauré
Barcarolle n°1
Gabriel Fauré
Barcarolle n° 12
Billy Eidi, piano
Franz Schubert
Quintet D667 « La Truite » : scherzo
Johannes Brahms
Quintette opus 34 : final
Silesian Chamber Soloists
Direction : Christoph Soldan
Othmar Schoeck
Suite pour orchestre à cordes
Tempo di marcia
Tempi
Othmar Schoeck
Concerto pour violoncelle op 61
Tempi / Christph Croisé
5 . Frieder Bernius
BrucknerAve Maria
Kammerchor Stuttgart
Bruckner
Messe n°2 pour chœur et instruments à vent
Kammerchor Stuttgart, Deutsche Bläserphilharmonie
Arnold Mendelssohn
Deutsche Messe (Chez Hanssler)
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Hartmann
Concerto funèbre : choral (chez Carus)
Academie de cordes Bolzano
Beethoven
Quatuor à cordes n°16 : 2e mvt
Academie de cordes Bolzano
