En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 2 mars 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Couperin, Gershwin, Schubert...

Actualité du disque : Couperin, Gershwin, Schubert...
Playlist En pistes ! du 02 mars 2018
  • PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Gershwin par Kirill Gerstein MYRIOS CLASSICS
Gershwin par Kirill Gerstein MYRIOS CLASSICS

Gershwin/Earl Wild
I Got Rythm
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Gershwin
Concerto en fa : finalGershwin/Earl Wild
Embraceable You Kirill Gerstein, piano
St Louis Symphony orchestra
Direction : David Robertson

François Couperin et Antoine Forqueray : Pièces pour viole de gambe APARTE
François Couperin et Antoine Forqueray : Pièces pour viole de gambe APARTE

François Couperin
Première suite   GigueFrançois Couperin
Deuxième suite en la majeur Atsushi Sakaï, basse de viole ; Marion Martineau, basse de viole ; Christophe Rousset, clavecin

François Couperin: Les muses naissantes RICERCAR
François Couperin: Les muses naissantes RICERCAR

François Couperin
Chaconne
La chambre Claire
François Couperin
La Pastorelle : il faut aimer dès qu’on sait plaireEmanuelle de Negri
La chambre Claire

Gabriel Fauré : Les 13 Barcarolles TIMPANI
Gabriel Fauré : Les 13 Barcarolles TIMPANI

Gabriel Fauré
Barcarolle n°1
Gabriel Fauré
Barcarolle n° 12
Billy Eidi, piano

Schubert, Brahms : Quintettes pour piano DUX
Schubert, Brahms : Quintettes pour piano DUX

Franz Schubert
Quintet D667 « La Truite » : scherzo
Johannes Brahms
Quintette opus 34 : final
Silesian Chamber Soloists
Direction : Christoph Soldan

Othmar Schoeck : Summer Night, oeuvres pour violoncelle et orchestre de chamber Distrart Musique
Othmar Schoeck : Summer Night, oeuvres pour violoncelle et orchestre de chamber Distrart Musique

Othmar Schoeck
Suite pour orchestre à cordes
Tempo di marcia
Tempi
Othmar Schoeck
Concerto pour violoncelle op 61
Tempi / Christph Croisé

10H30Portrait de la Semaine

Frieder Bernius SONY
Frieder Bernius SONY

5 . Frieder Bernius

BrucknerAve Maria
Kammerchor Stuttgart

Bruckner
Messe n°2 pour chœur et instruments à vent
Kammerchor Stuttgart, Deutsche Bläserphilharmonie

Arnold Mendelssohn
Deutsche Messe (Chez Hanssler)
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart

Hartmann
Concerto funèbre : choral (chez Carus)
Academie de cordes Bolzano

Beethoven
Quatuor à cordes n°16 : 2e mvt
Academie de cordes Bolzano

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 1 mars 2018
1h 55mn
Actualité du disque : Debussy, Ravel, Rameau...
émission suivante
lundi 5 mars 2018
1h 55mn
Actualité du disque : Ravel, Debussy, Byrd...