En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 26 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Clementi, Lefebvre, Poulenc...

Actualité du disque : Clementi, Lefebvre, Poulenc...
Playlist En pistes ! du 26 septembre 2018

Programmation musicale

Clementi : Sonates pour piano Op. 22, 46 et 25, NAXOS
Clementi : Sonates pour piano Op. 22, 46 et 25, NAXOS

Muzio Clementi
Sonate pour piano en do majeur Op. 33 : 1. allegro con spirito
Stephan Chaplikov, piano

Muzio Clementi : Les 4 symphonies, SONY CLASSICAL
Muzio Clementi : Les 4 symphonies, SONY CLASSICAL

Muzio Clementi
Symphonie n°1 en do majeur WoO 32 : 1. Larghetto
Orchestre du Mozarteum de Salzbourg
Ivor Bolton, direction

Bach : Cantates n° 14, J.S BACH STIFTUNG
Bach : Cantates n° 14, J.S BACH STIFTUNG

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 127 : Choeur "herr  jsu christ, wahr' mensch und gott"
J.S Bach Stiftung
Rudolf Lutz, direction

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 156 : Sinfonia, Arie et Choral J.S Bach Stiftung
Rudolf Lutz, direction

Bach : Sonatas & Partitas, APARTE
Bach : Sonatas & Partitas, APARTE

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate n°1 en sol mineur BWV1001 : 4. Presto
Gottfried von der Goltz, violon 

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV1004 : 4. Gigue
Gottfried von der Goltz, violon

Mahler : Symphonie Nr. 2 - 'Auferstehungssymphonie', BR KLASSIK
Mahler : Symphonie Nr. 2 - 'Auferstehungssymphonie', BR KLASSIK

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n° 2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : 3. « In ruhig fließender Bewegung »
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Mariss Jansons, direction

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n° 2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : 4. « Urlicht »
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Mariss Jansons, direction

Charles Lefebvre : Portrait, LIGIA DIGITAL
Charles Lefebvre : Portrait, LIGIA DIGITAL

Charles Lefebvre
Trio avec piano en ré mineur Op. 110 : 1.
Vincent Brunel, violon ; Aude Pivôt, violoncelle ; Laurent Martin, piano

Charles Lefebvre
Dans la steppe
Jacqueline Laurin, soprano ; Laurent Martin, piano

Chansons françaises, ES-DUR
Chansons françaises, ES-DUR

Camille Saint-Saëns
Deux Choeurs, Op. 68: 2. Les fleurs et les arbres
NDR Chor
Philipp Ahmann, direction

Francis Poulenc
Sept Chansons: 5. Belle et ressemblante - 6. Marie - 7. Luire
NDR Chor  
Philipp Ahmann, direction

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : GEORGE SZELL

George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY
George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY

3/5 Dvorak

Anton Dvorak
Danse slave n° 2 Op. 46 - Allegretto scherzando
Orchestre de Cleveland

Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°7 en ré mineur Op. 70 : 1. Allegro maestoso Orchestre de Cleveland

Anton Dvorak
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol mineur, Op. 33
Rudolf Firkušný, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 25 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Brahms, Gounod, Blumenfeld...
émission suivante
jeudi 27 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
En pistes ! du jeudi 27 septembre 2018