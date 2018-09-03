Actualité du disque : Clementi, Lefebvre, Poulenc...
Programmation musicale
Muzio Clementi
Sonate pour piano en do majeur Op. 33 : 1. allegro con spirito
Stephan Chaplikov, piano
Muzio Clementi
Symphonie n°1 en do majeur WoO 32 : 1. Larghetto
Orchestre du Mozarteum de Salzbourg
Ivor Bolton, direction
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 127 : Choeur "herr jsu christ, wahr' mensch und gott"
J.S Bach Stiftung
Rudolf Lutz, direction
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 156 : Sinfonia, Arie et Choral J.S Bach Stiftung
Rudolf Lutz, direction
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate n°1 en sol mineur BWV1001 : 4. Presto
Gottfried von der Goltz, violon
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV1004 : 4. Gigue
Gottfried von der Goltz, violon
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n° 2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : 3. « In ruhig fließender Bewegung »
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Mariss Jansons, direction
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n° 2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : 4. « Urlicht »
Orchestre de la Radio Bavaroise
Mariss Jansons, direction
Charles Lefebvre
Trio avec piano en ré mineur Op. 110 : 1.
Vincent Brunel, violon ; Aude Pivôt, violoncelle ; Laurent Martin, piano
Charles Lefebvre
Dans la steppe
Jacqueline Laurin, soprano ; Laurent Martin, piano
Camille Saint-Saëns
Deux Choeurs, Op. 68: 2. Les fleurs et les arbres
NDR Chor
Philipp Ahmann, direction
Francis Poulenc
Sept Chansons: 5. Belle et ressemblante - 6. Marie - 7. Luire
NDR Chor
Philipp Ahmann, direction
3/5 Dvorak
Anton Dvorak
Danse slave n° 2 Op. 46 - Allegretto scherzando
Orchestre de Cleveland
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°7 en ré mineur Op. 70 : 1. Allegro maestoso Orchestre de Cleveland
Anton Dvorak
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol mineur, Op. 33
Rudolf Firkušný, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration