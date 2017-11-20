Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 14 décembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Brahms, Hindemith, Strohl...
10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
4. Klaus Tennstedt
- Bruckner et Sibelius
La programmation musicale :
09:06
Johannes Brahms
Quatuor n°1 en sol min op 25 : 1. Allegro - arrangement pour orchestrePaavo Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort / Paavo JarviALBUM : Paavo Järvi dirige l'orchestre de la radio de FrancfortLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2017
09:21
Paul Hindemith
Symphonie Mathis der Maler : 1. EngelkonzertPaavo Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort / Paavo JarviALBUM : Paavo Järvi dirige Paul HindemithLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2017
09:31
Rita Strohl
Solitude / Rêverie - pour violoncelle et pianoAude PivotALBUM : Rita Strohl : Titus et BéréniceLABEL : LIGIAANNÉE : 2017
09:38
Rita Strohl
Sonate dramatique pour violoncelle et piano Titus et Bérénice : 3. LentoAude PivotALBUM : Rita Strohl : Titus et BéréniceLABEL : LIGIAANNÉE : 2017
09:48
Leopold Godowsky
Le salon - pour pianoJorge BoletALBUM : Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 1LABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTENANNÉE : 2017
09:52
Franz Liszt
Années de pèlerinage 1ère année Suisse S 160 : 6. Vallée d'ObermannJorge BoletALBUM : Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 1LABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTENANNÉE : 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 13 décembre 2017
émission suivantevendredi 15 décembre 2017