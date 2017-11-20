En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 14 décembre 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Brahms, Hindemith, Strohl...

Actualité du disque : Brahms, Hindemith, Strohl...
En pistes ! 14/12/2017

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

4. Klaus Tennstedt

  • Bruckner et Sibelius
La programmation musicale :
    09:06
    Johannes Brahms

    Quatuor n°1 en sol min op 25 : 1. Allegro - arrangement pour orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort / Paavo JarviALBUM : Paavo Järvi dirige l'orchestre de la radio de FrancfortLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor n°1 en sol min op 25 : 1. Allegro - arrangement pour orchestre
    09:21
    Paul Hindemith

    Symphonie Mathis der Maler : 1. Engelkonzert

    Paavo Jarvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort / Paavo JarviALBUM : Paavo Järvi dirige Paul HindemithLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2017
    Symphonie Mathis der Maler : 1. Engelkonzert
    09:31
    Rita Strohl

    Solitude / Rêverie - pour violoncelle et piano

    Aude PivotALBUM : Rita Strohl : Titus et BéréniceLABEL : LIGIAANNÉE : 2017
    Solitude / Rêverie - pour violoncelle et piano
    09:38
    Rita Strohl

    Sonate dramatique pour violoncelle et piano Titus et Bérénice : 3. Lento

    Aude PivotALBUM : Rita Strohl : Titus et BéréniceLABEL : LIGIAANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate dramatique pour violoncelle et piano Titus et Bérénice : 3. Lento
    09:48
    Leopold Godowsky

    Le salon - pour piano

    Jorge BoletALBUM : Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 1LABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTENANNÉE : 2017
    Le salon - pour piano
    09:52
    Franz Liszt

    Années de pèlerinage 1ère année Suisse S 160 : 6. Vallée d'Obermann

    Jorge BoletALBUM : Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 1LABEL : AUDITE SCHALLPLATTENANNÉE : 2017
    Années de pèlerinage 1ère année Suisse S 160 : 6. Vallée d'Obermann
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 13 décembre 2017
1h 55mn
Actualité du disque : Dvorak, Komitas, Rogowski...
émission suivante
vendredi 15 décembre 2017
1h 55mn
Actualité du disque : Glière, Glinka, Prokofiev...